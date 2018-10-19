MACD Trend Line Alert

1

This indicator is an upgrade of traditional MACD on MT4. It can alert and push notificaton (if configured) when :

- MACD line cross Signal Line

-MACD line cross Zero

-MACD cross Trend Line

-MACD cross Horizontal Line

It has two working mode: on ClosedCandle and on RunningCandle. With ClosedCandle mode, it only alert when a candle is closed. 

Trader only draw a line (trend line or horizontal line) on MACD indicator window and the indicator will automatically find that line and check if it is crossed.

Very simple and useful. The line (trend line and horizontal line) alert is default turned ON. Trader only decide to use or not the alert for SIG cross or Zero cross.

When alert, it bring its chart to front.



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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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realf8thguy
88
realf8thguy 2020.04.02 05:49 
 

I contacted seller and got no response after few days of purchase. This indicator was NOT what I was expecting with the alert.

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