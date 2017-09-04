Morning Evening Star

The indicator displays the "Morning star" and "Evening star" patterns on a chart.

The Evening star is displayed in red or rose. The Morning star is displayed in blue or light blue.


Input Parameters:

  • Max Bars – number of bars calculated on the chart.
  • Make Signal Alert – use alerts.
  • Send Push Notification - send notification to a mobile terminal
  • Type of rules pattern – type of the model of pattern determination (Hard – with the control of length of shadows of the second bar). If Soft is selected then patterns that do not meet the maximum shadow length condition will be displayed in light colors (rose or light blue).
  • Smart Filter Enabled – filter that considers the probability of reverse.
  • Sensitivity Smart Filter – sensitivity of the "Smart Filter" (0 ÷ 1). 1 – maximum sensitivity. 0 – minimum sensitivity (there will be less signals).
  • Ratio of body length (first bar) – coefficient of the minimal length of body of the first bar.
  • Ratio of body length (second bar) – coefficient of the maximal length of body of the second bar.
  • Ratio of length of shadows (second bar) – coefficient of the maximal length of shadows of the second bar.
  • Ratio of body length (third bar) – coefficient of the minimal length of body of the third bar.
  • Short-Term Trend Filter – settings of the short-term trend filter.
  • MA Filter Enabled – use the short-term trend filter based on MA.
  • MA Method – method of averaging of MA.
  • MA Period – period of MA.
  • MA Price Type – type of price used.
  • Set Bollinger Bands Filter – setting of the filter based on the Bollinger Bands indicator.
  • Enabled Filter – use the filter based on the Bollinger Bands indicator.
  • Entry BBands period – period of Bollinger Bands.
  • Entry BBands deviation – deviation of Bollinger Bands.
  • Range Check – number of bars to be checked.


Recommendations on usage:

Enter the market by pending orders placed:

  • on the Low level of the third bar minus several points for the Evening star.
  • on the High level of the third bar plus several points for the Morning star.

SL is placed on the local extremum level plus several points.

A signal formed on Friday 3-4 hours before the end of a trade session should be better skipped.

If there is an open position when a signal appears, it is recommended not to reverse, but continue trailing the open position.

More from author
Angulation
Alexey Topounov
Indicators
According to Bill Williams' trading strategy described in the book "Trading Chaos: Maximize Profits with Proven Technical Techniques" the indicator displays the following items in a price chart: 1.Bearish and bullish divergent bars: Bearish divergent bar is colored in red or pink (red is a stronger signal). Bullish divergent bar is colored in blue or light blue color (blue is a stronger signal). 2. "Angulation" formation with deviation speed evaluation. 3. The level for placing a pending order (
Synthetic Reverse Bar
Alexey Topounov
5 (2)
Indicators
Synthetic Reverse Bar is an evolution of Reverse Bar indicator. It is well-known that candlestick patterns work best at higher timeframes (H1, H4). However, candlesticks at such timeframes may form differently at different brokers due to dissimilarities in the terminal time on the single symbol, while the history of quotes on M1 and M5 remains the same! As a result, successful patterns are often not formed at higher timeframes! Synthetic Reverse Bar solves that problem! The indicator works on M5
Soldiers Crows
Alexey Topounov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays the "Three white soldiers and Three black crows" candlestick model on a chart. Three white soldiers are color in blue. Three black crows are colored in red. Input parameters: Max Bars - maximum number of bars calculated on the chart. Make Signal Alert - use alert. Type of pattern rules - use a strict model of determining the pattern (short lower shadows for the three soldiers, short upper shadows for the three crows), or a simplified model. Max Shadow Ratio - coefficient o
Reverse Bar
Alexey Topounov
Indicators
The Reverse Bar indicator paints the reversal bars according to trade strategy, described by Bill Williams in "Trading Chaos. Maximize Profits with Proven Technical Techniques" book. The bearish reversal bar has red or pink color (red-stronger signal) The bullish reversal bar has blue or light blue color(blue - stronger signal) It is recommended to use it on hourly timeframe (H1) and higher.
Pin Bar
Alexey Topounov
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator shows Pin Bar candlestick pattern on the chart. The bearish pin bars have red color, the bullish pin bars have blue color. The indicator shows alert when Pin Bar candlestick pattern is formed. It's recommended to use it at timeframes H1 and higher. The best moment (strong signal) is when Pin Bar is formed close to the support/resistance level.
HL D1 Move
Alexey Topounov
Indicators
The indicator displays the dynamics of forming the daily range in the form of a histogram, and the average daily range for a specified period. The indicator is a useful auxiliary tool for intraday trades. Settings N Day - period for calculation of the daily range value. Level Indefinite - level of indefiniteness. Level Confidence - level of confidence. Level Alert - alert level. When it is crossed, the alert appears.
Bullish Bearish Volume
Alexey Topounov
Indicators
Bullish Bearish Volume is an indicator that divides the volume into the bearish and the bullish part according to VSA: Bullish volume is a volume growing during upward motion and a volume falling during downward motion. Bearish volume is a volume growing during downward motion and a volume falling during upward motion. For a higher obviousness it uses smoothing using MA of a small period. Settings: MaxBars – number of bars calculated on the chart; Method – smoothing mode (Simple is most preferab
Trading Sessions Pro
Alexey Topounov
Indicators
Trading Sessions Pro is a trading session indicator with extended settings + the ability to install and display the custom period. Main Advantages: The indicator allows you to conveniently manage display of trading sessions on the chart. There is no need to enter the settings each time. Just click the necessary trading session in the lower window and it is highlighted by the rectangle on the chart! The indicator has two modes of defining the trading terminal's time offset relative to UTC (GMT).
VWAP Universal
Alexey Topounov
Indicators
VWAP is Volume Weighted Average Price. It is calculated as addition of products of volume and price divided by the total volume. This version of the indicator is universal as it has three modes of operation: Moving - in this mode the indicator works as a moving average. But unlike ordinary SMA it has smaller lags during big movements! Bands of square deviation can be used in the same way as Bollinger Bands. Period - in this mode the calculations are performed from the start to the end of period
Divergence MACD
Alexey Topounov
Indicators
Divergence MACD indicator shows price and MACD indicator divergence. The indicator is not redrawn! The algorithm for detection of price and MACD extremums has been balanced for the earliest entry allowing you to use the smallest SL order possible. The indicator displays all types of divergences including the hidden one, while having the minimum number of settings. Find out more about the divergence types in Comments tab. Launch settings: Max Bars - number of bars calculated on the chart. Indent
Vertical Histogram Volume
Alexey Topounov
Indicators
Вертикальная гистограмма объема -  отображает распределение объема по уровням. Гистограмма рассчитывается от объема ( реального или тикового), при этом объем соответствующий бару переносится на уровень H-L бара. Таким образом, при распределении объема за сутки по вертикали - формируются максимумы гистограммы показывающие области проторговки. Настройки индикатора: Timeframe Set -  период в пределах которого производится расчет. (рекомендуется D1) Step's - количество отображаемых периодов. Amplitu
Hurst Fractal Index
Alexey Topounov
Indicators
Hurst Fractal Index Фрактальный Индекс Херста -  показатель персистентности временного ряда При значении индикатора >0.5 временной ряд считается персистентным (тенденция сохраняется) При значениях индикатора явно < 0.5 временной ряд считается антиперсистентным (возможна смена направления движения) Для наглядности значения индекса усредняются периодом 2-3. Настройки индикатора: Max Bars -  глубина истории расчета (кол-во баров на графике для которых произведён расчет) Data from Timeframe - исполь
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review