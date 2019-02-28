Fractional calculus Indicator

From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fractional_calculus:


Fractional calculus is a branch of mathematical analysis that studies the several different possibilities of defining real number powers or complex number powers of the differentiation operator D


This indicator execute fracional differentiation on data, you can select the differentiation D value and execute some tweaks like execute Log(value)  before difefrentiation or execute a window normalization on last [diffNormalizeWindow] values, you can cut max and min values too


A second version of this indicator execute OHLC charts, check it at market


Fractional differentiation try to recover some kind of memory from timeseries instead of raw diferentiation, this give some kind of stationarity to data without losing memory, try yourself :)


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Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Export Deals to CSV - Excell File location: HistoryDeals/<SERVER>/<LOGIN>.<DATETIME>.csv Works as an Script, reading all DEALS in history and exporting it as a plain text CSV file There's no option to change. There's no WebRequest. There's no DLL use. I need to write 300 characters to allow this product being exposed at MQL5 market place. It's simple to use, plug it in graph and wait completion.
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BookMap HeatMap
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This Indicator creates a heatmap based on depth of market of the current symbol or another symbol. Other symbol is useful when you trade futures market and a contract has 'mini' and 'full' split. For example, in Brazil (B3 - BMF&Bovespa), WDO and DOL are future Forex contract of BRL/USD (where 1 DOL = 5 WDO) and big banks work mostly with DOL (where liquidity is important). Please use with M1 timeframe , objects are too small to be displayed at higher timeframes (MT5 limit). The number of level
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This indicator sends a message (notification), an email, and plays a custom sound when a Limit (Buy/Sell) or Limit Stop (Buy/Sell) or Take Profit, Stop Loss, Stop Out is executed. A user can change the sound file name, and select if they receive notifications/emails. It runs as an indicator, and only one indicator is locked (used) by a user account/login. Parameters soundFile - sound file Save your file at the terminal folder, for example: " C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Sounds\Order Executed.
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Teclado trader, é uma BIBLIOTECA que você pode chamar no OnChartEvent para abrir posição de compra/venda/zerar, os botões padrões são: V = venda C = compra Z = zerar posições a mercado S = zerar posições opostas e depois a mercado X = zerar posições opostas Além da função de teclado, é possível mostrar os estados do ExpertAdvisor usando o MagicId, com informação de: lucro mensal, semanal, diario, e posição aberta, para isto use o OnTick, ou qualquer outro evento (OnTimer / OnTrade / OnBookEven
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This indicator works in Brazil market, it should be used on options symbols. the indicator create 8 buffers, Delta, Gamma, Vega, Rho, Theta, Time(working days), Implied Volatility, R (interest rate), and can be used to view greeks over time. It shouldn't be used to trade, since it's cpu intensive, it's just a historic viewer, you can see what happened with greeks and teach friends :)
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Roberto Spadim
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This script use DIDI+BB indicators and display alerts, send mail, send notifications, and play sounds. Scanner can monitor market watch using  ***MARKET***  as symbol name, with  all timeframes Inputs: media_lenta=3 media_base=8 media_longa=20 bb_periodo=20 bb_shift=0 bb_deviation=1.96 symbols - Symbol list, separated by ;   when using ***MARKET*** symbols from marketwatch will be included wait_interval_between_signals - Seconds between signals, default =60, but high frequency signals should red
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Roberto Spadim
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This indicator represent option and basis values as a tax, using this formula: Tax = ( ( strike / ( basis - option ) ) - 1 ) * 100 It's not time based (don't use time to expire information)  You can set a fixed strike value, and a fixed basis symbol if needed. Some exchanges/brokers don't provide this information at marketdata and that's the only method to use this information when not provided.
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Roberto Spadim
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This Service, export the account Orders/History Orders/Deals/Position on each new change. It save at a common folder with path = <DATE>\\<Server Name>.<Login>.<DATE>.<filetype>.csv Each file type have an header You can use it to receive OMS changes and source SQL Servers outside metatrader with bash scripts or others tools, each time the file change you can read it and get new updates, it works using SharedRead option when opening/flock the file.
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