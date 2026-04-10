Sure Fire Hedging Strategy Mt5

SureFireHedgeStrategy v20.3 

Professional Equity Protection & Profit Shield Added

SureFireHedgeStrategy v20.3 is a high-logic algorithmic trading system engineered for traders who prioritize capital safety above all else. Optimized specifically for high-volatility assets like Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD), version 20.3 introduces a sophisticated financial management layer designed to grow small accounts into significant wealth.


🛡️ Advanced Safety Features:

  • The "Profit Vault" Technology: Unlike other robots that leave all your money exposed, our EA features a unique "Vault" system. It automatically harvests your realized profits and secures them in an invisible digital safe. This ensures your hard-earned gains are protected from future market fluctuations.

  • Smart "Ratchet" Safety Floor: Our proprietary Net Profit Guard works like a one-way security lock. As your account reaches new peaks, the safety floor moves up to lock in your progress. It deepens to give trades room to breathe during growth, but it never loosens—ensuring your account peak is always protected.

  • Nuclear Protection Protocol: In extreme market conditions, the EA acts as its own risk manager. If a predefined safety limit is reached, it triggers an instant "Nuclear Close" to liquidate all positions. This prevents total account wipeouts and preserves your core capital.

  • Automatic Emergency Bailout: Version 20.3 features a "Reincarnation" logic. If the safety protocol is triggered, the EA can automatically pull funds from its own "Vault" to restart the trading sequence. You don't need to manually intervene; the system uses its own savings to recover and continue trading.

  • High-Precision 20-Step Sequence: The EA follows a sophisticated, pre-calculated 20-level directional strategy. This allows it to navigate complex market trends with controlled layering, avoiding the common pitfalls of basic martingale systems.


📊 Live Dashboard Intelligence:

The integrated HUD (Heads-Up Display) gives you total transparency. At a glance, you can monitor:

  • Total Savings: Combined funds currently secured in your Vaults.

  • Safety Distance: Real-time monitoring of how far you are from the safety floor.

  • Performance Peak: The highest record of your account success.


Setup Recommendations:

  • Account Type: Cent Account or Standard ECN.

  • Minimum Start: $10 (on Cent) or $1,000 (on Standard).

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended.

  • Timeframe: M1 for maximum calculation precision.

  • Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD (Bitcoin), and major currency pairs.

SureFireHedgeStrategy v20.3 - Input Parameters Guide

To ensure the best performance, please refer to the following guide for the EA settings:

1. Trading Configuration

  • Initial Lot Size: The volume of the first trade to start the sequence.

  • Lot Multiplier: The factor used to increase the lot size for subsequent recovery trades.

  • Maximum Trading Steps: The maximum number of allowed positions in a single cycle (up to 20 levels).

  • Step Distance (Points): The price gap required between consecutive trades.

2. Profit Vault System (Capital Shield)

  • Enable Global Vault: Activate the proprietary system that secures profits into a "Hidden Vault," safe from active trading risks.

  • Profit Target to Vault ($): The amount of profit required on the active dashboard before the EA automatically transfers it to the Vault.

  • Vault 1 & Vault 2 Allocation: Two independent storage "pockets" for flexible profit management and emergency reserves.

3. Net Profit Guard (Equity Protection)

  • Enable Profit Guard: Activates the advanced equity protection system.

  • Safety Floor Percentage (%): The percentage of your account's peak profit used to set the "Safety Floor" (the maximum allowed floating loss).

  • Safety Trigger Amount ($): The dollar threshold in your Vault that triggers the Dynamic Buffer for extra security during high-growth phases.

4. Emergency & Recovery Protocol

  • Nuclear Attack Protocol: When enabled, the EA will instantly close all open positions if the floating loss hits the "Safety Floor" to preserve your core capital.

  • Emergency Bailout (Vault Reincarnation): If active, the EA will automatically pull funds from Vault 1 to replenish your trading dashboard after a safety liquidation occurs.

  • Post-Nuclear Floor Management: Determines whether the safety limits should be expanded or tightened after a successful emergency recovery.

5. Interface & Identification

  • Show Radar Display: Toggle the on-chart HUD (Heads-Up Display) to monitor price targets, vault balances, and safety distances.

  • Magic Number: A unique identification number for the EA, allowing it to run alongside other robots or manual trades without interference.

Recommended Setup:

  • Default Settings: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe.

  • Capital Management: For balances below $1,000, we highly recommend using a Cent Account to provide the EA enough "breathing room" for the hedging sequences.

  • VPS: A stable, low-latency VPS is required to ensure the Profit Guard can execute emergency closures without delay.


Recommended products
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea,fa scalping però quando apre c'è una sorte di tranquillità ) NON APRE MOLTI TRADE APRE SOL
Colosseum MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (1)
Experts
COLOSSEUM MT5 Five Warriors. One Arena. COLOSSEUM MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines five independent trading systems in one EA. Each warrior has its own internal logic and individual trade management: GLADIUS SPARTACUS MAXIMUS LEGION PHANTOM The warrior responsible for each trade is shown directly in the trade comment . Live Signal – VT Markets High Risk · Starting Balance 100 EUR: https://www.mql5.com/de/signals/2386084?source=Site +Signals+My Features 5 i
Gold Injection EA MT5
Muhammad Sharjeel Awan
5 (2)
Experts
Gold Injection EA for MetaTrader 5 Product Overview Gold Injection EA is an automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). The Expert Advisor combines grid trading techniques with configurable money management and basket management features. It provides flexible settings that allow traders to adapt the EA according to different account sizes, broker conditions, and individual risk preferences. Gold Injection EA supports automatic trade management while givin
Platinum Trend Protected EA XPTusd
Oscar Moyano Rodriguez
Experts
Attention Platinum Traders! The XPTUSD Trend Protected EA doesn’t open trades randomly. It only enters when the trend is strong and the market confirms it. Avoids noise and random movements that destroy accounts. Smart risk: reduces exposure after losses and capitalizes on winning streaks. Each trade is independent—no martingale, grid, or hedging. Progressive trailing stop secures profits while letting the trend run. Adapts to London, New York, and intermediate sessions. Controlled drawdown and
Deep Trend Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
DEEP TREND X — Expert Advisor with Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD Deep Trend X is a 100% automated Expert Advisor, specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines cutting-edge machine learning algorithms with institutional market analysis to detect highly accurate entries in both trending and ranging markets. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CORE The EA's core engine integrates two AI models that self-train on each new candlestick: SVM RBF (Support Vector Machine with Radial Kern
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.29 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Phoenix Fury
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
PHOENIX FURY GOLD SCALPER PRO (M5) Capturing Institutional Momentum via Volatility Pullbacks. Most retail trading robots fail on Gold because they rely on hardcoded point/pip values, static moving averages, and delayed indicators. Phoenix Fury Gold Scalper Pro is completely different. It uses a fully closed, independent, zero-lag mathematical calculation engine designed to exploit intra-day liquidity extensions with pinpoint accuracy. By combining structural anchors, smooth trend tracking, geom
Trading Range Break Out as Trend following
Dao Thanh Tan
Experts
Dear User! This is an EA developed based on the price action method using the Donchian channel combined with the trend following method. Trade multiple currency pairs at the same time. Average profit over 2500% within five years (SL & TP settings depending on optimization process). Advantages: The advisor does not have grids, or martingale.... Set the ratio risk of drop balance The advisor Use a stop loss algorithm according to the ATR indicator. Expert advisors use trailing stop losses accordi
Neural Nexus MT5
TICK STACK LTD
4.43 (7)
Experts
Buy Any 2 Products, Get 1 Free For a limited time, purchase any two TickStack EAs and choose a third one completely free — including a full lifetime license with unlimited activations.  (Gold Neural Core not included in this offer) Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid sys
AW Heiken Ashi EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Multifunctional automated advisor, working on signals of the trend indicator AW Heiken Ashi. With advanced and flexible settings for managing risks, volumes, logic of entry and support of positions. If necessary, it uses averaging, adjustable TakeProfit and StopLoss levels, built-in overlap function, dynamic step between orders. AW Heiken Ashi indicator -   HERE   / MT4 version of the advisor - HERE Main functions: Working with the AW Heiken Ashi indicator - The advisor automatically opens trade
RSI Scalper Multi Profit Targets
SASA MIJIN
Experts
RSI Scalper Multi Profit Targets is a Fully automated EA. It uses the RSI indicator for the entries. You can do counter trend scalp (for example sell on 72, and buy on 25) - default (trend buy-sell - false) settings or it can do the same direction trade  (trend buy-sell - true).  You can find the best profit targets on backtesting and optimization because it works almost on all pairs on some TF (Time Frame). I personally use it on 5 min, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, SP500. on 15 min I use on USDCAD.
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Joker Pro EURUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Joker Pro — 5 Years of Proven Results on EURUSD H1 Backed by 5 years of verified backtesting on the EURUSD H1 timeframe, Joker Pro is your ultimate trading solution—combining precision, power, and professional risk management for serious traders. Discover Joker Pro — Precision Meets Performance Step into the future of trading with Joker Pro , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) crafted for consistent performance and strong risk controls. Whether you’re growing your personal account or aiming for
The trender
Ricardo Barnard
Experts
How it works: The EA identifies strong trends using multi-timeframe EMA, RSI, ADX, MACD, and Bollinger Bands. It opens a main position in the direction of the trend. If price moves against the position, it automatically opens a hedge to manage drawdown. Both main and hedge positions use dynamic trailing profit to lock in gains. Best suited for swing traders who prefer structured, rule-based trading rather than scalping. Important : This EA is optimized only for XAUUSD M15 during Tokyo session h
FREE
Iron Xau
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
Iron Xau is an automated Forex trading system designed to identify short-term market opportunities using momentum and price-action analysis. The strategy is built around the Relative Strength Index (RSI), enhanced with adaptive market modeling techniques to evaluate changing market conditions and potential breakout scenarios. The system continuously analyzes price movements, market momentum, and statistical behavior to identify trading opportunities that align with prevailing market dynamics. B
HMA Crossover
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Hull Moving Average Crossover EA – MT5 Harness the speed and precision of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) in a fully automated trend-following system for MetaTrader 5. The Hull Moving Average Crossover EA is designed for traders who want fast reaction to emerging trends without sacrificing structured risk control. By combining a user-defined fast HMA with a slower HMA, the EA identifies potential momentum shifts early — while managing risk dynamically through ATR-based protection. Built for clari
Maestrale EA
Pasquale Antonio Mignoli
Experts
— : ()  |  :   |  : Maestrale EA is a fully automated mean-reversion system for XAUUSD M5. It buys oversold dips in an uptrend and sells overbought spikes in a downtrend, with a fixed ATR-based stop loss, an ATR-based take profit and a time-based exit on every position. One position at a time, no grid, no hidden averaging. -------------
Titan Strength Pro
Marco De Donno
Experts
Titan Strength Pro    -  Where Currency Power Meets Smart Trading ===> Attention, the EA is not Plug and Play, it requires assistance, once purchased contact me <=== 2  Multi-Timeframe Analysis | 28 Currency Pairs | Smart Grid System |  Built-in Drawdown Protection User guide    |    Set File Medium/low Risk   |    Update Guide  Wha t Makes This EA Different? Unlike single-pair EAs that rely on one strategy, Titan Strength Pro  EA analyzes the entire Forex market simultaneously across 28 maj
Goldyx
Linding Imbol Kabilangan
Experts
GOLDYX is a fully automated, institutional-grade algorithmic strategy precision-engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . Built for consistent capital appreciation, the system capitalizes on sharp trending and breakout phases while enforcing institutional risk management. Real Live Trading:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383671 Technical Features Win Rate : Historical accuracy exceeding 80% since inception. Monthly Returns : 5% to 20% average growth under stable marke
FanTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
Statistical MT5 scanner dashboard for forex pairs
Mark Nicole Olarte
Experts
THE 8 PILLARS OF STATISTICAL EDGE TRADING:  Introduction In trading, the past doesn't predict the future. But patterns embedded in time reveal the rhythm of markets waiting to repeat. This guide introduces you to the Eight Pillars of Statistical Edge Trading—a comprehensive framework that transforms historical data into actionable trading intelligence. At the heart of this system stands Historical Data. Unlike fleeting indicators or lagging signals, historical patterns reveal the seasonal heart
Golden Piramid
Luca Ronca
Experts
The Golden Piramid – Smart Money Concepts EA CREATE TO RUN ON ROBOFOREX ECN ACCOUNT, IT COULD NOT WORK PROPERLY ON OTHER BROKERS. A disciplined, robust trading system built for consistency — not hype. Let’s be clear from the start: this is NOT a “get rich quick” system. If you are looking for unrealistic promises, this is not for you. This EA is built around one fundamental principle that most traders ignore: Survive first. Profit comes after. Why this EA is different The Golden Piramid is
TrendRange Hybrid
Hikari Kimura
Experts
Minimizes unnecessary entries to the absolute limit. This is a highly selective USDJPY-only hybrid EA that automatically determines market conditions and switches to the optimal strategy. If you prefer disciplined, carefully filtered trading with automatic strategy switching based on market conditions, this EA was built with that philosophy in mind. This EA is NOT designed for high-frequency trading. It is a carefully selective entry-type system. 【IMPORTANT: USDJPY ONLY】 This EA is designed exc
Master Stochastic
Genesis Hafalla
4 (1)
Experts
How it works This EA trades Stochastic signal line and base line crossovers. It opens a Buy position when the signal line crosses below the base line under the level set in the BuyBelow parameter, and a Sell position when the signal line crosses above the base line over the level set in the SellAbove parameter. Only one trade is allowed at a time on the symbol the EA is attached to. The EA works on any timeframe and any pair. The Stochastic oscillator uses data from the timeframe of the chart i
Turnaround EA
Ionut-alexandru Margasoiu
Experts
Turnaround EA  What Is It? Turnaround EA is a rules-based algorithmic trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around one of the most documented weekly seasonal patterns in the forex market — the early-week mean-reversion tendency. The EA opens a single long position at a configured time on a chosen entry day, holds through the week, and closes automatically at a pre-set exit time. No discretion. No missed signals. Pure automation. The Edge Markets have a statistically observable tendency
Ma rsi macd ea
Anton Luik
Experts
DAO_MA_RSI_MACD_EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines three popular technical indicators: Moving Average (MA), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). This Expert Advisor is designed to trade in the direction of the trend while filtering out weak signals using RSI and MACD for confirmation. Strategy Logic: Moving Average (MA): Determines the main trend direction. Buy signals are considered when the price is above the MA, and sel
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Blue Diamond EA
Frederick Mensah
Experts
GBPUSD - 1H $1,000 to $11,000 ... Jan 2018 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test). $10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% High Risk Trade, Can have high drawdown) NOTE : (1% or less risk percent is recommended. This will help to maintain low Drawdown but with high returns.) RISK Management : Do not put the auto risk above 2% increase. It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades.
USDJPY focused Breaker
Kyo Tani
Experts
The USDJPY Focused Breaker is designed specifically for the H1 (1-hour) timeframe of the USDJPY currency pair, based on Channel-Break FX technology. The trend channel is identified using an AI model, which employs a 1D convolutional neural network (CNN) to recognize market trends. Key features of this version include: Optimization : Enhanced strategies for opening and closing positions. Timeframes and Pairs : Usable on M30, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes and across multiple currency pairs including
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.43 (42)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (147)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (9)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.82 (28)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.16 (43)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
More from author
Color Macd Tf
Syarif Nur Arief
5 (1)
Indicators
MACD is well known indicator that still can be use for prediction where price will go next few minutes, hours or even weekly  With colored bar of Macd, your eyes can easily catch when color is changed based what market price movement to find any early trend on market. here is the parameter of the indicator: TF_MACD , default is 1 Hour , this mean you can see clearly MACD of 1 Hour TimeFrame on Lower TimeFrame. InpPrice , default is Price Close , this is original MACD parameter from Metaquotes st
FREE
Quadro Multi Grid Scalper
Syarif Nur Arief
4.2 (5)
Experts
We never know what market price will go on next second. That's why a trader needs to find a good way to have a good exit strategy. Quadro Multi Grid Scalper is a High Frequency Grid scalper using Dynamic Fibo Level, with only 3 maximum Opened order each cycle, will make less risk to your account. This EA uses Averaging exit system with changable martingale settings, and uses total profit target to closing all. Recommended Broker Parameters:  Low spread less than 1 pip (you will have fast open an
Sure Fire Hedging Strategy
Syarif Nur Arief
4 (4)
Experts
This is an old and well-known strategy from the book "Sure Fire Hedging Strategy", but have more Advance Parameter than anyother old style Hedge Averaging EA. This strategy is using a hedge order with a higher lot size for the last (opposite) order and will receive profit if your free margin is huge enough to handle. A good money management is needed for using this system. No Pending order used on this EA, because using pending order will have more high risk order slipage and Spread can be diff
News Release Time EA
Syarif Nur Arief
Experts
This special EA is tools for trade during news release time, you can make some preparation during news, example if you want to make an order on NFP news release, Set the Timing of EA 15 seconds before news release time then EA will drawing Horizontal line several pips above and below current market price, if markets price reach upper horizontal line, EA will open BUY trade, and vice versa if reach lower horizontal line. EA can be set only make 1 opened order with no continuation to making new or
Support and resistant with pivot
Syarif Nur Arief
Indicators
Indicator can drawing Support Level (Lowest price of choosed Time Frame) and Resistance Level (Highest price of choosed Time Frame), and this indicator can drawing last of Pivot Level from the Last of Support Resistance Level. Support and Resistance based Highest and Lowest at choosed Time Frame can be your next good experience for your forex trade to maximize your trade win and lost ratio. Parameter : _S_and_R__Setup_ ,          Default is   # SUPPORT AND RESISTANT # , No Need To Change Drawin
Super Grid Nineth Generation
Syarif Nur Arief
Experts
Super grid nineth (ninth) generation is another grid type EA on this huge forex system population, this EA not using any indicator to avoid any fake signaling to open or closing position orders. This EA will open pending order stop and limit in the first time EA run, then maintain all opened order with unique way to balancing account free margin and make equity growth. This EA have unique system not like anyother grid EA, with correct setup and run on max 3 pairs in one account, this EA capable
Gold Eye
Syarif Nur Arief
Experts
Gold Eye is one of advance profesional expert that use deep neural network to catch probability of true trend on XauUsd market, this expert can be run on forex pairs also (Default setup is for XauUsd). This expert can be set as trend grid follower, or can be set as like hedging system but with flat lot size (not using martingale). Then unique setup for Money Profit/Loss management is the good things not like any others paid expert here on Mql5. # EA MUST BACKTEST USING TIME_FRAME_001 # PARAMETER
Golden Academy
Syarif Nur Arief
5 (2)
Experts
This EA can predict early trend on market, scan early trend from M5 to W1, This EA not martingale, not a hedging, not averaging and not grid. And this EA only open/close position once (only 1 opened order) every 8 hours. EA parameters   : Trade_Set_AUTO , Default is    ## AUTO Trade Setting ## ,   Mean Note for below parameter. LOT_SIZE_AUTO_TRADE , Default is    0.01 ,   Mean Lot Size to be traded is 0.01 Lot, Can be changed depend your account balance, (0.01 Lot Per 200 usd initial balance). A
Nusantara Sidru Makdud
Syarif Nur Arief
Experts
So many EA and Copy Signal are using Averaging Grid system with martingale or even using flat lot size, they have pips difference in vary, also the way they put order 3-5 in same time at one time, that's all make a time bomb soon or latter will blow your account. Iam here with my experience about more than 8 years, i've found new way of grid averaging system, not like anyother grid averaging EA or any copy signal that use grid averaging system. My Grid have more dynamically pips difference for e
Tema Moving Average Channel
Syarif Nur Arief
Experts
Overview [TEMA MOVING AVERAGE CHANNEL] is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to catch market spikes and ride profitable moves with minimal guesswork. Using a multi-timeframe SPIKE detection system , it blends short-term momentum with higher-timeframe confirmation for maximum accuracy. Key Features 4 Trade Levels – From conservative (Level 0) to extreme (Level 3). Multi-Timeframe SPIKE Analysis – Current TF + 2 higher TF filters. Instant Trade Activation – Enter right a
Custom Hedge Grid MT5
Syarif Nur Arief
Experts
Multi-Step Directional Grid EA for MT5 Default is for Gold XAUUSD A configurable multi-step trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to execute a predefined sequence of orders with customizable direction, lot size, price distance, and hidden take-profit levels. The EA follows a structured order logic where each trade step is fully controlled through input parameters, allowing traders to build complex grid or recovery strategies with precision. Trading Logic The EA opens orders sequential
The target TT Candle Stick Pattern
Syarif Nur Arief
Indicators
Tembus Trawangan (The Target) MT5 The Ultimate Price Action Radar for Precision Trading Are you tired of staring at messy charts and missing high-probability setups? Meet Tembus Trawangan (TT) —the most intuitive Price Action indicator designed to simplify your trading and find the "sweet spots" in the market automatically. Tembus Trawangan isn't just an indicator; it’s your personal market scout . It scans the price action across 21 timeframes to find the hidden "Target" zones where big moves
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review