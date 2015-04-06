Gold Ring M1

https://t.me/GoldRingM1

Get the expert for free

Download Upgrade Expert on Telegram channel

Request the special strategy from the Telegram channel admin

Training videos for working with Expert and professional upgrades and templates are all available on the Telegram channel.

This expert uses 5 separate indicators to find the entry point

Along with it, it uses several capital management systems, position management and exit management

The version available on the site is the limited version of the expert. The new limited free upgrade on Euro-Dollar with reasonable stop-loss and good profit in the form of single-position trades was uploaded on the Telegram channel. Join the channel and do the download from there. Everything is set. Do not make changes to the robot settings. Put the robot on EURUSD timeframe M1





This is an attractive and smart gold ring. You can use this automatic scalper to automatic your position.



If you have invested more than $ 250, you should fill in the Stop Loss option by inserting a stop number in the point so that you can protect your account in case of danger.



Adjust the stop loss number to your capital management



The (SL) option in the input is for stop loss



Activate this expert only on Gold or XAUUSD in time M1



If you want less risk, use M5 time frame



This robot is fully automatic. If you need to change, receive it via email or eternity message



To improve, it is better to run it on a separate account and do not use that account for manual trades



Account type: ECN, ECN Pro or Low spread



Leverage 1: 500 upwards



Starting capital: minimum $ 250 and maximum $ 1000



Profits are collected monthly in M5 and weekly in M1



You can use the test in the demo account to better understand the operation of the robot.

