TickVolume Labels

Volume Display Indicator – Clean and Powerful Volume Visualization

This professional MT5 indicator displays tick volume as a color-coded histogram and automatically adds clear volume labels above each bar for the current trading day. Rising candles are painted blue, falling candles red, giving you instant insight into market strength and momentum.

Key Features:

  • Colored volume histogram (blue/red)

  • Automatic volume labels for each bar of the current day

  • Smart scaling for perfect readability

  • Auto-cleanup of old labels (keeps your chart clean)

  • Lightweight and fast performance

Perfect for:
Traders who rely on accurate volume analysis and want a clean, intuitive visualization.

Take your volume analysis to the next level!


