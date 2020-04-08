Volume Profil MT5

Volume Profile Rectangle

Summary

An interactive volume profile indicator that displays a horizontal analysis of traded volume at each price level within a selected area. It automatically creates a movable rectangle and shows colored bars representing bullish and bearish volume distribution.

What it does:

  • Displays horizontal volume: Visualizes the volume distribution at each price level as horizontal bars

  • Bullish/Bearish analysis: Colors bars in green (bullish-dominant volume) or red (bearish-dominant volume)

  • Interactive rectangle: Automatically updates when you move the selection rectangle

  • Automatic creation: Generates a default rectangle at startup for immediate use

How it works:

  1. Zone selection: A rectangle (created automatically or manually) defines the analysis zone (time + price)

  2. Volume distribution: Divides the price range into levels (configurable resolution) and distributes the volume of the selected candles

  3. Smart coloring: Analyzes each level to determine whether bullish or bearish volume dominates

  4. Dynamic display: Bars are automatically redrawn when the chart is moved, zoomed, or scrolled

  5. Optional filter: Can filter candles based on their body or full wick (vertical filter)

Main settings:

Rectangle

  • RectangleName: Reference rectangle name (default: "VolumeRect")

  • AutoCreateRectangle: Automatically create the rectangle on startup

Visual

  • MaxBarWidthPixels: Maximum bar width (default: 120 pixels)

  • PriceLevels: Resolution = number of analyzed price levels (default: 50)

  • ColorUp / ColorDown: Colors for bullish (green) and bearish (red) volume

  • OffsetLeftPixels: Distance between the rectangle and the bars (10 pixels)

Filtering

  • IncludePriceFilter: Enables the vertical price filter

  • PriceFilterMode:

    • None (0): All candles

    • Body (1): Filter based on the candle body only

    • Full-Wick (2): Filter based on the entire candle (including wicks)

Update

  • UpdateMode: Update mode (OnDrag = on movement / Timer = automatic)

  • TimerIntervalMs: Refresh interval in timer mode (500ms)

Why it's useful:

Identify high-activity zones: Instantly spot price levels with concentrated volume (POC - Point of Control)

Analyze market sentiment: Differentiate between bullish (green) and bearish (red) accumulation zones to anticipate price reactions

Dynamic support/resistance: High-volume levels often act as strong support or resistance zones

Flexible analysis: Move the rectangle to analyze any time range or price range without reconfiguring the indicator

Institutional trading insight: Reveals where large volumes were traded, highlighting institutional interest zones

Complement to traditional volume: Provides a lateral (horizontal) view compared to time-based volume histograms

Available versions: MT4 (.mq4) and MT5 (.mq5) – identical features

