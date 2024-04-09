Tractor
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 9 April 2024
- Activations: 20
This adviser works on indicator signals. The signal is obtained when two MA lines cross. Indicator settings are present in the adviser settings, you can change the Timeframe and prices on which the indicators work. When a signal is received, the adviser places two pending orders. After one of the orders is triggered, the second one is automatically deleted . The EA also has TakeProfit, StopLoss and Trailing. There is a spread limit for selecting currency pairs. Automatically determines the minimum distance for the selected currency pair.