Trading Sessions Pro

Trading Sessions Pro is a trading session indicator with extended settings + the ability to install and display the custom period.


Main Advantages:
  1. The indicator allows you to conveniently manage display of trading sessions on the chart. There is no need to enter the settings each time. Just click the necessary trading session in the lower window and it is highlighted by the rectangle on the chart!
  2. The indicator has two modes of defining the trading terminal's time offset relative to UTC (GMT). You can use offset autodetection by selecting Set Determination Time Offset = Auto From System in the settings, as well as set a manual offset.
    When selecting Auto From System, make sure that date/time and time zone are correct on your PC!
    If you want to use the indicator for analysis on Saturdays and Sundays, select the manual setting of the terminal time offset relative to UTC Set Determination Time Offset = Manual Setting.
    Server Time Offset From UTC (Manual) - offset between the terminal time and UTC and NOT a time zone you are currently located in!
  3. You can enable / disable the display of the desired session
    • Ability to set trading session open and close time. The time is set according to UTC!


    Launch Settings:
    • Max Day's – number of days on history, for which calculation is performed. It is recommended to set not more than 3 days.
    • Set Mode – display mode
    • Set Determination Time Offset – selecting the method of the terminal time offset relative to UTC. Automatic or manual
    • Server Time Offset From UTC (Manual) – manual terminal time offset.
    • Collapse Session - collapse of sessions within the region into one. 
    • Alert the Opening Session – trade session opening alert
    • Show Description – display city names
    • Font Size – font size for city names
    • Font Type – font type
    • Contour Or Rectangle On Chart – selecting the method of highlighting the trade session on the chart (Contour or Filled rectangle)
    • Width Contour Line On Chart – width of the contour line highlighting a trade session on the chart
    • Show Grid Line Daily – display the end of a day according to the terminal time by the vertical line
    • Color Grid Line Daily – vertical line color
    • Width Grid Line Daily – vertical line width
    • Style Grid Line Daily – vertical line style
    • Set Oceania Sessions – settings for Oceania trade session
    • Set Asia Sessions – settings for Asian trade session
    • Set Europe Sessions – settings for European trade session
    • Set America Sessions – settings for American trade session
    • Set Custom Period – custom period settings


