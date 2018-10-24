CCI Trend Line Alert

This indicator is an upgrade of traditional CCI on MT4. It can alert and push notificaton (if configured) when :

-CCI line cross its MA line

-CCI Enter and Exit Overbought and Oversold Zone. These zones can be set by input.

-CCI cross line for both Trend line and Horizontal line.

It has two working mode: on ClosedCandle and on RunningCandle. With ClosedCandle mode, it only alert when a candle is closed. 

Trader only draw a line (trend line or horizontal line) on CCI indicator window and the indicator will automatically find that line and check if it is crossed.

Very simple and useful. The line (trend line and horizontal line) alert is default turned ON. Trader only decide to use or not the alert for MA cross or Overbought/Oversold zone enter/exit.

When alert, it bring its chart to front.

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IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Multi Time Frame Backtest Master
Nguyen Van Hung
Indicators
This indicators when combine with its slave version can help you a better view in backtesting visual mode. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61574 They will help you in developing a multi time frame trading strategy. 1) Run backtest in visual mode 2) Add the master indicator to the backtesting chart 3) Add the slave indicators to other charts of the same symbol with different time frames. Run the backtest and you will see all the charts auto scrolling.
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Show History Orders On Chart
Nguyen Van Hung
Indicators
This indicator show all history orders on chart with the same symbol. It help you see time and price that orders opened and closed. 1) Show all history 2) Open chart with symbol that you need to watch 3) Attach the indicator 4) Press key "h" -Downwards line Blue: sell with profit -Downwards line Red: buy with loss -Upwards line Blue: buy with profit -Upwards line Red: sell with loss.
FREE
MACD Trend Line Alert
Nguyen Van Hung
1 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is an upgrade of traditional MACD on MT4. It can alert and push notificaton (if configured) when : - MACD line cross Signal Line -MACD line cross Zero -MACD cross Trend Line -MACD cross Horizontal Line It has two working mode: on ClosedCandle and on RunningCandle. With ClosedCandle mode, it only alert when a candle is closed.  Trader only draw a line (trend line or horizontal line) on MACD indicator window and the indicator will automatically find that line and check if it is cros
RSI Trend Line Alert
Nguyen Van Hung
Indicators
This indicator is an upgrade of traditional RSI on MT4. It can alert and push notificaton (if configured) when : -RSI line cross its MA line -RSI Enter and Exit Overbought and Oversold Zone. These zones can be set by input. -RSI cross line for both Trend line and Horizontal line. It has two working mode: on ClosedCandle and on RunningCandle. With ClosedCandle mode, it only alert when a candle is closed.  Trader only draw a line (trend line or horizontal line) on RSI indicator window and the indi
MT4 EA 2 ways TradeCopier
Nguyen Van Hung
Utilities
This is the ONLY Trade Copy EA that can copy TO and FROM many slave account. Trader can choose EA to work in ONE WAY (server => slaves) or TWO WAY (server <=> slaves) mode. The copy process is done without leaving magic number or any infomation in the comment field of the orders. Very clean. Order can be partialy closed on both server and slave account. EA only work with 28 currency pairs because CFD and metals sometime have different names on some brokers. EA has ability to protect account by s
Multi Chart Same Symbol Changer
Nguyen Van Hung
Indicators
This indicator helps trader quickly change symbol for all current charts. Help manual: 1-Traders add this indicator to one of the openning chart. Traders can add this to all charts. They all work properly. if SingleChartImpact = true: only chart with indicator can change symbol. If false, all opened charts will be changed 2-From the chart that has this indicator added, traders press one key on the keyboard to show all symbols which are available on market watch window in button form. For example
Multi Time Frame Backtest Slave
Nguyen Van Hung
1 (1)
Indicators
This indicators when combine with its master version can help you a better view in backtesting visual mode. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61572 They will help you in developing a multi time frame trading strategy. 1) Run backtest in visual mode 2) Add the master indicator to the backtesting chart 3) Add the slave indicators to other charts of the same symbol with different time frames. Run the backtest and you will see all the charts auto scrolling.
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