News Vertical Bar

This indicator get all events/countries/values from metatrader terminal calendar and print veritical lines at chart, you can configure anything with inputs (string to filter names/url/code/countries/currencies), select period to filter, nws interval before and after current time (every information about time is seconds based), you can filter importance, type, sector, unit, multiplier, impact, timemode, frequency, forecast/previous % increase/decrease interval, actual/previous % increase/decrease interval, color of lines and style, you can also set a time (seconds) to update news if price don't change.
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Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Export Deals To CSV
Roberto Spadim
Utilities
Export Deals to CSV - Excell File location: HistoryDeals/<SERVER>/<LOGIN>.<DATETIME>.csv Works as an Script, reading all DEALS in history and exporting it as a plain text CSV file There's no option to change. There's no WebRequest. There's no DLL use. I need to write 300 characters to allow this product being exposed at MQL5 market place. It's simple to use, plug it in graph and wait completion.
FREE
BookMap HeatMap
Roberto Spadim
1 (2)
Indicators
This Indicator creates a heatmap based on depth of market of the current symbol or another symbol. Other symbol is useful when you trade futures market and a contract has 'mini' and 'full' split. For example, in Brazil (B3 - BMF&Bovespa), WDO and DOL are future Forex contract of BRL/USD (where 1 DOL = 5 WDO) and big banks work mostly with DOL (where liquidity is important). Please use with M1 timeframe , objects are too small to be displayed at higher timeframes (MT5 limit). The number of level
Spadim Order Beep Email Notification
Roberto Spadim
Utilities
This indicator sends a message (notification), an email, and plays a custom sound when a Limit (Buy/Sell) or Limit Stop (Buy/Sell) or Take Profit, Stop Loss, Stop Out is executed. A user can change the sound file name, and select if they receive notifications/emails. It runs as an indicator, and only one indicator is locked (used) by a user account/login. Parameters soundFile - sound file Save your file at the terminal folder, for example: " C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Sounds\Order Executed.
Painel De Expert Com Teclado
Roberto Spadim
Libraries
Teclado trader, é uma BIBLIOTECA que você pode chamar no OnChartEvent para abrir posição de compra/venda/zerar, os botões padrões são: V = venda C = compra Z = zerar posições a mercado S = zerar posições opostas e depois a mercado X = zerar posições opostas Além da função de teclado, é possível mostrar os estados do ExpertAdvisor usando o MagicId, com informação de: lucro mensal, semanal, diario, e posição aberta, para isto use o OnTick, ou qualquer outro evento (OnTimer / OnTrade / OnBookEven
Fractional calculus Indicator
Roberto Spadim
Indicators
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fractional_calculus: Fractional calculus  is a branch of  mathematical analysis  that studies the several different possibilities of defining  real number  powers or  complex number  powers of the  differentiation operator   D This indicator execute fracional differentiation on data, you can select the differentiation D value and execute some tweaks like execute Log(value)  before difefrentiation or execute a window normalization on last [diffNormalizeWindow]
Brazil Options Greeks
Roberto Spadim
Indicators
This indicator works in Brazil market, it should be used on options symbols. the indicator create 8 buffers, Delta, Gamma, Vega, Rho, Theta, Time(working days), Implied Volatility, R (interest rate), and can be used to view greeks over time. It shouldn't be used to trade, since it's cpu intensive, it's just a historic viewer, you can see what happened with greeks and teach friends :)
Scanner Didi BB
Roberto Spadim
Utilities
This script use DIDI+BB indicators and display alerts, send mail, send notifications, and play sounds. Scanner can monitor market watch using  ***MARKET***  as symbol name, with  all timeframes Inputs: media_lenta=3 media_base=8 media_longa=20 bb_periodo=20 bb_shift=0 bb_deviation=1.96 symbols - Symbol list, separated by ;   when using ***MARKET*** symbols from marketwatch will be included wait_interval_between_signals - Seconds between signals, default =60, but high frequency signals should red
Option as Tax
Roberto Spadim
Indicators
This indicator represent option and basis values as a tax, using this formula: Tax = ( ( strike / ( basis - option ) ) - 1 ) * 100 It's not time based (don't use time to expire information)  You can set a fixed strike value, and a fixed basis symbol if needed. Some exchanges/brokers don't provide this information at marketdata and that's the only method to use this information when not provided.
Export OMS to CSV Realtime
Roberto Spadim
Utilities
This Service, export the account Orders/History Orders/Deals/Position on each new change. It save at a common folder with path = <DATE>\\<Server Name>.<Login>.<DATE>.<filetype>.csv Each file type have an header You can use it to receive OMS changes and source SQL Servers outside metatrader with bash scripts or others tools, each time the file change you can read it and get new updates, it works using SharedRead option when opening/flock the file.
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