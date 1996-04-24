Данный индикатор помогает трейдеру выявить импульс цены,а также рассчитать его силу относительно среднего истинного диапазона движения цены.

Индикатор будет незаменимым помощником для трейдеров использующих в своей торговой стратегии,теорию "Снайпер",в которой для торговли используются

так называемые "импульсные уровни".Индикатор работает с любыми валютными парами находящимися в окне Обзор Рынка МТ5,металлами,индексами и т.д.

Для работы по индикатору,нужно дождаться момента,когда 3 линии с вверху или низу соединятся (кроме желтых линий),когда цена пробивает желтую линию,можно выставлять отложеннные ордера(желательно BUYSTOP,SELLSTOP).По 3 линиям профит составляет 50 п.п.,лосс рекомендую ставить таким же количеством.Внутри дня или по флету торговля идет в промежутке желтых линий,они в основном служат для пробоя уровней поддержки или сопротивления.

Перед работой на реальном счете,желательно просмотреть его работу в тестере по тому инструменту,по которому собираетесь торговать.

This indicator helps the trader to identify price momentum, as well as calculate its strength relative to the average true range of price movement.

The indicator will be an indispensable tool for traders who use the Sniper theory in their trading strategy, which uses for trading the so-called "impulse levels". The indicator works with any currency pairs in the MT5 Market Review window, metals, indices, etc. To work on the indicator, you need to wait until the 3 lines with the top or bottom connect (except for the yellow lines), when the price breaks through the yellow line, you can place pending orders (preferably BUYSTOP, SELLSTOP). For 3 lines, the profit is 50 percentage points , I recommend to put the loss in the same amount. Within day or flat, trading takes place in the interval of the yellow lines, they mainly serve to breakdown support or resistance levels. Before working on a real account, it is advisable to view his work in the tester for the instrument you are going to trade.

To work on the indicator, you need to wait until the 3 lines with the top or bottom connect (except for the yellow lines), when the price breaks through the yellow line, you can place pending orders (preferably BUYSTOP, SELLSTOP). For 3 lines, the profit is 50 percentage points , I recommend to put the loss in the same amount. Within day or flat, trading takes place in the interval of the yellow lines, they mainly serve to breakdown support or resistance levels. Before working on a real account, it is advisable to view his work in the tester for the instrument you are going to trade.

To work on the indicator, you need to wait until the 3 lines with the top or bottom connect (except for the yellow lines), when the price breaks through the yellow line, you can place pending orders (preferably BUYSTOP, SELLSTOP). For 3 lines, the profit is 50 percentage points , I recommend to put the loss in the same amount. Within day or flat, trading takes place in the interval of the yellow lines, they mainly serve to breakdown support or resistance levels. Before working on a real account, it is advisable to view his work in the tester for the instrument you are going to trade.

To work on the indicator, you need to wait until the 3 lines with the top or bottom connect (except for the yellow lines), when the price breaks through the yellow line, you can place pending orders (preferably BUYSTOP, SELLSTOP). For 3 lines, the profit is 50 percentage points , I recommend to put the loss in the same amount. Within day or flat, trading takes place in the interval of the yellow lines, they mainly serve to breakdown support or resistance levels. Before working on a real account, it is advisable to view his work in the tester for the instrument you are going to trade.





To work on the indicator, you need to wait until the 3 lines with the top or bottom connect (except for the yellow lines), when the price breaks through the yellow line, you can place pending orders (preferably BUYSTOP, SELLSTOP). For 3 lines, the profit is 50 percentage points , I recommend to put the loss in the same amount. Within day or flat, trading takes place in the interval of the yellow lines, they mainly serve to breakdown support or resistance levels.



















