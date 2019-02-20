Time easy

советник торгует на пробой уровней.Приносит не плохую прибыль.В настройках очень прост.

  _Parameters_EA="----- Parameters      EA";

    Slippage    = 3;            //  Slippage

    Lot         = 0.01;         //  Lot

    RangeO      = 150;          //  distance from price

    oSL         = 150;          //  SL

    oTP         =150;           //  TP

    max_spread   =100;          //  MAX SPEAD

    Magic=-1;                   //  Magic (-1 All)

    text_color=Lime;            //  text_color


extern string _Parameters_Lock="----- Parameters      Lock";

    Lock = true;              //  enable

    Lk  = 5.00;               //  LossTrades %

    CAP = 10.00;              //  CloseAllPosition % Blanse 


extern string _Parameters_AutoLot="----- Parameters       AutoLot";

    ALot       = true;       //  AUTOLOT if enabled,false if off

    bRisk      = 1.00;       //  AUTOLOT balanse risk % 

 

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EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Rupture
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
The Expert Advisor places limit orders for breakdown according to 2 indicators. When 1 order triggers, the second order is deleted automatically. There is a virtual trailing from 1 point. I recommend to set the minimum possible distance (from the price to a pending order) (depending on the symbol on which it costs). I recommend setting the trailing from 10 points in the strategy tester.
Best Time
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
Советник выставляет ордера по времени,для его существует 2 настройки (М,М2).При убыточных сделках срабатывает локирование ордеров,что помогает существенно сократить просадку.Советник адаптирован для работы с малыми депозитами(от 1$ ,если это позволено брокером).Он так же будет интересен ,тем трейдерам которые зарабатывают не только на сделках,но и за счет ребейтов,так как совершает большое количество сделок(в среднем  около 50 в день.  Slippage   = 3;           //  Slippage  Lot        = 0.1;   
SLine
Aleksandr Nadein
Indicators
Входные параметры отсутствуют.По индикатору просто определять направление движения цены.Если линии сходятся,то используем ордера на пробой,если расходятся используем SELL,BUY,SELLLIMIT,BUYLIMIT.Работает на любых  периодах.С любыми парами.Для нахождения минимального и максимального расстояния между линиями,нужно использовать инструмент"перекрестие".Для пары EURUSD на периоде М15,можно применять значения :для схождения <80 п.п.,а максимальное >500-800 п.п. Удачи в торговле!!!    There are no input
MultiPro
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
EA мультисоветник,в тестере не работает!!!Торгует по 9 валютным парам.Прибыль зависит от ,Вашего,риска.На минимальных настройках приносит не большую прибыль.Рекомендую подключиться к сервису  https://fxcash.ru/?id=X65414 . Рекомендуемые пары   extern string _Parameters_Symbol="----- Parameters       Symbol"; extern  string Symbol1 = "EURUSD"; extern  string Symbol2 = "EURCHF"; extern  string Symbol3 = "EURCAD"; extern  string Symbol4 = "CADJPY"; extern  string Symbol5 = "USDCAD"; extern  string
MultiHu
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
The multi-adviser in the tester does not work, it needs all currency pairs, and in the tester only one !!! We need tests and suggestions for the work of the advisor!!extern string _Parameters_Symbol="----- Parameters       Symbol"; extern  string Symbol1 = "EURUSD"; extern  string Symbol2 = "EURCHF"; extern  string Symbol3 = "EURCAD"; extern  string Symbol4 = "CADJPY"; extern  string Symbol5 = "USDCAD"; extern  string Symbol6 = "AUDUSD"; extern  string Symbol7 = "CADCHF"; extern  string Symbol8
Close All Symbol
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
Советник помощник!!!Сам сделки не ставит,но полностью контролирует открытые позиции по всем валютным парам. Будет отличным помощником активным трейдерам,  использующих не сколько валютных пар в своей торговле. Принцип работы-закрытие по общему профиту или общему убытку,все открытые ордера. Профит расчитывается в валюте депозита,а Убыток в % . Параметры советника Profit  =10; Loss    =1 %; Если есть предложения по работе ЕА,пишите обсудим!!! Удачной всем торговли!!! 
ViPa
Aleksandr Nadein
Indicators
Индикатор ViPa-это мощный инструмент ,который работает как в трендовых,так и флетовых рыночных условиях.Отлично подходит как для новичков,так и опытных трейдеров. 1.Очень прост в использовании. 2.Не имеет входящих параметров. 3.Визуализация с помощью понятных картинок. 4.Не требует дополнительных индикаторов. 5.Работает по всем инструментам. 6.Идеально подходит для скальпинга. 7.Не перерисовывается. 8.Входы с низким риском.
Rom
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
The adviser works on the indicator, the martingale is used in the strategist, and when you turn it on, you can disable it in the settings. Recommended pair USDCHF extern int             Sl     =  0;         //  SL extern int             Tp     =  50;        //  TP extern int             Tral   =  10;        //  Trailing 1 pp extern int            magic   =  3456346;   //  Magic extern double          lot    =  0.01;      //  Lot extern bool     ilan_martin   =  true;      //  true or false ex
Rom Easy
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
Demo version with full functionality, time limit. You have one week to test the product. Trading is carried out according to the indicator. In the settings, there is a limit on the number of opened orders. Recommended currency pair USDCHF. It works on all time frames. Recommended M5. To limit losses used StopLoss. The adviser is suitable for trading both for beginners and professionals, settings are minimized.
TradeOnFree
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
The trading robot is not limited by settings, but the test version works for several days. It uses mathematical analysis of the market, as well as for filtering It uses data from 2 indicators. It works with all accounts. It is possible to trade with a minimum balance. Stoploss is not used, the robot is initialized averaging algorithm. You can always limit the maximum number of transactions in the settings. Choose a lot size so that on your trading account there was the necessary amount of funds
TradeOn
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
It uses mathematical analysis of the market, as well as for filtering. EURUSD M5. It uses data from 2 indicators. It works with all accounts. It is possible to trade with a minimum balance. Stoploss is not used, the robot is initialized averaging algorithm. You can always limit the maximum number of transactions in the settings. Choose a lot size so that on your trading account there was the necessary amount of funds to ensure margin requirements. It works with all open orders, even open manua
Greedy
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
indicatorless advisor. Entry points are calculated from market movement. Recommended pairs EURUSD,USDJPY.TF H1 extern double Tp              = 200;     //TP extern double Tp1             = 15;      //TP1 extern double Sl              = 15;      //SL extern double Lot             = 0.1;     //Lot extern int    Magic           = 56;      //Magic        int    slippage        = 3; extern bool   ilan_martin     = false;   //Closing on opening   extern bool   zkrplu          = false;   //Closing wi
EA Bb
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
Ea is a fully automatic trading system. The system is based on indicators and additional filters for signals. Orders are closed by profit or stop loss.It is possible to trade both one order and the inclusion of additional orders.This can affect the level of drawdown. When trading one order, your drawdown remains at a minimum position, which significantly reduces the load on the deposit.The adviser is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.The indicator data is processed by the trip
Ea 555
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
The EA works with pending orders.Recommended Currency Pair GPBUSD H1.With good market valontility gives a good profit.Advisor is fully automated for working in the market.It is also possible to use auto-management.It is possible to use the swap size, ideal for strong volatility or at night.When trading, two pending orders are placed, when one works, the second is deleted. Trading is not intermittent.
Indicator Trend Beautiful Indicator
Aleksandr Nadein
2 (1)
Indicators
Простое визуальное и эффективное обнаружение тренда.Сигнал поступает на " закрытой свече  ".Работает на всех символах и таймфреймах.Индикатор не использует входных параметров.Все алгоритмы для расчета заложены в код.Индикатор может использовать для разработки советников.Изменение цвета индикатора,характеризует поведение рынка.Зеленый цвет сигнализирует восходящее движение.Красный цвет сигнализирует о нисходящем движении.Желтый цвет показывает флет.Желаю всем удачной торговли!!!
InfoLot
Aleksandr Nadein
Indicators
Индикатор помощник при торговле на валютных рынках.Работает на любых таймфреймах и любых валютных парах.Стоит его установить на любое открытое окно,чтобы получить текущую информацию по счету.Для более детальной информации нужно зайти в историю терминала и выбрать конкретный период торговли.Это может быть один день,последние три дня,неделя,месяц или вся торговля по данному счету.Индикатор учитывает все протаргованные сделки доступные в истории за выбранный период времени и по все торгуемым инстру
PL indicator
Aleksandr Nadein
Indicators
Индикатор информационная панель. 1 строка отображает текущий профит по счету(по всем валютным парам) весь заработанный профит по текущей валютной паре(где стоит индикатор). 2 строка отображает позиции на SELL ордера кол-во открытых ордеров/лотность открытых ордеров и текущий профит по ордерам SELL. 3 строка отображает позиции на BUY ордера кол-во открытых ордеров/лотность открытых ордеров и текущий профит по ордерам BUY/ 4 строка отображает EQUITY. 5 строка отображает лотность закрытых ордеров п
Tractor
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
This adviser works on indicator signals. The signal is obtained when two MA lines cross. Indicator settings are present in the adviser settings, you can change the Timeframe and prices on which the indicators work. When a signal is received, the adviser places two pending orders. After one of the orders is triggered, the second one is automatically deleted . The EA also has TakeProfit, StopLoss and Trailing. There is a spread limit for selecting currency pairs. Automatically determines the minim
Glitter Grass
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
ADVISOR "GG" - UNIVERSAL, ABLE TO TRADE YOURSELF AND WITH THE HELP OF A TRADER! THE PANEL SHOWS THE ENTIRE DOWNLOAD TO HELP WHEN TRADING. BUTTONS PRESENT   1.CLOSING PROFITABLE ORDERS  2. CLOSE ALL ORDERS  3. LOCKING THESE POSITIONS TO SET UP THE EXPERT, THE DISTANCE IS USED, WHICH DEPENDS ON THE TREND TO OPTIMIZE THE TREND, THERE IS A SPECIAL ALGORITHM! WHEN TRADING, YOU CAN ADD OPENING ORDERS MANUALLY, IT IS ALSO POSSIBLE TO LOCK ALL OPEN ORDERS! IF YOU DO NOT TRADE WITH THE HELP OF
BigBrosers
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
ADVISOR ASSISTANT, CAN TRADE ITSELF BY THE ALGORITHM OF OPENING PENDING ORDERS. 1. OPENING PENDING ORDERS OF TWO TYPES IN THE BUY SIDE (BUYLIMIT BUYSTOP) ORDERS ARE OPEN AT A SET DISTANCE WITH MODIFICATION BY A SET DISTANCE 2. OPENING PENDING ORDERS TO SELL (SELLLIMIT SELLSTOP) WHEN IT IS NOT NECESSARY TO BRING LOSS-LOSING ORDERS INTO A PLUS, THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ALGORITHMS 1.CLOSE ALL OPEN ORDERS WITH OPPOSITE ORDERS 2. AFTER OVERLAPPING ORDERS, CLOSE ORDERS WITH POSITIVE PROFIT 3. REFINEMENT
Always a plus
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
IT DOESN'T WORK CORRECTLY IN THE TESTER, IT'S MADE TO PASS TESTS ON mq5!!! It is better to test the advisor on a demo account! The advisor is always in the black. Does not use old indicators, developed using GPT, which eliminates errors in operation. Suitable for use on all instruments.Shows positive dynamics.GPT calculation confirmed the expert's work.At long distances, a grid is used, which brings a good profit. During long movements, the profit comes in parts from the main budget.
Scaner Arrow
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
The advisor will help you test any indicator that puts arrows for opening orders. In order to find out the code of the arrows that the indicator puts, you need simple steps. Place the indicator on the chart. Point the mouse over the chart and press the right button. In the window that appears, select a list of objects. In in the list of objects, select the arrow and on the right side click properties. This way you will receive the arrow code for one side of the trade, this can be used when tradi
MFT readings
Aleksandr Nadein
Indicators
PIN BAR PRO SIGNALS (MT4) Professional Pin Bar Indicator with Smart Money Logic and Breakout Confirmation Overview PIN BAR PRO SIGNALS is a powerful price action indicator designed to detect high-quality Pin Bars and generate precise BUY and SELL signals based on real market behavior. Unlike standard indicators, it does not rely on simple pattern detection. Instead, it analyzes what happens after the pattern — ensuring only confirmed and high-probability setups are displayed. Key Featur
SLine 5
Aleksandr Nadein
Indicators
Данный индикатор помогает трейдеру выявить импульс цены,а также рассчитать его силу относительно среднего истинного диапазона движения цены. Индикатор будет незаменимым помощником для трейдеров использующих в своей торговой стратегии,теорию "Снайпер",в которой для торговли используются так называемые "импульсные уровни".Индикатор работает с любыми валютными парами находящимися в окне Обзор Рынка МТ5,металлами,индексами и т.д. Для работы по индикатору,нужно дождаться момента,когда 3 линии с вверх
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