Growth Guard MT5

Growth Guard - Empower Your Portfolio Management

Are you managing multiple EAs on MT5 and struggling to stay on top of their performance?

Growth Guard is your ultimate monitoring solution, designed to keep a watchful eye on external Expert Advisors (EAs). Seamlessly tracking profit factors, consecutive losses, and other vital metrics, Growth Guard ensures your trading portfolio remains optimized and secure.

How It Works

The system comprises two components:

  1. Growth Guard Indicator – Attach this to the charts running your external EAs. It acts as the data hub, feeding all critical performance information to Growth Guard.
  2. Growth Guard EA – The central monitoring tool that analyzes the data provided by the indicator to evaluate the health of your trading systems.

With real-time monitoring, Growth Guard helps you make informed decisions and take corrective action when needed.

Key Features

  • Profit Factor Monitoring: Instantly track the profitability of your external EAs with live updates.
  • Consecutive Loss Detection: Stay alert to prolonged losing streaks that may signal inefficiency or a need for strategy review.
  • Customizable Thresholds: Set personalized limits for profit factors and consecutive losses to trigger alerts, ensuring you maintain control over your risk.
  • Portfolio Insights: Gain a bird’s-eye view of all monitored EAs, allowing you to evaluate their individual contributions to your overall trading success.
  • Lightweight and Efficient: Growth Guard’s design minimizes system resource usage while providing comprehensive monitoring capabilities.

Who Is This For?

  • Traders managing multiple EAs and seeking better oversight of their portfolio’s performance.
  • Risk-conscious investors who want to ensure consistent profitability and mitigate unnecessary drawdowns.
  • Developers looking for an efficient solution to monitor and refine their trading systems.

Why Choose Growth Guard?

Unlike conventional monitoring solutions, Growth Guard provides seamless integration with external EAs via the Growth Guard Indicator. This unique design ensures compatibility and accuracy, all while keeping you in complete control of your trading operations.

Take the guesswork out of managing your portfolio and protect your growth with Growth Guard today!

Start optimizing your trading performance now.


