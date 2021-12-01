Bullish Bearish Volume
- Indicators
- Alexey Topounov
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 1 December 2021
- Activations: 7
Bullish Bearish Volume is an indicator that divides the volume into the bearish and the bullish part according to VSA:
Bullish volume is a volume growing during upward motion and a volume falling during downward motion.
Bearish volume is a volume growing during downward motion and a volume falling during upward motion.
For a higher obviousness it uses smoothing using MA of a small period.
Settings:
- MaxBars – number of bars calculated on the chart;
- Method – smoothing mode (Simple is most preferable);
- MA period – period of smoothing;
- Applied Volume – volume type.