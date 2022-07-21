Export OMS to CSV Realtime

This Service, export the account Orders/History Orders/Deals/Position on each new change. It save at a common folder with path = <DATE>\\<Server Name>.<Login>.<DATE>.<filetype>.csv

Each file type have an header

You can use it to receive OMS changes and source SQL Servers outside metatrader with bash scripts or others tools, each time the file change you can read it and get new updates, it works using SharedRead option when opening/flock the file.