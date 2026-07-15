PulseSignal Pro Trend Signals

PulseSignal Pro

Trend and momentum confluence indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) trading.

A signal fires only when trend, momentum and trend strength all agree, filtering out low-quality entries before they reach the chart.

The indicator combines a trend filter, a momentum trigger, a trend-strength filter and an optional higher-timeframe confirmation to reduce false signals in ranging markets. It shows entry, stop loss, take profit and historical accuracy directly on the chart.

How it works

A signal is generated only when all active filters agree:

  • Trend filter: a fast EMA is compared to a slow EMA, and price must sit in a defined uptrend or downtrend.
  • Momentum trigger: the RSI must cross above the buy threshold (default 55) or below the sell threshold (default 45), in the direction of the trend.
  • Trend-strength filter: the ADX must clear a minimum level (default 20), so the indicator does not signal in a flat market.
  • Optional higher-timeframe confirmation (default H4).
  • A minimum bar distance between signals, to avoid clustering.

On the chart, buy and sell arrows are color-graded by signal strength, and Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit lines are drawn with pip distance shown in the label. Every past signal is tagged with its strength score and, once resolved, whether it reached Take Profit or Stop Loss first. A panel in the corner shows the current trend, RSI, ADX, historical win rate, the live progress of the open signal in R-multiples, and a 4-timeframe confluence table.

Each new signal also triggers a popup or push alert in this format:

XAUUSD PulseSignal BUY | Entry ~2412.30 | SL ~2405.10 (-72p) | TP ~2426.70 (+144p)

Input parameters

Signal: fast/slow EMA period, RSI period, RSI buy/sell trigger levels, minimum bars between signals.

Trend strength filter: enable ADX filter, ADX period, minimum ADX level.

Multi-timeframe confirmation: enable higher-timeframe confirmation, higher timeframe.

SL / TP: ATR period, ATR multiplier for Stop Loss, risk:reward ratio for Take Profit.

Visual: show/hide Entry-SL-TP lines, info panel, historical tags, confluence table; history lookback and lookahead range.

Confluence table timeframes: 4 independently configurable timeframes.

Alerts: popup alert, push notification.

Notes

The historical win rate and strength/outcome tags are calculated by the indicator itself, scanning past bars with the same rules used for live signals. They do not account for spread, commission or slippage. Use the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester with tick data to validate performance on your broker and symbol before trading live.
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Zain Gold ScalpingV5
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Indicators
# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
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KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
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