Price Point Signals

Price Point Signal is an indicator that generates trade arrows. It generates trade arrows with its own algorithm.

These arrows give buying and selling signals. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. You can use it in all graphics. You can use it in all pairs.

This indicator shows the input and output signals as arrows and alert.

When sl_tp is set to true, the indicator will send you the close long and close short warnings.

It tells you that you should quit the transaction.





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