PZ Super Trend EA
- Experts
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- Version: 4.0
This expert advisor trades using the famous super trend indicator: it is completely loyal to the original algorithm and implements many other useful features for the exigent trader, like customizable trading sessions, multi-timeframe filters and many others.
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- Easy to use and supervise
- Fully configurable indicator settings
- Customizable break-even, stop-loss, take-profit and trailing-stop settings
- Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
- Trades can be closed on opposite signals
- Implements a martingale feature
- Implements multi-timeframe filters
- Filter trading by forex sessions
Additionally, it implements four different money management modes:
- Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade
- Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade
- Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade
- Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade
Input Parameters
- Trading Direction - Filter trades by direction: long, short or both.
- Super Trend Settings - This parameter group holds the settings for the super trend indicator.
- Filter Settings - This parameter group allows you to enable or disable multi-timeframe logic for the trades. For example, if you want to trade trend changes on the H1 chart confirmed by the D1 trend direction, load the EA on the H1 chart and set D1 Filter to true.
- Sessions Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Assian, European or American sessions.
- Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, trailing-stop in pips, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips. Optionally, you can enable or disable the closing of trades on opposite signals.
- Session Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Assian, European or American sessions.
- Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.
- EA Settings - You can select the magic number and custom comment for trades.
Author
Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
So far been using this EA for 2 weeks without issues. Maybe 1 suggestion is to have the option of entering how many trades for the manual entry. Instead of 1 big lot size. Hoping this could be added. The Breakeven and Trailing stop really helps to secure some winning trades most of the time.