News Release Time EA

This special EA is tools for trade during news release time, you can make some preparation during news, example if you want to make an order on NFP news release, Set the Timing of EA 15 seconds before news release time then EA will drawing Horizontal line several pips above and below current market price, if markets price reach upper horizontal line, EA will open BUY trade, and vice versa if reach lower horizontal line.

EA can be set only make 1 opened order with no continuation to making new order after First Order hit TP/SL.

This EA is not Grid, not Martingale, Not Averaging and not Hedging Type.

Parameters

Prepare_Order_At_Time – default is true, Set To true for activate Order Preparation time setting at (21:20:50) below parameter. Hours_To_Prepare – default 21 means the EA Hours set at 21:00:00 broker server time. Minutes_To_Prepare – default 20 means the EA Minutes set at 00:20:00 broker server time. Seconds_To_Prepare – default 50 means the EA Seconds set at 00:00:50 broker server time. Step – default 300 means EA will draw Horizontal line 300 points above and below market price at (21:20:50) above parameter. Magic_Number_Sell – default 6666, magic number for the first sell order that is automatically placed by the EA. Magic_Number_buy – default 9999, magic number for the first buy order that is automatically placed by the EA. First_Lot – default 0.1, initial lot size for order that is automatically placed by the EA. Maximum_Lot_Size – default 1.0, means Maximum lot size is 1.0, just for limit the max lot size allowed by EA. Order_TP – default 400 means Take Profit is 400 points (40 pips). Order_SL – default 200 means Stop Loss is 200 points (20 pips). Enable_New_Cycle – default is true, means EA will make continuation of order after current order hit TP/SL, Set to false after EA already put order to block EA make new order after current order hit TP/SL. Trailing_STOP_Enable – default is true means activate trailing stop function. TrailStop_Starting_Lotsize – default 0.01 means Trailing Stop active for lot size 0.01 and above 0.01. Trailing_Stop – default 400 points means new target Stop Loss to be modify (Trailing_Stop : 2), New Stop Loss will be at 200 points above Order Open price if current order is Buy Order. Trailing_Step – default 50 points means Trail stop function will start to modify Stop Loss when current price is 250 point ((Trailing_Stop : 2) + Trailing_Step)) above Order open price if current order is Buy Order.