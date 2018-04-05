The "Neural Transformer" expert is a fully automated expert which is ready to trade on the daily timeframe with 2 symbols: GBPUSD and USDCAD.

In addition to this, you can train the expert to trade on any timeframe with any symbol. The expert will automatically pick up the files of your new customized neural network.

The "Neural Transformer" has made training neural networks for Forex an easy and exciting process! Currently, I am offering one type of network - LSTM. It is the most popular neural network for classifying and forecasting timeseries data. I am going to add 2 other types of networks in the nearest future: Multi Head Attention and ATFnet (the most advanced and controvercial type involving Fourier transform and complex numbers).





Trading



The expert is ready to trade on the daily timeframe with 2 symbols: GBPUSD and USDCAD. If you have done another training, start the expert with the property Action = Trade. And that's it.





Training (check the pictures)

An example of EURUSD training, timeframe D1

1) Collection of data is done in the Strategy Tester



Select the following options in the Strategy Tester:

Expert: Neural Transformer

Symbol: EURUSD

Date: 2004.01.01 - 2024.04.01

Modelling: Open prices only

Select the following options in the inputs of the expert:

Action = Collect_data

Timeframe = D1

Number of bars = 30

Number of forecast bars = 20



Other options do not matter for collecting data. The option "Open prices only" allows collecting data for seconds. Other values of this option do not improve data, but may significantly increase the execution time.

Click "Start" in the Strategy Tester to collect data.

There will appear 2 records in the log of the Strategy Tester after several seconds: "Training complete EURUSD D1 LSTM | patterns 5261" and "Collect_data file saved to ..."

You can open the data file and inspect it in the indicated location.





2) Training is done in the Strategy Tester



Select the following options in the inputs of the expert:

Action = Train

Timeframe = D1

Number of bars = 30

Epochs = 1000

Number of LSTM layers = One

Number of Dense layers = One

Learning rate = 0. 01

Decay for Learning rate = 0.1

Patience = 50

Neurons per layer = 32

Validation percent = 0.2

Other options of the expert do not matter for training.

Click "Start" in the Strategy Tester to start the training.

As a rule, training takes several minutes. There will be different records in the log of the Strategy Tester.

"Epoch 10 >> time 0.48500 sec | loss 0.50258 | custom_err 0.99484 <> 1.00055"

"New lr 0.00729 at epoch 138"

"Best configuration at epoch 422 >> training stopped"

There will appear other files of the training after the training is complete, in the same location where the data file was stored.





3) How to check the training in the Strategy Tester



Select the following options in the Strategy Tester:

Expert: Neural Transformer

Symbol: EURUSD

Date: 2020.01.01 - 2024.09.10 (or the current date)

Modelling: OHLC на М1



Select the following options in the inputs of the expert:

Action = Trade

Timeframe = D1

Forecast minimum = 0.5

Symbol point = 0.0001

Trading start hour = 4

Takeprofit = 400

Trail = 100

Volume = 0.01

Number of bars = 30

Other options do not matter at this step.

Click "Start". The expert will do a usual test.





Warning! I do not recommend doing an optimization with this expert in the Strategy Tester. The expert loads many complex classes. An optimization with this expert may end with a MetaTrader crash. If it is the case, simply restart the MetaTrader. I am working to fix this bug and make optimizations stable. Testing works as usual.





Properties of the Expert

Standard Properties



Action >> there are 3 actions: Trade, Collect_data, and Train.

Network type >> it currently features only one type - LSTM. It is the most popular approach to training timeseries data. I am going to add 2 other types in the nearest future: Multi Head Attention and ATFnet.

Timeframe >> this should be identical for your training and trading.

Forecast minimum >> values over this value trigger trading signals. The bigger is the value, the less trades there are. Valid values: 0.05 to 1.5.

Symbol point >> it is used to calculate price moves. For example, for GBPUSD, EURUSD and most other symbols, it is 0.0001. USDJPY - 0.01; USDSEK and USDNOK - 0.001; XAUUSD - 0.2.

Trading start hour >> new trades are opened after this hour. It is used to skip price gaps which may take place over night.

Takeprofit

Trail

Stoploss

Volume >> volume per trade. Fixed volume (example: 0.02) or percentage of available funds (example: 0.015%). The expert prints the real volume in the "Expert" tab when starting or changing the timeframe. Always use a fixed amount for accounts that use a deposit currency other than the US dollar (i.e. euro, yuan, bitcoin, Australian dollar, etc.).





Training Properties

