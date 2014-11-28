Sure Fire Hedging Strategy

4

This is an old and well-known strategy from the book "Sure Fire Hedging Strategy", but have more Advance Parameter than anyother old style Hedge Averaging EA.

This strategy is using a hedge order with a higher lot size for the last (opposite) order and will receive profit if your free margin is huge enough to handle.

A good money management is needed for using this system.

No Pending order used on this EA, because using pending order will have more high risk order slipage and Spread can be difficult to maintain, because many broker have different default amount of delay, spread and slipage.

And this EA the only one on mql5 market that have auto averaging exit at some choosed total opened order after hedging is created, so if hedge system is not enough to closing all, EA will automatically use Averaging exit as final option to closing all at profit.

Adding new parameter  on last version (ver 96.16, Updated on 13 August 2024):
Function is to closing all at profit when Account profit in total is met, for easy profit controling when EA trade on more than 1 pairs in one account

Set_12 = --Closing All Symbol At Total Profit--;
Closing_All_Symbol = false;
Closing_All_At_Profit = 100;

Parameters : 

( On Bold Text can be change depend your need )

Tester / Backtest First Initial Balance setup,

  • Set_0, Default is --Type Your BACKTEST First Initial Balance--, No need to change, just information for below parameter.
  • Tester_First_Deposit, Default is 100000, If your Backtest Initial Balance is 10000, Change this parameter to 10000.


      Time filter setting, everyday EA will start from Start_Hour to End_Hour parameter,

      use Broker Server Time, EA will not active outside start to end hours.

      • Set_1, Default is --Time Filter For First Open Order--, No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Set_1_Noted, Default is --Using Broker Server Time--, No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Start_Hour, Default is 1, EA will start active at 01:00 broker server time.
      • End_Hour, Default is 22, EA will not active at 22:00 broker server time.


      First Open setting (Automatic by EA depend EA internal HiLo Price action or indicators signaling).

      1 pair can be run 2 chart (same pair), each chart must be have different magic number setup and order comment setup.

      • Set_2, Default is --Auto First Order-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • First_Lot, Default is 0.01, First open order lot size.
      • Magic_Number_Sell, Default is 2222, Magic Number for First open sell, not for next hedge order.
      • Magic_Number_Buy, Default is 8888, Magic Number for First open buy, not for next hedge order.
      • Buy__Order_Comment, Default is Buy 8888, order comment of all opened order buy from EA.
      • Sell__Order_Comment, Default is Sell 2222, order comment of all opened order sell from EA.


      Hedge setting, must be use Point value, example need to hedge at 50 pips, you have to set Hedge_Distance parameter to 500 ( 10 Point is 1 Pip),

      EA will failed at start if your hedge distance parameter set below 100 (10 pips).

      Auto_Gap_and_TP is use automatic hedge_Distance based Years_Span parameter (Highest to Lowest in 3 Years devide by Max_Total_Open = Automatic Hedge_Distance), 

      with AutoGap is smart way to avoid too many opened order or too less opened order on your account.

      Activate_Averaging if true, and _Activate_At_Total_Open is 3 in default, mean EA will automatically change strategy from Hedging To Averaging System (Anti Hedge) at level 3 of opened order,

      (Level 1 to Level 3 is Normal Hedging system, Level 4 to Max_Total_Open is Averaging system).

      • Set_4, Default is --Hedging Function-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Enable_Hedge, Default is true, set to false if no need hedge/averaging open position.
      • Max_Total_Open_, Default is 15, total opened order from very first open to maximum is 15 total order.
      • Auto__Hedge_Distance, Default is --Auto Hedge/Anti Hedge Distance, Many Years span-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Auto_Gap_and_TP, Default is false, set to true to use automatic hedge distance value. based below parameter.
      • Years_Span, Default is 3, 3 mean 3 years span highest to lowest span in 3 years.
      • Set_4a, Default is --Hedge Distance TP/SL In Points-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Hedge__Distance, Default is 800, mean Hedge distance/ gaps of hedge is 80 pips, if set below 100 point (10 pips), EA will not working.
      • Hedge_TP, Default is 800, 800 mean TP at 80 pips.
      • Hedge_SL, Default is 1600, 1600 mean SL at 160 pips.
      • Set_4b, Default is --Marti Hedge Lot Management-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Set_4b_note_1, Default is --If Use_MartiDefault isfalse, next lot is last lot+Add_Lots-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Use_Marti, Default is true, set to false will make EA not using martingale, but will use Add Lot for next order lot size.
      • First_Hedge_Lot, Default is 3.0, for martingale of 2nd open order only.
      • Next_Hedge_Lot, Default is 2.0, for martingale of 3rd open order and next.
      • Add_Lots, Default is 0.02, next lot size of next open order to hedge/averaging is Last opened order lot + 0.02.
      • Set_4b_note_2, Default is --Activate Averaging At choosed Total Open-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Set_4b_note_3, Default is --Averaging is Anti Hedge System-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Set_4b_note_4, Default is --Averaging Gaps Distance Default is Hedge__Distance X 2-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Activate_Averaging, Default is false, set to true will make EA automatically change system from hedging to averaging at total order (below parameter).
      • _Active_At_Total_Open, Default is 3, mean at order level 4 to maximum open parameter EA will change strategy to averaging, not use hedging anymore.


      setting of targeted total profit in money to closing all opened order, or use percent target.

      To use Percent Target, Both Activate_Profit_Target & Percent_Target set to true.

      and STEALTH_TP_SL setup is priority of all if Profit target and or percent target value is more than Hedge_TP.

      • Set_5, Default is --Profit Target & Target Percent-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Set_5_Note_1, Default is --If Activate_Profit_Target is true,Profit target will be used-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Set_5_Note_2, Default is --To use Percent Target, Both Activate_Profit_Target & Percent_Target set to true-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Set_5_Note_3, Default is --Profit Target In (Money) Account Currencies-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Activate_Profit_Target, Default is false, set to true to activate profit target in money value based account currencies.
      • Profit_Target, Default is 2, mean EA will closing all opened order at total profit equal or above 2 usd (Account currencies i.e USD)
      • Set_5_Note_4, Default is --Target Percent From Current Balance-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Percent_Target, Default is false, set to true to activate percentage target.
      • Target_Percent, Default is 0.2, mean at profit 0.2% from current balance, EA will closing all opened order.


      STEALTH_TP_SL Setting will automatically eliminates all ordinary SL and TP Line on chart, Has internal calculation to closing all opened order at nearly similar if all order hit TP/SL, (Other mean All TP and SL is Hidden by EA).

      Scalper mode only for first open order, default is 2, mean 2 times of current spread EA will closing opened first position at positive profit value.

      Trailing stop is unique, because all opened order will modified by trailing stop at positive profit automatically, so when price is retrace at some positive value of profit,all open order have TP/SL modified by trailing stop function.

      EA will automatically choose trailing start and trailing step as ordinary trailingstop , so no need to set for trailing start and trailing step (No need both parameter),  TrailStop_Starting_Lotsize  parameter default is 0.01, mean Trailing stop function will work from lot size equal or higher than 0.01, if you set to 0.15, mean trailingstop function will active from lot size 0.15 an above 0.15.

      • Set_6, Default is --STEALTH HIDDEN TP/SL-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • STEALTH_TP_SL, Default is false, Set to true for hide all TP and SL setting.
      • Scalper_Mode, Default is --Scalper Mode For 1st Open Position-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Note_Scalper_Mode, Default is --Only work if STEALTH_TP_SL set to true-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Scalper_Mode_, Default is true, set to false will make first open order closed at TP target.
      • Spread_X_Times_Value, Default is 2, first open will closed at 2x current spread
      • Note_Spread_X_Times, Default is --TP of 1st Open is Spread_X_Times_Value X Spread-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Trailing, Default is --Auto TrailingStop-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • TRAILING_STOP_Enable, Default is true, change to false for deactivate auto trailing stop.
      • TrailStop_Starting_Lotsize, Default is 0.01, Change to i.e 0.24 will make auto trailingstop working from last opened order with lot 0.24.
      • Note_Trailing_Stop, Default is --TrailingStop Function Only if STEALTH_TP_SL Default is true-- , No need to change, just information for above parameter.


      Max_Spread_Allowed is Maximum Allow EA to work, if current spread above that setting, EA wont work to avoid Hedge distance failure.

      if Max_Spread_Allowed not changed, EA will automatically set Max_Spread_Allowed to 2-3 times of current spread at EA start.

      • Set_9, Default is --Spread Filter in Point-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Max_Spread_Allowed, Default is 10000000, Can be change to make EA stop working if spread above this value.


      Day filter setting, if i.e Monday set to true, EA will not work at Monday.

      • Set_10, Default is --Day Filter-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Set_10_Noted, Default is --True To Activate-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Monday, Default is false, Set to true will make EA not working at monday.
      • Tuesday, Default is false , Set to true will make EA not working at tuesday.
      • Wednesday, Default is false , Set to true will make EA not working at wednesday.  
      • Thursday, Default is false , Set to true will make EA not working at thursday.
      • Friday, Default is false , Set to true will make EA not working at friday.
      • Saturday, Default is false , Set to true will make EA not working at saturday.
      • Sunday, Default is false , Set to true will make EA not working at sunday.


      Signaling option to decide buy or sell open for first open Position.

      if use Moving Average and ADX, EA have unique opening first and closing order, because once any opened order closed, will not make new first when signal buy/sell not change.

      • Signaling_Indicators, Default is --EA use below parameter to open Auto First Open Buy/Sell-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Signaling_Option, Default is --TRUE for HiLo H4 & M1 Breakout, FALSE for MA & ADX Indicators-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Use_Hi_Lo_Breakout, Default is true
      • MA_ADX_Continuitas_Signal, Default is --Signal Continue-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Continuitas_Signal, Default is false, if set to true, MA and ADX false signal of buy/sell will be filtered and ignored.
      • MA_1_Setup, Default is --MA 1 Setup-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Period_MA_1, Default is 200
      • MA_Methode_1, Default is MODE_EMA
      • MA_Price_1, Default is PRICE_CLOSE
      • TF_MA_1, Default is PERIOD_CURRENT
      • MA_2_Setup, Default is --MA 2 Setup-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Period_MA_2, Default is 100
      • MA_Methode_2, Default is MODE_EMA
      • MA_Price_2, Default is PRICE_CLOSE
      • TF_MA_2, Default is PERIOD_CURRENT
      • MA_3_Setup, Default is --MA 3 Setup-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Period_MA_3, Default is 21
      • MA_Methode_3, Default is MODE_EMA
      • MA_Price_3, Default is PRICE_CLOSE
      • TF_MA_3, Default is PERIOD_CURRENT
      • MA_4_Setup, Default is --MA 4 Setup-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Period_MA_4, Default is 8
      • MA_Methode_4, Default is MODE_EMA
      • MA_Price_4, Default is PRICE_CLOSE
      • TF_MA_4, Default is PERIOD_CURRENT
      • ADX_Setup, Default is --ADX Setup-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • TF_ADX, Default is PERIOD_CURRENT
      • Period_ADX, Default is 14
      • Price_ADX, Default is PRICE_CLOSE
      • Level_ADX, Default is 17


      this setting to shows display text info on left chart and right chart.

      some information i.e total open and total lot traded are available to see if this function set to true.

      • Set_11, Default is --Right_Chart_Display-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.
      • Right_Chart_Display, Default is false, Change to true if want to display information text on right and left chart.






      Why using a (STEALTH_TP_SL set to true) hidden TP/SL is more effective:

      • It allows the EA to avoid any widening spread from a broker, slippage, requotes and some cheat from broker. So, with a target profit or percentage it is not a problem if an order shows a slippage or is not equal in a step interval. As long as this EA sticks to the target profit, then the precise distance between orders is not important.
      • The EA can work with any broker, slippage and spread.
      Reviews 6
      Happy Scalper
      1041
      Happy Scalper 2023.06.23 21:45 
       

      Hello everyone. Just wanted to give my review for the Sure Fire Hedging Strategy. For starters, this author is very responsive when you ask a question. Also, he is very humble when it comes to his great work. This EA is the most thought out EA I have ever used, and I have used a lot of them. The logic behind this EA is just amazing. Very precise and so profitable. If you do not buy this EA, you will be losing out on another way to earn more passive income. This is just my opinion, so take it with a grain of salt. But I have been trading with EA's for over 6 years and I am telling you this EA is the holy grail for consistent profits. And for $98.99 USD you would be a fool not to buy it and give it a try. Plus, this EA is worth (3) times what he is asking. So I would snag this EA up quickly before he comes to his senses and raises the price. Thank you so much for changing my life for the better Syarif. God bless you and your family. P.S. Check out my set files in the comments section for the NAS100 and other indices. Happy Trading everyone!

      Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong
      1311
      Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong 2021.10.26 17:23 
       

      This is the BEST EA ever that i bought. (this is my dream EA) With a big enough balance and right hedge settings, you will NEVER lose. I let this bot trade on a high volatile pair like gold, 21hours per day and it makes 10% per day. Balance 10k. I say again you can not blow an account with the correct settings, unless the pair decide to range tightly for some time. AAAA++++++ Makasiiiii!!

      Recommended products
      Grid Hero
      Chock Hwee Ng
      3.91 (186)
      Experts
      Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit. Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011). It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 t
      High Point Scalper EA
      Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
      Experts
      High Point Scalper EA  trade is based on Price high and low level to determine the next trend   with martingale  strategy . The EA will find the best entry and exit points  This Expert advisor is mainly for synthetic Trade    , check it out on Jump100 recommended assets  JUMPS100  Recommended Broker..  Deriv Timeframe  H1  Minimum deposit $100 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. you will get  one expert a
      BBMA Grid Combination
      Kahfi Pangariduwan
      5 (1)
      Experts
      BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
      Magic Grid
      Aliaksandr Charkes
      4.52 (29)
      Experts
      Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
      FREE
      Blue CARA MT4
      Duc Anh Le
      Experts
      | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
      Gold Crazy EA MT4
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
      Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
      MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
      Andre Tavares
      Experts
      MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
      Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
      Tufan Gocmen
      Experts
      This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
      H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
      Valeriy Potapov
      Experts
      H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
      Matrix Arrow EA MT4
      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      5 (8)
      Experts
      Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
      BuckWise
      Joel Protusada
      Experts
      BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
      Forest
      Vadim Podoprigora
      Experts
      Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
      Reef Scalper
      Charles Crete
      Experts
      Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
      Zigzag Hedging EA
      Samir Arman
      Experts
      he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
      MA Head and Grid
      Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
      Experts
      For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 Gridingale   is a new complex  Expert Advisor   that combines   grid   and   martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take   profits   on little and big   movements .  A   loss covering system   is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an ind
      SureBot
      Salvador Ursua
      Experts
      SureBot is a very simple yet powerful trading robot with initial balance as low as $100. All you need to do is install it on your MT4 platform and it will do trading automatically without you monitoring it. You will also be notified if an order has begun executing. Simply install the MT4 app on your mobile device (ex. Android/iPhone). It will execute orders based on potential trend and price strength. Order lot sizes are based on you preferred risk for each trade where the default is 1% of your
      Whoosh
      Agus Santoso
      Experts
      WHOOSH – Smart Heiken Ashi Grid EA MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142798 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142799 WHOOSH is a smart, multi-timeframe Heiken Ashi-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed to quickly capture market momentum, dynamically manage positions, and protect accounts with comprehensive risk management. This EA combines the power of trend filtering, controlled grid averaging, and flexible money management to enable both scalping and swin
      Ict Gold Scalper
      Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
      5 (1)
      Experts
      ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
      Correlation Beast EA
      Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
      Experts
      Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
      Reiona
      Ubaidillah
      Experts
      Reiona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. The RSI, iClose, iHighest and iLowest indicators are used for entries. The highest and lowest prices are to indicate the range of new orders, where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices. When the bu
      Trend Sensing Pro EA
      Andri Maulana
      Experts
      Trade Gold Smarter with Trend-Sensing Pro EA! Are you ready to elevate your Gold trading strategy ? The Trend-Sensing Pro EA is a sophisticated, non-Martingale, non-Grid Expert Advisor designed to systematically capture market trends on the volatile XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA is not just another automated tool—it's your personalized assistant, using advanced logic based on customized Heiken Ashi and Moving Averages to identify high-probability entry points. Forget guesswork and emotional dec
      RNB Pass Ftmo
      Chandana Jayampathi Lokuketagodage Don
      1 (1)
      Experts
      PROP TRADING EA -  Passing challenge or Verification - ANY PROP FIRMS - TEST Set files in the Comment section  US30/US100   Dow Jones / Nasdaq https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=2e2ffcdc1689&lang=en               (01) testing ............ https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=f823192684d3&lang=en              (02) start date 21 Dec 2023   New and improved settings  https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=c2f389839308&lang=en              (03)  start date  04/01/2024 https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix
      ShinZuka
      Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
      Experts
      Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
      Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
      Vladimir Khlystov
      Experts
      The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
      PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      5 (5)
      Experts
      The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
      Trend Momentum
      Gonzalo Melendi Mancebo
      Experts
      Trend Momentum use indicators as EMAs, MACD and an algorithm to detect trends. After first conditions as been reached, it computes crossing angles of the EMAs to set the trigger. Money management is aloud to set percentage lots or fixed lot. After TP1 is reached, SL is moved to Entry point in order to reduce risk. Parameters for Buy Trades and Sell Trades are separated for optimization process. Default parameters EURUSD - 1H.
      Project65 Scalp
      Ryan Ferdyansyah Kurniawan
      4.2 (5)
      Experts
      New version Project65 Scalp using a unique and simple trigger strategy. Simple setting : Lot calculation in multiples of starting balance. Can adjust trigger value for each pair. terms of using EA: - Only need balance minimum 100$. - Recomanded pair EU, GU, AU, UJ, XAUUSD. - Using any type account or recommendation is a standard account with no commission and swap. Description EA: Strategy scalp base strategy only calculate price with compare indicator Accumulation/Distribution.
      Black Out EA
      Jason Thato Hartley
      Experts
      Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
      Buy Sell Simultaneously
      Danny Setyawijayanto
      Experts
      This EA will open Buy and Sell simultaneously after attached to chart. It has customized grouping grid step and lot multiplier group. Please contact me if you have any question. Please Like, Share & Subscribe to my Youtube Channel. I will give this EA for FREE for everyone if there is 2k Subscriber on my Youtube channel , please ask your friend, because subscribe is FREE :). Need at least 10k balance (10k cent or 10k$), or you can adjust with various setting inside the EA to get the minimum dra
      GoldMachina
      Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
      Experts
      I invite you to buy my EA and support me,   GoldMachina MT4 10 copies left for $50 Discounted price .  The price will increase by $20  with every 10 purchases. Final price $399 Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare!  The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with a minimum of $200 initial deposit, it support trading on XAUUSD(Gold) and lot size can be customized in ratio of the $
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      Vortex Gold MT4
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (20)
      Experts
      Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
      Quantum Emperor MT4
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.85 (172)
      Experts
      Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
      AI Forex Robot MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.69 (13)
      Experts
      AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
      Quantum King MT4
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
      Aura Black Edition
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.6 (20)
      Experts
      Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
      Jesko
      Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
      Experts
      esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
      Goldex AI
      Mateo Perez Perez
      4.29 (28)
      Experts
      Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
      Golden Mirage mt4
      Michela Russo
      5 (2)
      Experts
      Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
      Gold Emperor EA
      Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
      Experts
      Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
      Aura Neuron MT4
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.58 (12)
      Experts
      Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
      XG Gold Robot MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.32 (38)
      Experts
      The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
      The Golden Way
      Lin Lin Ma
      Experts
      The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
      The Infinity EA MT4
      Abhimanyu Hans
      3.87 (30)
      Experts
      Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
      The Gold Reaper MT4
      Profalgo Limited
      4.58 (31)
      Experts
      PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
      Javier Gold Scalper V2
      Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
      KT Gold Drift EA MT4
      KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
      Experts
      ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
      EA Legendary Scalper MT4
      Ruslan Pishun
      Experts
      Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
      Blox
      Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
      5 (2)
      Experts
      One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
      Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      5 (1)
      Experts
      ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
      Gold King AI MT4
      Rodrigo Arana Garcia
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
      Theranto v3
      Hossein Davarynejad
      Experts
      //////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
      XGen Scalper MT4
      Burak Baltaci
      1 (1)
      Experts
      XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
      Golden Scalper PRO
      Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
      3.83 (12)
      Experts
      Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
      Goldzilla Scalping
      Gun Gun Gunawan
      1 (1)
      Experts
      Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
      ORIX mt4
      Leonid Arkhipov
      5 (1)
      Experts
      ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
      Greedy Red
      Mihails Babuskins
      4.34 (29)
      Experts
      Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
      Heiken Ashi EA MT4
      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      5 (16)
      Experts
      Heiken Ashi EA MT4  is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price leve
      Gann Gold EA MT4
      Elif Kaya
      5 (2)
      Experts
      Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
      Ninja Forex EA
      Samir Arman
      Experts
      Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
      Gold Trade Pro
      Profalgo Limited
      4.61 (23)
      Experts
      LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
      More from author
      Color Macd Tf
      Syarif Nur Arief
      Indicators
      MACD is well known indicator that still can be use for prediction where price will go next few minutes, hours or even weekly  With colored bar of Macd, your eyes can easily catch when color is changed based what market price movement to find any early trend on market. here is the parameter of the indicator: TF_MACD , default is 1 Hour , this mean you can see clearly MACD of 1 Hour TimeFrame on Lower TimeFrame. InpPrice , default is Price Close , this is original MACD parameter from Metaquotes st
      FREE
      Quadro Multi Grid Scalper
      Syarif Nur Arief
      4.2 (5)
      Experts
      We never know what market price will go on next second. That's why a trader needs to find a good way to have a good exit strategy. Quadro Multi Grid Scalper is a High Frequency Grid scalper using Dynamic Fibo Level, with only 3 maximum Opened order each cycle, will make less risk to your account. This EA uses Averaging exit system with changable martingale settings, and uses total profit target to closing all. Recommended Broker Parameters:  Low spread less than 1 pip (you will have fast open an
      Support and resistant with pivot
      Syarif Nur Arief
      Indicators
      Indicator can drawing Support Level (Lowest price of choosed Time Frame) and Resistance Level (Highest price of choosed Time Frame), and this indicator can drawing last of Pivot Level from the Last of Support Resistance Level. Support and Resistance based Highest and Lowest at choosed Time Frame can be your next good experience for your forex trade to maximize your trade win and lost ratio. Parameter : _S_and_R__Setup_ ,          Default is   # SUPPORT AND RESISTANT # , No Need To Change Drawin
      Super Grid Nineth Generation
      Syarif Nur Arief
      Experts
      Super grid nineth (ninth) generation is another grid type EA on this huge forex system population, this EA not using any indicator to avoid any fake signaling to open or closing position orders. This EA will open pending order stop and limit in the first time EA run, then maintain all opened order with unique way to balancing account free margin and make equity growth. This EA have unique system not like anyother grid EA, with correct setup and run on max 3 pairs in one account, this EA capable
      Gold Eye
      Syarif Nur Arief
      Experts
      Gold Eye is one of advance profesional expert that use deep neural network to catch probability of true trend on XauUsd market, this expert can be run on forex pairs also (Default setup is for XauUsd). This expert can be set as trend grid follower, or can be set as like hedging system but with flat lot size (not using martingale). Then unique setup for Money Profit/Loss management is the good things not like any others paid expert here on Mql5. # EA MUST BACKTEST USING TIME_FRAME_001 # PARAMETER
      Golden Academy
      Syarif Nur Arief
      5 (2)
      Experts
      This EA can predict early trend on market, scan early trend from M5 to W1, This EA not martingale, not a hedging, not averaging and not grid. And this EA only open/close position once (only 1 opened order) every 8 hours. EA parameters   : Trade_Set_AUTO , Default is    ## AUTO Trade Setting ## ,   Mean Note for below parameter. LOT_SIZE_AUTO_TRADE , Default is    0.01 ,   Mean Lot Size to be traded is 0.01 Lot, Can be changed depend your account balance, (0.01 Lot Per 200 usd initial balance). A
      Nusantara Sidru Makdud
      Syarif Nur Arief
      Experts
      So many EA and Copy Signal are using Averaging Grid system with martingale or even using flat lot size, they have pips difference in vary, also the way they put order 3-5 in same time at one time, that's all make a time bomb soon or latter will blow your account. Iam here with my experience about more than 8 years, i've found new way of grid averaging system, not like anyother grid averaging EA or any copy signal that use grid averaging system. My Grid have more dynamically pips difference for e
      Tema Moving Average Channel
      Syarif Nur Arief
      Experts
      Overview [TEMA MOVING AVERAGE CHANNEL] is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to catch market spikes and ride profitable moves with minimal guesswork. Using a multi-timeframe SPIKE detection system , it blends short-term momentum with higher-timeframe confirmation for maximum accuracy. Key Features 4 Trade Levels – From conservative (Level 0) to extreme (Level 3). Multi-Timeframe SPIKE Analysis – Current TF + 2 higher TF filters. Instant Trade Activation – Enter right a
      Filter:
      fiogol
      82
      fiogol 2024.08.19 07:35 
       

      Risky ea unless you have super huge capital that can withstand huge drawdown. Use it at your own risk and support is non-existant as well.

      Update: Took seconds to reply to a bad review but never reply to a message I sent 3 days ago. Bravo. And can't take a bad review and proceeded to insult his buyer instead. Such great customer service.

      Syarif Nur Arief
      3496
      Reply from developer Syarif Nur Arief 2024.08.19 07:43
      well, basic of surefire hedge ea is martingale, u must have big enough free margin until all opened order closed with + profit, 😂
      1 star review is for your brain in fact.
      Happy Scalper
      1041
      Happy Scalper 2023.06.23 21:45 
       

      Hello everyone. Just wanted to give my review for the Sure Fire Hedging Strategy. For starters, this author is very responsive when you ask a question. Also, he is very humble when it comes to his great work. This EA is the most thought out EA I have ever used, and I have used a lot of them. The logic behind this EA is just amazing. Very precise and so profitable. If you do not buy this EA, you will be losing out on another way to earn more passive income. This is just my opinion, so take it with a grain of salt. But I have been trading with EA's for over 6 years and I am telling you this EA is the holy grail for consistent profits. And for $98.99 USD you would be a fool not to buy it and give it a try. Plus, this EA is worth (3) times what he is asking. So I would snag this EA up quickly before he comes to his senses and raises the price. Thank you so much for changing my life for the better Syarif. God bless you and your family. P.S. Check out my set files in the comments section for the NAS100 and other indices. Happy Trading everyone!

      crisroig
      37
      crisroig 2023.02.18 15:35 
       

      Do you have a mt5 version of this EA?

      Syarif Nur Arief
      3496
      Reply from developer Syarif Nur Arief 2023.02.18 15:52
      i have but never upload and sell here, because on mql5 version still unstable, and can not doing similar logic on mql4 version, it is mql5 vs mql4 issue, not from my logic code.
      Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong
      1311
      Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong 2021.10.26 17:23 
       

      This is the BEST EA ever that i bought. (this is my dream EA) With a big enough balance and right hedge settings, you will NEVER lose. I let this bot trade on a high volatile pair like gold, 21hours per day and it makes 10% per day. Balance 10k. I say again you can not blow an account with the correct settings, unless the pair decide to range tightly for some time. AAAA++++++ Makasiiiii!!

      Adham Locsin El Helou
      210
      Adham Locsin El Helou 2021.02.08 21:52 
       

      The EA seems unstable, days it runs smoothly and on others it doesnt hedge at all. I messaged you directly twice and no response so far.

      Syarif Nur Arief
      3496
      Reply from developer Syarif Nur Arief 2021.05.18 15:51
      Will check this issue, and will make some update for EA and issue will be fixed. When new version available, i will put info here.
      ##
      New Updated version available now, new version has been published today (18 May 2021)
      ##
      Matthew Todorovski
      13132
      Matthew Todorovski 2016.08.16 15:34 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Reply to review