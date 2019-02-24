Candle Transition

According to trading experience:
  • Some symbols are easy to reverse on certain days, such as Monday, or afternoon, and so on. So comparing the current price with the corresponding historical moment price is valuable.
  • If the price coordinate system uses a logarithmic price, you will get a lot of valuable information.

1. What is this?

This program can convert the symbol price and add it to your Chart. You can compare it with your major chart.

The DEMO version Link:https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36198/

2. Function

  • You can enter the symbol you want, which can watch multiple Symbols on a single Chart.
  • Time to match : Unified the Candle line corresponding to the time.Some Symbols have less than 24 hours of trading per day, so matching the time is required. 
  • The price coordinates have original mode and logarithmic mode.
  • You can choose the degree of lag of Candle. For example, the current Chart is 2019-2-22 on Friday,  you can choose to overlay the symbol of previous Friday.
  • you can identify lag time for convenience.

3. How to use

Parameter:

  • Input_Forex="";                             //Input your symbol, default chart symbol.
  • CoordinateMode=Original;             //Price Coordinate mode: Original / Logarithm.
  • LagUnit=W1;                                 //The added Candle's Lag Unit.
    • Also LagUnit can be selected D1/H12/H8... That means the basic unit of lag.
  • LagCount=1;                                 //The added Candle's Lag Count.
    • if LagUnit=W1 and LagCount=2, That means total lag of 2 weeks.
  • color BullCandle=clrRed;               //Set Bull Candle Color
  • color BearCandle=clrBlue;             //Set Bear Candle Color
  • color OtherCandle=clrBlack;          //Set Other Candle Color

PS:

If you don't have data on your system, you might encounter the following: Suddenly nothing can be seen, which means your system is downloading data. Because I added the ability to download data in this program.

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FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
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1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
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1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
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1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
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1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
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