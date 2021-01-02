Obaforex TrendLine Trader

Obaforex TrendLine Trader is a tool developed to improve trading with trend lines. 

This tool is highly functional and yet extremely simple and safe to use. 

Simply draw trendlines and make them active for trading by renaming them based on what purpose you want them to serve.

buy (to open a long trade based on the named line)

sell (to open a short trade based on the named line)

buytp (to close a buy trade at a price higher than current market price)

buysl (to close a buy trade at a price lower than current market price)

selltp (to close a sell trade at a price lower than current market price)

sellsl (to close a sell trade at a price higher than current market price)


Features automatic lot calculations using money management. 


Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Minimum pips to break and Maximum pips to break should all be set in pips, conversion to points for 5 digit brokers will be handled internally. Also they can be set to zero to not use them


Minimum pips to break is the amount of pips by which a candle close must break a trend line for a trade signal to be valid. 

(note: if this condition is not met, ea waits for the next candle close to check if this condition is satisfied) 


Maximum pips to break is the amount of pips that the difference between a breakout candle and its trendline must not exceed for a signal to be valid. 

(note: if this condition is violated ea waits for a correction with candle close within the acceptable break range to enter trade)


Only one trade will be triggered by  each signal line("buy" / "sell"). To take another trade will require that the previous trendline used to trigger a trade be deleted or renamed to something else other than its last signal name before being set back with a valid trigger line name.

General note. This product does not draw lines or tops and bottoms. I strongly recommend downloading the demo version and testing in strategy tester before purchase. Never hesitate to chat me up for questions or enquiries before or after product purchase. Thanks. 

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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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