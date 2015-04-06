Gold Eye

Gold Eye is one of advance profesional expert that use deep neural network to catch probability of true trend on XauUsd market,
this expert can be run on forex pairs also (Default setup is for XauUsd).
This expert can be set as trend grid follower, or can be set as like hedging system but with flat lot size (not using martingale).

Then unique setup for Money Profit/Loss management is the good things not like any others paid expert here on Mql5.

# EA MUST BACKTEST USING TIME_FRAME_001 #

PARAMETER :

  • TF_SETUP  default is ## TIMEFRAME SETUP ##
  • TIME_FRAME_001  default is PERIOD_M15, Time Frame of Group 1, Neural data TF 1
  • TIME_FRAME_002  default is PERIOD_M30, Time Frame of Group 2, Neural data TF 2
  • TIME_FRAME_003  default is PERIOD_H1   Time Frame of Grouo 3, Neural data TF 3
  • TIME_FRAME_004  default is PERIOD_H4,    Highest Time Frame, Neural data TF 4
  • AUTO____CLOSING  default is  ## AUTO CLOSE ALL ##
  • __AUTO_CLOSING__  default is false, set to true if user want auto closing at opposite signal
  • MANUAL_BUTTON  default is  ## MANUAL BUTTON Trade Setting ##
  • Activate_Manual_Button  default is false, set to true to show manual buy/sell/close/closingall on chart button
  • Magic_Number  default is 1122, magic number of manual trade by manual button trade on chart
  • LOT_SIZE_   default is 0.01, lot size of manual trade
  • Trade_Set_AUTO  default is  ## AUTO Trade Setting ##
  • LOT_SIZE_AUTO_TRADE  default is 0.01, Lot size of auto trade
  • TP_SL_IN_MONEY  default is  ## TP SL IN MONEY ##
  • TAKE_PROFIT_NYA  default is 10.5, Take profit in account currency (not using pips or points), default is 10.5 mean TP is 10.5 dollers
  • STOP_LOSS_NYA   default is 0.0, Stop loss in account currency, i.e for SL 10 dollars, just type -10 from default (0.0)
  • ACTIVATE_GROUP_1  default is true, Activate 1st order group (TF group 1)
  • ACTIVATE_GROUP_2  default is false, Activate 2nd order group (TF group 2)
  • ACTIVATE_GROUP_3  default is false, Activate 3rd order group (TF group 3)
  • Closing_Management  default is  ## Closing Setting ##
  • Activate_Equity_Target  default is true, activate equity target is a must set to "true"
  • Account_Starting_Balance  default is 500000, account starting balance
  • Equity_Target  default is 10.5, Multiplication equity target, default 10.5 mean equity target incrase every 10.5 (10.5/21.0/31.5 ...)
  • DAILY_Target   default is 10.5, fixed Daily Target to closing all, default 10.5 mean each day have daily target 10.5 dollers
  • Forced_Closing  default is  ## Emergency Closing All ##
  • Closing_ALL___Now  default is false, set to true if user need to closing all opened order any time
  • Auto_Distance  default is  ## AUTO DISTANCE ##
  • Max_Min_Distance  default is 100.0, maximum or minimum opened order distancing, default is 100 points (10 pips). for xauusd set to 1000
#Basic Neural Network :
artificial neural network, usually called neural network is a mathematical model or computational model that is inspired by the structure and functional aspects of biological neural networks. A neural network consists of an interconnected group of artificial neurons and it processes information using a connectionist approach to computation. In most cases an artificial neural network is an adaptive system that changes its structure based on external or internal information that flows through the network during the learning phase. In an artificial neural network, simple artificial nodes, variously called neurons are connected together to form a network of nodes mimicking the biological neural network, hence the term “artificial neural network”. Neural networks, with their remarkable ability to drive meaning from complicated or imprecise data, can be used to extract patterns and detect trends that are too complex to be noticed by either humans or other computer techniques. An artificial neural network is a system that receives an input, process the data and provides an output.
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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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