Rom
- Experts
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- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 20
The adviser works on the indicator, the martingale is used in the strategist, and when you turn it on, you can disable it in the settings.Recommended pair USDCHF
extern int Sl = 0; // SL
extern int Tp = 50; // TP
extern int Tral = 10; // Trailing 1 pp
extern int magic = 3456346; // Magic
extern double lot = 0.01; // Lot
extern bool ilan_martin = true; // true or false
extern double mn = 2; // Koeff
extern int Dist = 50; // distance between orders
extern int MaxOrders = 10; // MaxOrders