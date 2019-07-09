Support and resistant with pivot

Indicator can drawing Support Level (Lowest price of choosed Time Frame) and Resistance Level (Highest price of choosed Time Frame),

and this indicator can drawing last of Pivot Level from the Last of Support Resistance Level.

Support and Resistance based Highest and Lowest at choosed Time Frame can be your next good experience for your forex trade to maximize your trade win and lost ratio.


Parameter :

  • _S_and_R__Setup_,         Default is  # SUPPORT AND RESISTANT #, No Need To Change
  • Drawing_S_and_R,           Default is  true, Change to false for not drawing Support and Resistant Level
  • S_and_R__TF,                 Default is  1 Week, Change Time Frame
  • Highest_Line_Color,        Default is  Blue, Change the color of Resistant Level
  • Lowest_Line_Color,         Default is  Red, Change the color of Support Level
  • Line_Width,                     Default is  2, Change the line width of Support and Resistant Level
  • _Pivot_S_and_R_Setup_, Default is  # DRAWING PIVOT FROM S and R #, No Need To Change
  • Drawing_Pivot_Line,        Default is  true, Change to false for not drawing Pivot Level
  • Pivot_Line_Color,            Default is  Yellow, Change the color of Pivot Level
  • Pivot_Line_Width,           Default is  2, Change the line width of Pivot Level
  • Pivot_Text_Size,              Default is  10, Change the text size of Pivot Level

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Overview [TEMA MOVING AVERAGE CHANNEL] is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to catch market spikes and ride profitable moves with minimal guesswork. Using a multi-timeframe SPIKE detection system , it blends short-term momentum with higher-timeframe confirmation for maximum accuracy. Key Features 4 Trade Levels – From conservative (Level 0) to extreme (Level 3). Multi-Timeframe SPIKE Analysis – Current TF + 2 higher TF filters. Instant Trade Activation – Enter right a
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