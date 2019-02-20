Time easy
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 20 February 2019
- Activations: 20
советник торгует на пробой уровней.Приносит не плохую прибыль.В настройках очень прост.
_Parameters_EA="----- Parameters EA";
Slippage = 3; // Slippage
Lot = 0.01; // Lot
RangeO = 150; // distance from price
oSL = 150; // SL
oTP =150; // TP
max_spread =100; // MAX SPEAD
Magic=-1; // Magic (-1 All)
text_color=Lime; // text_color
extern string _Parameters_Lock="----- Parameters Lock";
Lock = true; // enable
Lk = 5.00; // LossTrades %
CAP = 10.00; // CloseAllPosition % Blanse
extern string _Parameters_AutoLot="----- Parameters AutoLot";
ALot = true; // AUTOLOT if enabled,false if off
bRisk = 1.00; // AUTOLOT balanse risk %