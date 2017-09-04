Pip Value Calculator In Lots

This indicator is designed for calculating the value of points for the specified lot sizes.

The MT5 version is here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29230

Description by lines

Line 1 - deposit currency.

- deposit currency. Line 2 - lot size (10 input parameters) . All further values are calculated into columns below each lot size.

- lot size . All further values are calculated into columns below each lot size. Line 3 - calculation of value for one point.

- calculation of value for one point. Line 4 - calculation of value for spread.

- calculation of value for spread. All subsequent lines - calculation of value for points (20 input parameters).

All you need to do is simply attach it to any chart and fill in the parameters.

Advantages

Convenient visual comparison of the point value for different lot sizes, calculated in columns.

Works in the active terminal.

Indicator Parameters