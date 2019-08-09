News Vertical Bar
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 9 August 2019
This indicator get all events/countries/values from metatrader terminal calendar and print veritical lines at chart, you can configure anything with inputs (string to filter names/url/code/countries/currencies), select period to filter, nws interval before and after current time (every information about time is seconds based), you can filter importance, type, sector, unit, multiplier, impact, timemode, frequency, forecast/previous % increase/decrease interval, actual/previous % increase/decrease interval, color of lines and style, you can also set a time (seconds) to update news if price don't change.