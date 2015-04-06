News Release Time EA

This special EA is tools for trade during news release time, you can make some preparation during news, example if you want to make an order on NFP news release, Set the Timing of EA 15 seconds before news release time then EA will drawing Horizontal line several pips above and below current market price, if markets price reach upper horizontal line, EA will open BUY trade, and vice versa if reach lower horizontal line.

EA can be set only make 1 opened order with no continuation to making new order after First Order hit TP/SL.

This EA is not Grid, not Martingale, Not Averaging and not Hedging Type.

Parameters

  1. Prepare_Order_At_Time – default is true, Set To true for activate Order Preparation time setting at (21:20:50) below parameter.
  2. Hours_To_Prepare – default 21 means the EA Hours set at 21:00:00 broker server time.
  3. Minutes_To_Prepare – default 20 means the EA Minutes set at 00:20:00 broker server time.
  4. Seconds_To_Prepare – default 50 means the EA Seconds set at 00:00:50 broker server time.
  5. Step – default 300 means EA will draw Horizontal line 300 points above and below market price at (21:20:50) above parameter.
  6. Magic_Number_Sell – default 6666, magic number for the first sell order that is automatically placed by the EA.
  7. Magic_Number_buy – default 9999, magic number for the first buy order that is automatically placed by the EA.
  8. First_Lot – default 0.1, initial lot size for order that is automatically placed by the EA.
  9. Maximum_Lot_Size  – default 1.0, means Maximum lot size is 1.0, just for limit the max lot size allowed by EA.
  10. Order_TP – default 400 means Take Profit is 400 points (40 pips).
  11. Order_SL – default 200 means Stop Loss is 200 points (20 pips).
  12. Enable_New_Cycle – default is true, means EA will make continuation of order after current order hit TP/SL, Set to false after EA already put order to block EA make new order after current order hit TP/SL.
  13. Trailing_STOP_Enable – default is true means activate trailing stop function.
  14. TrailStop_Starting_Lotsize – default 0.01 means Trailing Stop active for lot size 0.01 and above 0.01.
  15. Trailing_Stop – default 400 points means new target Stop Loss to be modify (Trailing_Stop : 2), New Stop Loss will be at 200 points above Order Open price if current order is Buy Order.
  16. Trailing_Step – default 50 points means Trail stop function will start to modify Stop Loss when current price is 250 point ((Trailing_Stop : 2) + Trailing_Step)) above Order open price if current order is Buy Order.


Example scenario Using EA for trade during NFP news release :

NFP is at 15:30:00 broker server time,

and need to set order prepare 15 seconds before NFP news release time (15:29:45), Then you should set EA like below parameter,

  1. Prepare_Order_At_Time – Set to true.
  2. Hours_To_Prepare – Set to 15.
  3. Minutes_To_Prepare – Set to 29.
  4. Seconds_To_Prepare – Set to 45.
  5. Step – Let the default.
  6. Magic_Number_Sell – Let the default.
  7. Magic_Number_buy – Let the default.
  8. First_Lot – Let the default.
  9. Maximum_Lot_Size  – Let the default.
  10. Order_TP – Let the default.
  11. Order_SL – Let the default.
  12. Enable_New_Cycle – Let the default.
  13. Trailing_STOP_Enable – Let the default.
  14. TrailStop_Starting_Lotsize – Let the default.
  15. Trailing_Stop – Let the default.
  16. Trailing_Step – Let the default.

with above parameter, EA will drawing horizontal line above and below current market price at time 15:29:45 (15 seconds before NFP news release), 

then if market price is touch i.e Upper Horizontal line during NFP news release, EA will automatically put Buy Order, then EA will erase all horizontal line on chart.

Vice versa if market price is touch i.e Lower Horizontal line.

If you want only one order untill hit TP/SL, means no continuation to open order, just set Enable_New_Cycle  to false after EA already put order on chart.

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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