PositionGuard MT5

This indicator is intended to guard your open position at any time frame and currency pair.





Long position

In case the current price goes above the Take Profit price or below the Stop Loss price of the opened position and the Dealing Desk does not close this position, the indicator creates an Excel file with the name:

Buy-TP_Symbol_Date_PositionID.csv or Buy-SL_Symbol_Date_PositionID.csv

which will be placed in the folder: C:\Program Files\ ........\MQL5\Files

Excel file for Buy-TP: You will have a first line of data with a Date, Time (HH:MM:SS) when a Bid price is greater than Take Profit.

Excel file for Buy-SL: You will have a first line of data with a Time (HH:MM:SS) when a Bid price is lesser than Stop Loss.





Short position

In case the current price goes below the Take Profit price or above the Stop Loss price of the opened position and the Dealing Desk does not close this position, the indicator creates an Excel file with the name:

SELL-TP_Symbol_Date_PositionID.csv or Buy-SL_Symbol_Date_PositionID.csv

which will be placed in the folder: C:\Program Files\ ........\MQL5\Files

Excel file for SELL-TP: You will have a first line of data with a Date, Time (HH:MM:SS) when an Ask price is lesser than Take Profit.

Excel file for SELL-SL: You will have a first line of data with a Date, Time (HH:MM:SS) when a Bid price is greater than Stop Loss.

With this system, you will always have the right data to speak with your Dealer.