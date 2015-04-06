The multi-adviser in the tester does not work, it needs all currency pairs, and in the tester only one !!! We need tests and suggestions for the work of the advisor!!extern string _Parameters_Symbol="----- Parameters Symbol";
extern string Symbol1 = "EURUSD";
extern string Symbol2 = "EURCHF";
extern string Symbol3 = "EURCAD";
extern string Symbol4 = "CADJPY";
extern string Symbol5 = "USDCAD";
extern string Symbol6 = "AUDUSD";
extern string Symbol7 = "CADCHF";
extern string Symbol8 = "EURJPY";
extern string Symbol9 = "USDCAD";