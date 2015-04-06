Gold Eye is one of advance profesional expert that use deep neural network to catch probability of true trend on XauUsd market,this expert can be run on forex pairs also (Default setup is for XauUsd).This expert can be set as trend grid follower, or can be set as like hedging system but with flat lot size (not using martingale).

Then unique setup for Money Profit/Loss management is the good things not like any others paid expert here on Mql5.

# EA MUST BACKTEST USING TIME_FRAME_001 #

PARAMETER :

TF_SETUP default is ## TIMEFRAME SETUP ##

default is TIME_FRAME_001 default is PERIOD_M15 , Time Frame of Group 1, Neural data TF 1

default is Time Frame of Group 1, Neural data TF 1 TIME_FRAME_002 default is PERIOD_M30 , Time Frame of Group 2, Neural data TF 2

default is Time Frame of Group 2, Neural data TF 2 TIME_FRAME_003 default is PERIOD_H1 , Time Frame of Grouo 3, Neural data TF 3

default is Time Frame of Grouo 3, Neural data TF 3 TIME_FRAME_004 default is PERIOD_H4 , Highest Time Frame, Neural data TF 4

default is Highest Time Frame, Neural data TF 4 AUTO____CLOSING default is ## AUTO CLOSE ALL ##

default is __AUTO_CLOSING__ default is false , set to true if user want auto closing at opposite signal

default is set to if user want auto closing at opposite signal MANUAL_BUTTON default is ## MANUAL BUTTON Trade Setting ##

default is Activate_Manual_Button default is false, set to true to show manual buy/sell/close/closingall on chart button

default is set to true to show manual buy/sell/close/closingall on chart button Magic_Number default is 1122, magic number of manual trade by manual button trade on chart

default is magic number of manual trade by manual button trade on chart LOT_SIZE_ default is 0.01, lot size of manual trade

default is lot size of manual trade Trade_Set_AUTO default is ## AUTO Trade Setting ##

default is LOT_SIZE_AUTO_TRADE default is 0.01, Lot size of auto trade

default is Lot size of auto trade TP_SL_IN_MONEY default is ## TP SL IN MONEY ##

default is TAKE_PROFIT_NYA default is 10.5, Take profit in account currency (not using pips or points), default is 10.5 mean TP is 10.5 dollers

default is Take profit in account currency (not using pips or points), STOP_LOSS_NYA default is 0.0, Stop loss in account currency, i.e for SL 10 dollars, just type -10 from default (0.0)

default is Stop loss in account currency, ACTIVATE_GROUP_1 default is true, Activate 1st order group (TF group 1)

default is Activate 1st order group (TF group 1) ACTIVATE_GROUP_2 default is false, Activate 2nd order group (TF group 2)

default is Activate 2nd order group (TF group 2) ACTIVATE_GROUP_3 default is false, Activate 3rd order group (TF group 3)

default is Activate 3rd order group (TF group 3) Closing_Management default is ## Closing Setting ##

default is Activate_Equity_Target default is true, activate equity target is a must set to "true"

default is activate equity target is a must set to "true" Account_Starting_Balance default is 500000, account starting balance

default is account starting balance Equity_Target default is 10.5, Multiplication equity target, default 10.5 mean equity target incrase every 10.5 (10.5/21.0/31.5 ...)

default is Multiplication equity target, default 10.5 mean equity target incrase every 10.5 (10.5/21.0/31.5 ...) DAILY_Target default is 10.5, fixed Daily Target to closing all, default 10.5 mean each day have daily target 10.5 dollers

default is fixed Daily Target to closing all, default 10.5 mean each day have daily target 10.5 dollers Forced_Closing default is ## Emergency Closing All ##

default is Closing_ALL___Now default is false, set to true if user need to closing all opened order any time

default is set to true if user need to closing all opened order any time Auto_Distance default is ## AUTO DISTANCE ##

default is Max_Min_Distance default is 100.0, maximum or minimum opened order distancing, default is 100 points (10 pips). for xauusd set to 1000





#Basic Neural Network :