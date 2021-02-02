Multi Time Frame Backtest Master

This indicators when combine with its slave version can help you a better view in backtesting visual mode.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61574

They will help you in developing a multi time frame trading strategy.

1) Run backtest in visual mode

2) Add the master indicator to the backtesting chart

3) Add the slave indicators to other charts of the same symbol with different time frames.

Run the backtest and you will see all the charts auto scrolling.



