HL D1 Move
- Indicators
- Alexey Topounov
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 1 December 2021
- Activations: 7
The indicator displays the dynamics of forming the daily range in the form of a histogram, and the average daily range for a specified period.
The indicator is a useful auxiliary tool for intraday trades.
Settings
- N Day - period for calculation of the daily range value.
- Level Indefinite - level of indefiniteness.
- Level Confidence - level of confidence.
- Level Alert - alert level. When it is crossed, the alert appears.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating