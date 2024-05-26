Volume by price

Volume plays a crucial role in trading, serving as a key indicator of market activity and investor sentiment. Here are some important roles of volume in trading:

Confirming trends: Dow Theory emphasizes the importance of volume in determining market trends. Larger volume usually indicates greater disagreement between bulls and bears, while smaller volume may indicate higher market agreement with the current price.
Capturing institutional moves: By analyzing volume over a period of time, one can capture the movements of institutional funds. Daily volume may be manipulated, but longer-term volume is more likely to reflect the actions of market Supporting Technical Analysis: In technical analysis, volume, along with price, time, and space, forms one of the four key elements for analysis. The analysis of volume can help investors make more accurate judgments about market trends and turning points.
Decision-making Basis: Experienced investors will use volume as one of the bases for entering or exiting the market. For example, a breakout with volume may be a signal to follow, while low volume at the bottom may indicate the formation of a bottom.
In summary, volume is an indispensable analysis tool in trading, which can provide important clues about market dynamics and help investors make more informed trading decisions.
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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The purpose of the remaining time indicator on the K-line is to assist traders in gaining a deeper understanding of market dynamics and making more precise trading decisions, particularly in the realm of forex and binary short-term trading. The significance of this indicator and its application to various trading strategies will be thoroughly examined below: Enhancement of Trading Timing Accuracy - Precision: By displaying the remaining time of the current K-line cycle, traders can achieve great
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This indicator can use EAMagic to statistics EA since the operation of the revenue data and the current trading volume and trade data statistics, now the first version, should be slowly updated. When using, you must enter the number of EA's Magic when loading, in order to receive EA's transaction data. The part of the input currency pair and cycle can be filled in by the user to more clearly understand the currency pair and cycle that is currently being traded, and to facilitate the screenshot
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