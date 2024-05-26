Volume by price

Volume plays a crucial role in trading, serving as a key indicator of market activity and investor sentiment. Here are some important roles of volume in trading:





Confirming trends: Dow Theory emphasizes the importance of volume in determining market trends. Larger volume usually indicates greater disagreement between bulls and bears, while smaller volume may indicate higher market agreement with the current price.

Capturing institutional moves: By analyzing volume over a period of time, one can capture the movements of institutional funds. Daily volume may be manipulated, but longer-term volume is more likely to reflect the actions of market Supporting Technical Analysis: In technical analysis, volume, along with price, time, and space, forms one of the four key elements for analysis. The analysis of volume can help investors make more accurate judgments about market trends and turning points.

Decision-making Basis: Experienced investors will use volume as one of the bases for entering or exiting the market. For example, a breakout with volume may be a signal to follow, while low volume at the bottom may indicate the formation of a bottom.

In summary, volume is an indispensable analysis tool in trading, which can provide important clues about market dynamics and help investors make more informed trading decisions.