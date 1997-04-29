Watermark Label Genestra
- Utilities
- Renato Genestra Martins
- Version: 1.0
This indicator creates a watermark with the asset symbol (e.g., BTCUSD) in the center of the MetaTrader 5 chart. The text is displayed in Arial Black sans-serif font, with customizable size, color, and opacity through indicator settings. The watermark stays centered both horizontally and vertically on the chart, remaining behind candles and other elements to avoid interfering with visualization. By default, it uses light gray color with 30% opacity, creating a subtle effect that helps quickly identify the trading asset.