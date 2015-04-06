Gold Ring M1
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
Get the expert for free
Download Upgrade Expert on Telegram channel
Request the special strategy from the Telegram channel admin
Training videos for working with Expert and professional upgrades and templates are all available on the Telegram channel.
This expert uses 5 separate indicators to find the entry point
Along with it, it uses several capital management systems, position management and exit management
The version available on the site is the limited version of the expert. The new limited free upgrade on Euro-Dollar with reasonable stop-loss and good profit in the form of single-position trades was uploaded on the Telegram channel. Join the channel and do the download from there. Everything is set. Do not make changes to the robot settings. Put the robot on EURUSD timeframe M1
This is an attractive and smart gold ring. You can use this automatic scalper to automatic your position.
If you have invested more than $ 250, you should fill in the Stop Loss option by inserting a stop number in the point so that you can protect your account in case of danger.
Adjust the stop loss number to your capital management
The (SL) option in the input is for stop loss
Activate this expert only on Gold or XAUUSD in time M1
If you want less risk, use M5 time frame
This robot is fully automatic. If you need to change, receive it via email or eternity message
To improve, it is better to run it on a separate account and do not use that account for manual trades
Account type: ECN, ECN Pro or Low spread
Leverage 1: 500 upwards
Starting capital: minimum $ 250 and maximum $ 1000
Profits are collected monthly in M5 and weekly in M1
You can use the test in the demo account to better understand the operation of the robot.