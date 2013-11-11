Synthetic Reverse Bar is an evolution of Reverse Bar indicator.

It is well-known that candlestick patterns work best at higher timeframes (H1, H4). However, candlesticks at such timeframes may form differently at different brokers due to dissimilarities in the terminal time on the single symbol, while the history of quotes on M1 and M5 remains the same! As a result, successful patterns are often not formed at higher timeframes!

Synthetic Reverse Bar solves that problem! The indicator works on M5 or M15 but displays synthetic reversal bars than can be formed on higher timeframes.

Besides, the indicator allows users to perform visual analysis of the reversal pattern's contents (the way the pattern was formed) and make decision on placing a pending order based on such analysis.



The indicator has two operation modes. Select Mode settings:



1. Set Time Frame - the size of the synthetic reversal bar is set by a higher timefeame.

2. Custom Set Synthetic Bar - the size of the synthetic reversal bar is set manually (by the number of bars on the current timeframe).







Launch Settings