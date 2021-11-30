According to Bill Williams' trading strategy described in the book "Trading Chaos: Maximize Profits with Proven Technical Techniques" the indicator displays the following items in a price chart:

1.Bearish and bullish divergent bars:

Bearish divergent bar is colored in red or pink (red is a stronger signal).

Bullish divergent bar is colored in blue or light blue color (blue is a stronger signal).

2. "Angulation" formation with deviation speed evaluation.

3. The level for placing a pending order (displayed as a dashed line).

Angulation is formed by divergence of two lines:

price line that passes through the borders of bars. Lower borders of bars are used during upward motion upper borders are used during downward motion

balance line that passes through the Alligator jaw (blue line).

Angulation is formed after forming a divergent bar outside the Alligator jaws.

The higher the price deviation angle and balance lines, the better is Angulation. In this version instead of measuring the angle, calculation of deviation speed is performed. The higher the price deviation line and balance lines, the better is the Angulation. Deviation speed is measured in points per 1 bar or in points per one hour.

Deviation speed is displayed next to the divergent bar. There is a filter in the settings on the minimum deviation speed as well as an option to select the displayed measurement unit.

You can select one of two algorithms of drawing the balance lines:

Simple - the line is drawn from the crossing bar to the point of the corresponding divergent bar (moved 8 bars ahead);

Advanced - the algorithm considers the duration of formed Angulation. When a boundary value is reached it draws the balance line so that the probability of a false angulation is minimal when the price price moves parallel.

Settings:

Max Bars – number of bars calculated on the chart;

It is recommended to use the indicator on H4 and higher timeframes.