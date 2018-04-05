Neural Transformer

The "Neural Transformer" expert is a fully automated expert which is ready to trade on the daily timeframe with 2 symbols: GBPUSD and USDCAD.

In addition to this, you can train the expert to trade on any timeframe with any symbol. The expert will automatically pick up the files of your new customized neural network.

The "Neural Transformer" has made training neural networks for Forex an easy and exciting process! Currently, I am offering one type of network - LSTM. It is the most popular neural network for classifying and forecasting timeseries data. I am going to add 2 other types of networks in the nearest future: Multi Head Attention and ATFnet (the most advanced and controvercial type involving Fourier transform and complex numbers).


Trading

The expert is ready to trade on the daily timeframe with 2 symbols: GBPUSD and USDCAD. If you have done another training, start the expert with the property Action = Trade. And that's it.


Training (check the pictures)
An example of EURUSD training, timeframe D1
1) Collection of data is done in the Strategy Tester

Select the following options in the Strategy Tester:
Expert: Neural Transformer
Symbol: EURUSD
Date: 2004.01.01 - 2024.04.01
Modelling: Open prices only

Select the following options in the inputs of the expert:
Action = Collect_data
Timeframe = D1
Number of bars = 30
Number of forecast bars = 20

Other options do not matter for collecting data. The option "Open prices only" allows collecting data for seconds. Other values of this option do not improve data, but may significantly increase the execution time.

Click "Start" in the Strategy Tester to collect data.

There will appear 2 records in the log of the Strategy Tester after several seconds: "Training complete EURUSD D1 LSTM | patterns 5261" and "Collect_data file saved to ..."

You can open the data file and inspect it in the indicated location.


2) Training is done in the Strategy Tester

Select the following options in the inputs of the expert:
Action = Train
Timeframe = D1
Number of bars = 30

Epochs = 1000
Number of LSTM layers = One
Number of Dense layers = One
Learning rate = 0. 01
Decay for Learning rate = 0.1
Patience = 50
Neurons per layer = 32
Validation percent = 0.2

Other options of the expert do not matter for training.

Click "Start" in the Strategy Tester to start the training.

As a rule, training takes several minutes. There will be different records in the log of the Strategy Tester.

"Epoch 10 >> time 0.48500 sec | loss 0.50258 | custom_err 0.99484 <> 1.00055"

"New lr 0.00729 at epoch 138"

"Best configuration at epoch 422 >> training stopped"

There will appear other files of the training after the training is complete, in the same location where the data file was stored.


3) How to check the training in the Strategy Tester

Select the following options in the Strategy Tester:
Expert: Neural Transformer
Symbol: EURUSD
Date: 2020.01.01 - 2024.09.10 (or the current date)
Modelling: OHLC на М1

Select the following options in the inputs of the expert:
Action = Trade
Timeframe = D1
Forecast minimum = 0.5
Symbol point = 0.0001
Trading start hour = 4
Takeprofit = 400
Trail = 100
Volume = 0.01
Number of bars = 30

Other options do not matter at this step.

Click "Start". The expert will do a usual test.


Warning! I do not recommend doing an optimization with this expert in the Strategy Tester. The expert loads many complex classes. An optimization with this expert may end with a MetaTrader crash. If it is the case, simply restart the MetaTrader. I am working to fix this bug and make optimizations stable. Testing works as usual.


Properties of the Expert
Standard Properties

  • Action >> there are 3 actions: Trade, Collect_data, and Train.
  • Network type >> it currently features only one type - LSTM. It is the most popular approach to training timeseries data. I am going to add 2 other types in the nearest future: Multi Head Attention and ATFnet.
  • Timeframe >> this should be identical for your training and trading.
  • Forecast minimum >> values over this value trigger trading signals. The bigger is the value, the less trades there are. Valid values: 0.05 to 1.5.
  • Symbol point >> it is used to calculate price moves. For example, for GBPUSD, EURUSD and most other symbols, it is 0.0001. USDJPY - 0.01; USDSEK and USDNOK - 0.001; XAUUSD - 0.2.
  • Trading start hour >> new trades are opened after this hour. It is used to skip price gaps which may take place over night.
  • Takeprofit
  • Trail
  • Stoploss
  • Volume >> volume per trade. Fixed volume (example: 0.02) or percentage of available funds (example: 0.015%). The expert prints the real volume in the "Expert" tab when starting or changing the timeframe. Always use a fixed amount for accounts that use a deposit currency other than the US dollar (i.e. euro, yuan, bitcoin, Australian dollar, etc.).


Training Properties

  • Number of bars >> bars to analyze to make trading decisions.
  • Number of forecast bars >> bars ahead to decide which direction the price will go.
  • Epochs >> it is a max number. A training of a neural network is done in epochs. As a rule, a training is stopped long before this value is reached.
  • Number of LSTM layers >> an architecture of a neural network has LSTM layers which are used to learn dependencies among bars. Dense layers, which follow LSTM layers, are used to learn dependencies common for all bars.
  • Number of Dense layers
  • Learning rate >> this impacts the calculation of an error during training. A big value cause the training to develop in leaps and end quickly. A small value causes the training to develop slowly and never reach an optimal state.
  • Decay for Learning rate >> if a training does not improve, this property decreases the Learning rate according to this formula: lr = lr - lr*decay. This helps push a training in the right direction.
  • Patience >> it is a number of epochs to wait for an improvement. A training goes on while a validation error improves. The expert pushes forward the training for this number of epochs because it expects a validation error can still improve. If an improvement does not show up, the last best state of the neural network is saved.
  • Neurons per layer >> the more is this number, the longer is the training and the faster is the addiction to data. You should be looking for an optimal number of neurons.
  • Validation percent >> 0.2 stands for 20%, 0.3 for 30% etc. All data is divided into 2 sets: training and validation. Validation should be smaller than training.
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Thierry Ouellet
4.42 (31)
Experts
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
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Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
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The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
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Evgeniy Scherbina
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High Trend MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicators
The indicator High Trend Pro monitors a big number of symbols in up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Pro is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. High Trend Pro uses emproved versions of popular and highly demanded indicators for calculating its signals. High Trend Pro calculates the signal strength
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Indicator IRush uses a modified version of a popular indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) to look for entries on a daily chart or lower. The indicator has been set up and tested with the major symbols: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. An automated trading with this indicator is implemented in the expert advisor Intraday Rush . This expert advisor can open, trail and close its trades. Check it out, it may be exactly what you are looking for! A Correct Reading of IRush The c
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4.5 (2)
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The advisor NewsCatcher Free opens trades when the price makes a reversal move from support and resistance levels. Market entries should be confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is implemented as a tachometer. It is recommended to use this advisor in a highly volatile market after a political event or a release of major economic data. You can use this advisor in the semi-automated mode (the RSI performs an information role) or in the fully automated mode (the RSI decides when t
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Evgeniy Scherbina
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The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
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Evgeniy Scherbina
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1 (1)
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The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
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Evgeniy Scherbina
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The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
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Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
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4.75 (4)
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The indicator My Big Bars can show bars (candles) of a higher timeframe. If you open an H1 (1 hour) chart, the indicator puts underneath a chart of H4, D1 and so on. The following higher timeframes can be applied: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 and MN. The indicator chooses only those higher timeframes which are higher than the current timeframe and are multiple of it. If you open an M30 chart (30 minutes), the higher timeframes exclude M5, M15 and M30. There are 2 handy
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4.67 (3)
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Free opens trades when the price makes a reversal move from support and resistance levels. Market entries should be confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is implemented as a tachometer. It is recommended to use this advisor in a highly volatile market after a political event or a release of major economic data. You can use this advisor in the semi-automated mode (the RSI performs an information role) or in the fully automated mode (the RSI decides when t
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Evgeniy Scherbina
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The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
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NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
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Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilities
The utility Filled Area Chart adds to the standard set of price presentations. It is a brand new, nice price chart. You will certainly like it if you want to feel yourself a trader born under the Bloomber lucky star. The Properties allow to set the colors and other things: Color preset - choose a preset or set to "Custom" and set your own colors using the properties below. Custom area color - color of the area below the price line. Works only with Color preset = Custom. Custom chart color - col
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Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilities
The utility TradeKeeper Pro allows you to open a trade manually with a magic and a volume of your choice. It does not open its own trades, it can only open a trade by your command. TradeKeeper Pro can trail any open trades by the iSAR (parabolic) indicator, and a simple trail. It can set the stoploss level at the open price as soon as possible. To trail any open trades for any instruments, it suffices to launch the utility in one chart. TradeKeeper Pro can close any trades or pending orders of a
High Trend
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicators
The indicator High Trend Pro monitors a big number of symbols in up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Pro is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. High Trend Pro uses emproved versions of popular and highly demanded indicators for calculating its signals. High Trend Pro calculates the signal strength
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Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from 2 economic calendars: investing.com or mql5.com . The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fu
QuantumPip MT4
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, Dixie, DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 20 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each of the 10 symbols. This can help diversify ri
TradeKeeper Pro MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilities
The utility TradeKeeper Pro allows you to open a trade manually with a magic and a volume of your choice. It does not open its own trades, it can only open a trade by your command. TradeKeeper Pro can trail any open trades by the iSAR (parabolic) indicator, and a simple trail. It can set the stoploss level at the open price as soon as possible. To trail any open trades for any instruments, it suffices to launch the utility in one chart. TradeKeeper Pro can close any trades or pending orders of a
NewsCatcher Pro for MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
NewsCatcher Visual MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from the mql5.com calendar. The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fully automatic mode. However
Intraday Rush
Evgeniy Scherbina
4 (4)
Experts
The "Intraday Rush" Expert Advisor trades several symbols simultaneously in automatic mode: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. The advisor uses a modified version of the popular indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) to make open and close trading decisions. You can download a free indicator IRush , used by this advisor, to visualize trading. The one major difference of this advisor is that it can check its trading decisions several times during the day. If the market condition
Latte
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (9)
Experts
The "Latte" EA is ready to trade several symbols in the fully automated mode from 1 chart. The EA uses a "Transformer" neural network to forecast price movements. The main advantage of the Transformer over an LSTM network is its ability to find patterns even across very long sequences of data. While LSTMs often lose information when dealing with sequences longer than 2–3 months, Transformers handle sequences as long as a year with ease. The Transformer architecture was first introduced by Googl
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Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
LuminaFX
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.33 (9)
Experts
LuminaFX is a fully automated expert which trades 8 symbols from one chart. The expert implements a popular version of the recurrent neural model. Values of the "Schmuksie" indicator (my adaptation of the American Dollar Index DXY, or "Dixie"), are used as inputs to the neural model. You can download a free indicator IDixie and put it on one chart with the expert LuminaFX. IDixie calculates close prices of the American Dollar Index, which is used in the expert, and it also shows a moving average
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