Equity Defense is a powerful risk management tool designed by Trading Toolkit to protect your trading account from significant drawdowns. This tool closely monitors your account equity and automatically closes all open trades when a predetermined percentage of equity loss is reached during a trading day. The Equity Defense tool ensures that your daily losses do not exceed your predetermined loss threshold, helping you trade with peace of mind.

Key Features:

Daily Loss Limit: Set a maximum limit on your equity loss for each trading day. Once this limit is exceeded, all open trades will be closed, and no new trades will be opened for the rest of the day. Trade Closure: Automatically closes all open trades once the daily loss limit is reached, preventing further equity depletion. Alerts: You will be promptly alerted with a sound notification when the maximum daily loss limit is reached. This feature ensures you are always aware of your account's status. Chart Labels: Equity Defense displays a label on your chart indicating the percentage of equity loss when the daily loss limit is exceeded. New Day Reset: As a new trading day begins, the daily loss limit and alert status reset, preparing you for another day of secure trading.

Risk management is the cornerstone of successful trading. By defining a maximum daily loss limit, Equity Defense ensures that a bad day doesn't turn into a catastrophic one. This tool is particularly beneficial for traders who manage multiple positions or run automated trading systems. Stay in control, protect your trading capital, and build a resilient trading business with Equity Defense.

Crafted by Trading Toolkit, we bring you the tools to make your trading more effective, profitable, and safer. Trade smart, trade safe with Equity Defense.





Disclaimer

Trading Toolkit provides tools and resources for educational and informational purposes only. The tools and information provided are not to be interpreted as investment advice or an endorsement of any particular trading strategy. The decision to invest and the method of investment are solely at your discretion. As such, Trading Toolkit shall not be responsible for any losses, damages, or liabilities arising from the use of our tools or reliance on any information provided.

Remember: All trading and investment activities involve risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and you may not rely on past performance to predict future investment performance.

By using the tools and information provided by Trading Toolkit, you agree to accept full responsibility for any and all gains or losses, financial, emotional, or otherwise, experienced, suffered, or incurred by you.



