Pip Value Calculator In Lots
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 29 December 2018
This indicator is designed for calculating the value of points for the specified lot sizes.
The MT5 version is here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29230
Description by lines
- Line 1 - deposit currency.
- Line 2 - lot size (10 input parameters). All further values are calculated into columns below each lot size.
- Line 3 - calculation of value for one point.
- Line 4 - calculation of value for spread.
- All subsequent lines - calculation of value for points (20 input parameters).
All you need to do is simply attach it to any chart and fill in the parameters.
Advantages
Convenient visual comparison of the point value for different lot sizes, calculated in columns.
Works in the active terminal.
Indicator Parameters
- SPREAD OR COMMISSION - spread or commission, set in points.
- LOT SIZE 1 ... 10 - lot volume, 1 ... 10 position.
- STEP PIPS 1 ... 20 - the number of points to calculate, 1 ... 20 position.
- COLOR DEPOSIT CURRENCY - the color of the deposit currency.
- COLOR IF THE LOT SIZE - color of the volume of lots.
- COLOR ONE PIP - the color of the value of one item.
- COLOR SPREAD - color spread.
- ColorPIPS 1 ... 20 - color of the line for calculating points 1 ... 20
- FONT SIZE - font size.
- FONT NAME - font style.
Completely Valid; most appreciated!