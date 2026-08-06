SYU Copier

Trade replication should not require a different tool for every platform you trade on. SYU Copier was built on one idea - read a trade once, broadcast it everywhere.

At its core is a single MT5 Sender, built in MQL5, that watches every trade event on an account and writes it to a standardized CSV queue. From there, the signal can travel anywhere. A cTrader Receiver reads the queue and executes on a cTrader account. A TradeLocker Bridge sends the same signal directly through TradeLocker's REST API. Any future receiver, official or custom-built, only needs to read the same CSV format to join the system.

This is what makes SYU Copier different from a typical copier. Most copiers are closed boxes - one source, one destination, no way in. SYU Copier exposes the signal itself. The CSV feed is not a byproduct, it is the product. Anyone can build on top of it.

That single design choice opens the door to things a closed copier cannot do - 

Filter signals before they are copied, by time of day, symbol, account balance, or any custom rule, entirely on the client side.

Adjust position size with your own formula, layered on top of the Sender's built-in multiplier.

Reverse signals, turning a Long Trade into a Short on the destination account.

Hand a signal to an AI model and let it decide whether the trade should be replicated, adjusted, or skipped, before it ever reaches the destination.

Bridge to platforms with no native copier at all, MT4, MatchTrader, DxTrade, NinjaTrader 8, Tradovate, or a custom server, by writing a client that reads the CSV and speaks that platform's API.

Aggregate multiple MT5 sources into one decision layer, copying only when several strategies agree.

Log or alert on every trade event without placing a single trade, for anyone who just wants visibility.

None of this is theoretical. It is the same interface already powering the cTrader Receiver and the TradeLocker Bridge, and it is the interface a new receiver for MatchTrader, MT4, DxTrade, NinjaTrader 8, or Tradovate is being built against right now.

Why it costs 37 dollars, not more

The price is not a ceiling on what the tool can do. It reflects a belief that reliable trading infrastructure should be easy to reach, not expensive to justify. A copier that sits idle because it cost too much to try is worth nothing to anyone. One that gets used, tested, and built on top of, earns its keep the way a tool should.

Simple Yet Unique also means the system does not end at what ships today. If a project needs a new input parameter, a new filter, or a new receiver for a platform not yet listed, that work is available on Freelance, built around the trader's exact requirement rather than a generic template.

The goal was never to build the most feature-heavy copier on the market. It was to build the one other tools could be built on top of.

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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
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Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
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