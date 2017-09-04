Pip Value Calculator In Lots

5

This indicator is designed for calculating the value of points for the specified lot sizes.

The MT5 version is here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29230

Description by lines

  • Line 1 - deposit currency.
  • Line 2 - lot size (10 input parameters). All further values are calculated into columns below each lot size.
  • Line 3 - calculation of value for one point.
  • Line 4 - calculation of value for spread.
  • All subsequent lines - calculation of value for points (20 input parameters).

All you need to do is simply attach it to any chart and fill in the parameters.

Advantages

Convenient visual comparison of the point value for different lot sizes, calculated in columns.

Works in the active terminal.

Indicator Parameters

  • SPREAD OR COMMISSION - spread or commission, set in points.
  • LOT SIZE 1 ... 10 - lot volume, 1 ... 10 position.
  • STEP PIPS 1 ... 20 - the number of points to calculate, 1 ... 20 position.
  • COLOR DEPOSIT CURRENCY - the color of the deposit currency.
  • COLOR IF THE LOT SIZE - color of the volume of lots.
  • COLOR ONE PIP - the color of the value of one item.
  • COLOR SPREAD - color spread.
  • ColorPIPS 1 ... 20 - color of the line for calculating points 1 ... 20
  • FONT SIZE - font size.
  • FONT NAME - font style.
Reviews 4
Abraham Correa
4761
Abraham Correa 2021.12.16 14:25 
 

Completely Valid; most appreciated!

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.21 03:40 
 

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Abraham Correa
4761
Abraham Correa 2021.12.16 14:25 
 

Completely Valid; most appreciated!

Valentin Butorin
4147
Valentin Butorin 2020.10.17 06:31 
 

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nicgall
94
nicgall 2018.05.08 23:15 
 

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