This is an old and well-known strategy from the book "Sure Fire Hedging Strategy", but have more Advance Parameter than anyother old style Hedge Averaging EA. This strategy is using a hedge order with a higher lot size for the last (opposite) order and will receive profit if your free margin is huge enough to handle. A good money management is needed for using this system. No Pending order used on this EA, because using pending order will have more high risk order slipage and Spread can be difficult to maintain, because many broker have different default amount of delay, spread and slipage. And this EA the only one on mql5 market that have auto averaging exit at some choosed total opened order after hedging is created, so if hedge system is not enough to closing all, EA will automatically use Averaging exit as final option to closing all at profit.

Adding new parameter on last version (ver 96.16, Updated on 13 August 2024):

Function is to closing all at profit when Account profit in total is met, for easy profit controling when EA trade on more than 1 pairs in one account

Set_12 = --Closing All Symbol At Total Profit--;

Closing_All_Symbol = false;

Closing_All_At_Profit = 100;

Parameters : ( On Bold Text can be change depend your need )

Tester / Backtest First Initial Balance setup,

Set_0, Default is --Type Your BACKTEST First Initial Balance-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Tester_First_Deposit, Default is 100000, If your Backtest Initial Balance is 10000, Change this parameter to 10000.





Time filter setting, everyday EA will start from Start_Hour to End_Hour parameter, use Broker Server Time, EA will not active outside start to end hours.

Set_1, Default is --Time Filter For First Open Order--, No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Set_1_Noted, Default is --Using Broker Server Time--, No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Start_Hour , Default is 1 , EA will start active at 01:00 broker server time.

, is , EA will start active at 01:00 broker server time. End_Hour, Default is 22, EA will not active at 22:00 broker server time.





First Open setting (Automatic by EA depend EA internal HiLo Price action or indicators signaling). 1 pair can be run 2 chart (same pair), each chart must be have different magic number setup and order comment setup.

Set_2, Default is --Auto First Order-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

First_Lot , Default is 0.01 , First open order lot size.

, is , First open order lot size. Magic_Number_Sell , Default is 2222 , Magic Number for First open sell, not for next hedge order.

, is , Magic Number for First open sell, not for next hedge order. Magic_Number_Buy , Default is 8888 , Magic Number for First open buy, not for next hedge order.

, is , Magic Number for First open buy, not for next hedge order. Buy__Order_Comment , Default is Buy 8888 , order comment of all opened order buy from EA.

, is , order comment of all opened order buy from EA. Sell__Order_Comment, Default is Sell 2222, order comment of all opened order sell from EA.





Hedge setting, must be use Point value, example need to hedge at 50 pips, you have to set Hedge_Distance parameter to 500 ( 10 Point is 1 Pip), EA will failed at start if your hedge distance parameter set below 100 (10 pips). Auto_Gap_and_TP is use automatic hedge_Distance based Years_Span parameter (Highest to Lowest in 3 Years devide by Max_Total_Open = Automatic Hedge_Distance), with AutoGap is smart way to avoid too many opened order or too less opened order on your account. Activate_Averaging if true, and _Activate_At_Total_Open is 3 in default, mean EA will automatically change strategy from Hedging To Averaging System (Anti Hedge) at level 3 of opened order, (Level 1 to Level 3 is Normal Hedging system, Level 4 to Max_Total_Open is Averaging system).

Set_4, Default is --Hedging Function-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Enable_Hedge , Default is true , set to false if no need hedge/averaging open position.

, is , set to false if no need hedge/averaging open position. Max_Total_Open_ , Default is 15 , total opened order from very first open to maximum is 15 total order.

, is , total opened order from very first open to maximum is 15 total order. Auto__Hedge_Distance, Default is --Auto Hedge/Anti Hedge Distance, Many Years span-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Auto_Gap_and_TP , Default is false , set to true to use automatic hedge distance value. based below parameter.

, is , set to true to use automatic hedge distance value. based below parameter. Years_Span , Default is 3 , 3 mean 3 years span highest to lowest span in 3 years.

, is , 3 mean 3 years span highest to lowest span in 3 years. Set_4a, Default is --Hedge Distance TP/SL In Points-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Hedge__Distance , Default is 800 , mean Hedge distance/ gaps of hedge is 80 pips, if set below 100 point (10 pips), EA will not working.

, is , mean Hedge distance/ gaps of hedge is 80 pips, if set below 100 point (10 pips), EA will not working. Hedge_TP , Default is 800 , 800 mean TP at 80 pips.

, is , 800 mean TP at 80 pips. Hedge_SL , Default is 1600 , 1600 mean SL at 160 pips.

, is , 1600 mean SL at 160 pips. Set_4b, Default is --Marti Hedge Lot Management-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Set_4b_note_1, Default is --If Use_MartiDefault isfalse, next lot is last lot+Add_Lots-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Use_Marti , Default is true , set to false will make EA not using martingale, but will use Add Lot for next order lot size.

, is , set to false will make EA not using martingale, but will use Add Lot for next order lot size. First_Hedge_Lot , Default is 3.0 , for martingale of 2nd open order only.

, is , for martingale of 2nd open order only. Next_Hedge_Lot , Default is 2.0 , for martingale of 3rd open order and next.

, is , for martingale of 3rd open order and next. Add_Lots , Default is 0.02 , next lot size of next open order to hedge/averaging is Last opened order lot + 0.02.

, is , next lot size of next open order to hedge/averaging is Last opened order lot + 0.02. Set_4b_note_2, Default is --Activate Averaging At choosed Total Open-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Set_4b_note_3, Default is --Averaging is Anti Hedge System-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Set_4b_note_4, Default is --Averaging Gaps Distance Default is Hedge__Distance X 2-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Activate_Averaging , Default is false , set to true will make EA automatically change system from hedging to averaging at total order (below parameter).

, is , set to true will make EA automatically change system from hedging to averaging at total order (below parameter). _Active_At_Total_Open, Default is 3, mean at order level 4 to maximum open parameter EA will change strategy to averaging, not use hedging anymore.





setting of targeted total profit in money to closing all opened order, or use percent target. To use Percent Target, Both Activate_Profit_Target & Percent_Target set to true. and STEALTH_TP_SL setup is priority of all if Profit target and or percent target value is more than Hedge_TP.

Set_5, Default is --Profit Target & Target Percent-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Set_5_Note_1, Default is --If Activate_Profit_Target is true,Profit target will be used-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Set_5_Note_2, Default is --To use Percent Target, Both Activate_Profit_Target & Percent_Target set to true-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Set_5_Note_3, Default is --Profit Target In (Money) Account Currencies-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Activate_Profit_Target , Default is false , set to true to activate profit target in money value based account currencies.

, is , set to true to activate profit target in money value based account currencies. Profit_Target , Default is 2 , mean EA will closing all opened order at total profit equal or above 2 usd (Account currencies i.e USD)

, is , mean EA will closing all opened order at total profit equal or above 2 usd (Account currencies i.e USD) Set_5_Note_4, Default is --Target Percent From Current Balance-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Percent_Target , Default is false , set to true to activate percentage target.

, is , set to true to activate percentage target. Target_Percent, Default is 0.2, mean at profit 0.2% from current balance, EA will closing all opened order.





STEALTH_TP_SL Setting will automatically eliminates all ordinary SL and TP Line on chart, Has internal calculation to closing all opened order at nearly similar if all order hit TP/SL, (Other mean All TP and SL is Hidden by EA). Scalper mode only for first open order, default is 2, mean 2 times of current spread EA will closing opened first position at positive profit value. Trailing stop is unique, because all opened order will modified by trailing stop at positive profit automatically, so when price is retrace at some positive value of profit,all open order have TP/SL modified by trailing stop function. EA will automatically choose trailing start and trailing step as ordinary trailingstop , so no need to set for trailing start and trailing step (No need both parameter), TrailStop_Starting_Lotsize parameter default is 0.01, mean Trailing stop function will work from lot size equal or higher than 0.01, if you set to 0.15, mean trailingstop function will active from lot size 0.15 an above 0.15.

Set_6, Default is --STEALTH HIDDEN TP/SL-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

STEALTH_TP_SL , Default is false , Set to true for hide all TP and SL setting.

, is , Set to true for hide all TP and SL setting. Scalper_Mode, Default is --Scalper Mode For 1st Open Position-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Note_Scalper_Mode, Default is --Only work if STEALTH_TP_SL set to true-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Scalper_Mode_ , Default is true , set to false will make first open order closed at TP target.

, is , set to false will make first open order closed at TP target. Spread_X_Times_Value , Default is 2 , first open will closed at 2x current spread

, is , first open will closed at 2x current spread Note_Spread_X_Times, Default is --TP of 1st Open is Spread_X_Times_Value X Spread-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Trailing, Default is --Auto TrailingStop-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

TRAILING_STOP_Enable , Default is true , change to false for deactivate auto trailing stop.

, is , change to false for deactivate auto trailing stop. TrailStop_Starting_Lotsize , Default is 0.01 , Change to i.e 0.24 will make auto trailingstop working from last opened order with lot 0.24.

, is , Change to i.e 0.24 will make auto trailingstop working from last opened order with lot 0.24. Note_Trailing_Stop, Default is --TrailingStop Function Only if STEALTH_TP_SL Default is true-- , No need to change, just information for above parameter.





Max_Spread_Allowed is Maximum Allow EA to work, if current spread above that setting, EA wont work to avoid Hedge distance failure. if Max_Spread_Allowed not changed, EA will automatically set Max_Spread_Allowed to 2-3 times of current spread at EA start.

Set_9, Default is --Spread Filter in Point-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Max_Spread_Allowed, Default is 10000000, Can be change to make EA stop working if spread above this value.





Day filter setting, if i.e Monday set to true, EA will not work at Monday.

Set_10, Default is --Day Filter-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Set_10_Noted, Default is --True To Activate-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Monday , Default is false , Set to true will make EA not working at monday.

, is , Set to true will make EA not working at monday. Tuesday , Default is false , Set to true will make EA not working at tuesday.

, is , Set to true will make EA not working at tuesday. Wednesday , Default is false , Set to true will make EA not working at wednesday.

, is , Set to true will make EA not working at wednesday. Thursday , Default is false , Set to true will make EA not working at thursday.

, is , Set to true will make EA not working at thursday. Friday , Default is false , Set to true will make EA not working at friday.

, is , Set to true will make EA not working at friday. Saturday , Default is false , Set to true will make EA not working at saturday.

, is , Set to true will make EA not working at saturday. Sunday, Default is false , Set to true will make EA not working at sunday.





Signaling option to decide buy or sell open for first open Position. if use Moving Average and ADX, EA have unique opening first and closing order, because once any opened order closed, will not make new first when signal buy/sell not change.

Signaling_Indicators, Default is --EA use below parameter to open Auto First Open Buy/Sell-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Signaling_Option, Default is --TRUE for HiLo H4 & M1 Breakout, FALSE for MA & ADX Indicators-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Use_Hi_Lo_Breakout , Default is true

, is MA_ADX_Continuitas_Signal, Default is --Signal Continue-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Continuitas_Signal , Default is false, if set to true, MA and ADX false signal of buy/sell will be filtered and ignored.

, is if set to true, MA and ADX false signal of buy/sell will be filtered and ignored. MA_1_Setup, Default is --MA 1 Setup-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Period_MA_1 , Default is 200

, is MA_Methode_1 , Default is MODE_EMA

, is MA_Price_1 , Default is PRICE_CLOSE

, is TF_MA_1 , Default is PERIOD_CURRENT

, is MA_2_Setup, Default is --MA 2 Setup-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Period_MA_2 , Default is 100

, is MA_Methode_2 , Default is MODE_EMA

, is MA_Price_2 , Default is PRICE_CLOSE

, is TF_MA_2 , Default is PERIOD_CURRENT

, is MA_3_Setup, Default is --MA 3 Setup-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Period_MA_3 , Default is 21

, is MA_Methode_3 , Default is MODE_EMA

, is MA_Price_3 , Default is PRICE_CLOSE

, is TF_MA_3 , Default is PERIOD_CURRENT

, is MA_4_Setup, Default is --MA 4 Setup-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Period_MA_4 , Default is 8

, is MA_Methode_4 , Default is MODE_EMA

, is MA_Price_4 , Default is PRICE_CLOSE

, is TF_MA_4 , Default is PERIOD_CURRENT

, is ADX_Setup, Default is --ADX Setup-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

TF_ADX , Default is PERIOD_CURRENT

, is Period_ADX , Default is 14

, is Price_ADX , Default is PRICE_CLOSE

, is Level_ADX, Default is 17





this setting to shows display text info on left chart and right chart. some information i.e total open and total lot traded are available to see if this function set to true.

Set_11, Default is --Right_Chart_Display-- , No need to change, just information for below parameter.

Right_Chart_Display, Default is false, Change to true if want to display information text on right and left chart.



















Why using a (STEALTH_TP_SL set to true) hidden TP/SL is more effective: