Pivot Prof

Ulimate MTF Support & Resistance - 5 Star Best Seller 

New Year Sale - save $20  (normal price $79)

Beginner or Professional our best selling multi-timeframe Pivot Prof will enhance your trading and bring you great trade opportunities with the Support and Resistance levels that professionals use.

Pivot trading is a simple effective method for entering and exiting the market at key levels and has been used by professionals for decades and works on all symbols: Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indicies etc.

Pivot Prof brings premium levels to the trader where the market is most likely to react, which is the very thing a trader needs to enter or exit the market and to avoid large stoplosses and drawdown.

Feature rich with special algorithms to calculate and simultaneously display 120+ levels of information per symbol, from across 17 different timeframes.

Everything is displayed in a unique, tidy and easy to use format, and comes complete with terminal, email and mobile phone alerts. Plus everything is customizable... formulas, display, alerts etc.

Includes custom day start option for Forex which automatically synchronizes with the start of the FX week in Sydney. 

No matter what your trading style, you can use Pivot Prof to identify those key levels for you

No other indicator does what Pivot Prof does, so read on and get ready to change your trading today...

Click here for Examples

Click here to download MANUAL

Click here for the MT4 version + all products

Advantages of Pivot Prof

  • Simple, effective trading method
  • Identifies key market support and resistance levels
  • Easy to use, visual trading levels presented on your chart (more than just pivots)
  • Multiple timeframes all in one place
  • Popup, Email and Mobile (Push Notification) alerts
  • Custom day start for Forex - syncs with start of FX week (auto setup) 
  • Full customization:  Colors, Styles, Levels, Display, Calculations, Alerts and Alert Zones
  • Unique algorithms to tune levels to market hours and not your broker time
  • Unique display methods to keep your chart clear of irrelevant levels
  • Levels for  Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, + 2 Intraday Custom Timeframes 
  • 5 formulas to choose from:   Standard, Fibonacci, Camarilla, Woodies, DeMark
  • Set your own percentage levels with Fibonacci pivots.
  • You can filter with your preferred indicators/method
  • Full Manual 
  • Works with UHD monitors
  • Compatible with EA development
  • Excellent product support
  • Free Scanner Offer

Buy with confidence, this is a well supported product with fantastic features. 

Also you can see our fantastic Mega Dashboard product here:  Mega Dashboard

.

.

Reviews 55
jrchaves
268
jrchaves 2024.03.20 03:59 
 

Hi folks. This is a super helpful indicator for my daily trades. I just requested a special feature in regards to the thickness of the LINES and the developer did that in 1 day! Amazing support and fantastic feedback!!!

bandelero
475
bandelero 2023.08.15 12:32 
 

I have been using Pivot Prof for several years now. The indicator is very accurate and stable, with a very fast and professional support (only used one time). Pivot Prof has a set of very flexible options which meets all of my requirements and more.

silvioit CORRAO
697
silvioit CORRAO 2023.08.14 23:18 
 

Easy, reliable and profitable. Perfect!

Nicolas Dobrovsky
839
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2022.11.24 15:30 
 

The logo can't be moved and the name can't be changed, I don't want the name Pivot Prof... When I change the TF, the pivots are automatically turned on, even if I turn them off with the Pivot Prof button. (Very impractical when I'm switching TFs). Unable to display previous pivots, showing only 1 pivot. (Backtest is not possible). Unfortunately I expected more for this price, some free pivots have similar features. Unfortunately, I expected more.

Edit 28.11.2022: The creator responds quickly to comments. The new update has everything I wanted. I really didn't expect such a fast update.Thanks!

Paul Anscombe
9809
Reply from developer Paul Anscombe 2022.11.28 16:18
Hi Nicolas, thanks for your feedback.
I have now updated the products to include your suggestions. Version 58 allows you to select and move the Pivot Prof button on the chart to your preferred location and the status of Hidden Levels will be maintained during chart changes (timeframe/symbol change) and also when closing the terminal.
As always, you can back test using the strategy tester, Pivot Prof is unlike normal line style indicators and offers a hugely rich live trading with many levels of information. I have incorporated many user suggestions over the years and these can be submitted by email to: support@pivotprof.com All new features and changes are always free to all users and available to download in the normal way. best regards
j4mbarc
104
j4mbarc 2022.10.24 11:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marina Nedelcheva
98
Marina Nedelcheva 2022.09.15 08:33 
 

Very helpful indicators and a well-explained manual. Thank you for the opportunity!

domdoesdeals
29
domdoesdeals 2022.08.10 18:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

RKE
705
RKE 2022.08.02 10:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

aaronm4il
134
aaronm4il 2022.05.07 09:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

bronkhorst81
45
bronkhorst81 2022.04.11 10:36 
 

Well what can I say about this masterful product, without pivot prof I don't trade. just perfect ! One of the best usefull tools for mt4 and mt5. Thanks for the hard work making trading more easier. It has improved my trading substantially. Pivot prof has many usefull features composed in elegant , simplistic manner. Anyway, Love the product and would highly recommend to anyone. Thanks! In addition to being a robust product, the service for questions and additional configurations is perfect.

Carlos Giunti
584
Carlos Giunti 2022.03.20 15:54 
 

I'm using it since 2018.. Works like a charm. I really recommend this indicator.

Oystein Knudsen
1270
Oystein Knudsen 2022.03.02 23:41 
 

Great indicator and it really crushes my old pivot indicators and provide so much more information!

VGO
371
VGO 2021.12.11 19:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wangu
124
Wangu 2021.11.14 16:33 
 

Great indicator to add on any price action strategy. Thanks to the author. I highly recommend.

Rutt Tungkiratichai
2700
Rutt Tungkiratichai 2021.09.12 06:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

123
Reply to review