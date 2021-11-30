Reverse Bar
- Indicators
- Alexey Topounov
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 30 November 2021
- Activations: 7
The Reverse Bar indicator paints the reversal bars according to trade strategy, described by Bill Williams in "Trading Chaos. Maximize Profits with Proven Technical Techniques" book.
- The bearish reversal bar has red or pink color (red-stronger signal)
- The bullish reversal bar has blue or light blue color(blue - stronger signal)
It is recommended to use it on hourly timeframe (H1) and higher.