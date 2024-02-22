Your False Hope

3.88

"Your False Hope" is a fully automated trading strategy. It trades three symbols: AUDCHF, EURCHF, GBPCHF. Timeframe H6. Run it on any single chart — the advisor trades all its symbols automatically.

The strategy is powered by an ensemble of 9 LSTM models trained on multiple timeframes: H12, H8 and H6. Each timeframe sees the market differently. The ensemble combines these perspectives and makes a weighted decision. This is more reliable than a single model trained on a single timeframe.

The advisor has two modes: "False_hope" and "Reality".

False_hope mode draws a beautiful chart. Lots of trades, high profit, low drawdown. A dream, not a strategy! But this is curve fitting — overfitting. An overfitted network has simply memorized the past. Outside the training period it is helpless. First month it grows, second month it grows — then a blowup.

Reality mode looks worse on history. That is honest. The market does not repeat itself, and a good strategy accepts that. A less pretty chart in this mode is not a sign of a bad strategy. It is a sign that the strategy is not fitted to history. That is exactly why it has a chance to make money going forward.

Here is the main deception in forex. Users look at a beautiful backtest chart and buy the strategy. They do not understand that the beautiful chart is the verdict. The prettier the history, the higher the loss on new data. The faster your account blows up.

I created False_hope mode on purpose. To show that yes, I can draw beautiful charts too. It is not hard. But that is not trading — that is an illusion.

If you just need hope — turn on False_hope. And let that hope keep you warm.


Recommendations

  • Chart EURUSD D1
  • Deposit 250 USD (1000 USD is even better)
  • Level of hoping = Reality
  • Max positions = 4
  • Risk per trade = 1.0 per 1000 USD of deposit


Properties of the Advisor

  • Level of hoping >> "False_hope" delivers more trades in history, while "Reality" has the highest chance of making money in the future period.
  • Max positions per symbol >> max number of trades for a similar signal. If a signal repeats, the advisor keeps opening similar trades until it reaches the max number.
  • Range between positions >> minimum distance between additional positions.
  • Risk per trade (%) >> risk per trade as a percentage of the deposit (automatic lot calculation).
  • Spread max >> maximum allowed spread for market entry.
  • Suffix >> broker symbol suffix (e.g., .m, _i).
  • Comment
  • Magic number
  • Takeprofit
  • Stoploss
  • Trailing stop

Reviews 25
nguy trng
18
nguy trng 2025.05.20 16:14 
 

nice

Aloysius Daniel Okaali
130
Aloysius Daniel Okaali 2025.01.10 06:05 
 

Been testing for >two months, and almost always there is a floating profit. You have to be patient of course with the daily timeframe. A few times I messed up the EA's corelations by closing a position at a relatively high profit. Maybe that's not adivisable because how would you determine this optimum price level? I have also seen how the author replies to almost every review/comment, which is nice. Still testing, but so far a great and promising EA!

Best johnny
403
Best johnny 2025.01.03 05:57 
 

Most people prefer to believe in ea that can make profits in the short term, rather than using ea that can make profits in the long term. The author's previous ea although some twists and turns, but the overall long-term profit, will not wipe out the account. Now the author has created a new ea during the holidays, if anyone really understands reinforcement learning neural networks and general neural networks, they will know that reinforcement learning reevaluates orders as the market changes, while mql5 most neural networks are just predictions and do not really adapt to the new environment!

Recommended products
Secura Gold Wave
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Experts
Secura Gold Wave EA v1.0 Institutional-Grade Pullback Trading System for Higher Timeframes Trade with the rhythm of the market using   Secura Gold Wave EA , a professional expert advisor built for patient, higher-timeframe traders. It systematically identifies high-probability pullback entries within a confirmed trend, using a multi-moving-average framework for precision. Core Strategy: Identifies price retracements to a dynamic moving average, waiting for a strong confirmation candle to signa
FREE
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Product Description Overview VIX Momentum Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system exclusively designed for VIX75 Synthetic Indices. The algorithm employs advanced multi-timeframe analysis combined with proprietary momentum detection techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the synthetic volatility market. Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor operates on a comprehensive momentum-based approach that analyzes price movements across multipl
Kiwi Forex Engine MT5
- Nguyen Ngoc Diep
Experts
Kiwi Forex Engine MT5 Overview Kiwi Forex Engine MT5 is a multi-currency Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer one chart to monitor and trade several Forex pairs. Instead of opening trades on every signal, the EA continuously scans all configured symbols, ranks available opportunities, and selects only the strongest setups that satisfy its internal filters. The focus is on portfolio management, controlled exposure, and disciplined trade selection. Main Features • Multi-pair portfolio sc
Scanner for news event and economic calendar
Mark Nicole Olarte
2 (1)
Experts
STATISTICAL MT5 NEWS, EVENT, AND ECONOMIC CALENDAR SCANNER DASHBOARD The first statistical MT5 dashboard designed to scan news events and economic calendars using mathematical probability. THE SEVEN PILLARS: THE COMMANDMENTS OF PROFIT This system does not just look at news; it analyzes the science of market reactions through seven elite pillars: 1. Power (Math) This is the heartbeat of the market. Using a proprietary Net Score calculation, the system boils down complex momentum into a single nu
CacaMerba
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
CacaMerba Pro is an advanced multi-currency trading system designed with institutional-grade risk management and statistical filtering. The system utilizes a mathematical architecture that measures market volatility, identifies trend exhaustion, and dynamically scales position sizes based on equity growth parameters. Unlike traditional grid or martingale systems that blindly add positions, CacaMerba Pro uses a multi-layered safety structure. It calculates the Hurst Exponent to identify ranging v
CurrencyPower Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
CURRENCYPOWER NAVIGATOR MT5 Currency Strength Ranking Dashboard TAGLINE See the strongest and weakest currencies before choosing the pair. PRODUCT OVERVIEW CurrencyPower Navigator MT5 is a currency-strength indicator for MetaTrader 5. Instead of focusing on one chart only, it evaluates a basket of major Forex pairs and estimates the relative strength of individual currencies. The indicator then ranks the main currencies and helps identify stronger-versus-weaker combinations that may offer
FREE
Pro Multi FX
Muhammad Wasim
Experts
Pro Multi-FX EA — Product Description Pro Multi-FX EA — Multi-Currency Trend & Pullback System with Institutional-Grade Risk Control Trade four major currency pairs with one disciplined, rules-based system. Pro Multi-FX EA is a fully automated expert advisor built around a simple idea: trade with the trend, enter on a pullback, and never risk more than a fixed, predetermined percentage of your account on any single trade. No martingale. No grid. No averaging into losers. Just a consistent proces
ATC AlgoZone MT5 Indic
Ameur Boudenne
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor MT5 The ATC ALGO indicator has been developed to work on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It has the same specifications and zones as the MetaTrader 4 version. There may be slight lag, which we believe is due to differences in MetaTrader 5 programming. We will work on improving it, God willing. MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 With this indicator , you’ll have
Urban Pulse
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
4 (3)
Experts
No flashy tricks. No broken promises. Urban Pulse is designed for traders who care about one thing: consistency. Whether you’re scaling through a prop challenge or managing client capital, this EA stays within the limits — and delivers. Run it on a single chart: Attach to GBPUSD on timeframe H1 . That’s it. One chart. One weapon. Important: Price has been increased to $249. Only 4 copies are available at this price. Next price will be $349 Channel link =  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqltra
Aureum Opening Range Breakout Pro
Matong Maphango
Experts
Aureum ORB Pro: Institutional-Grade Momentum Trading Aureum ORB Pro is a meticulously engineered algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on the explosive momentum of the daily Opening Range Breakout (ORB). Specifically tailored for the high-liquidity volume shifts of the USDJPY currency pair, this Expert Advisor maps structural boundaries during the late Asian session and executes precise breakout entries as institutional order flow floods the market. Built for professional traders and
Mercury Solar Pro
Enzo Daniel Bergeron
Experts
Title: Mercury Solar Pro Description: Mercury Solar Pro is a specialized algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for the GBPUSD pair on the M15 timeframe. Unlike static risk models, Solar Pro utilizes dynamic risk allocation and time-based volatility tracking to navigate both accumulation and expansion market phases. This system is engineered to address the specific requirements of proprietary trading firm challenges, focusing on risk management, drawdown control, and execution during s
Smart Exit Manager PRO
Orwa Kerdiea
Experts
Smart Exit Manager PRO Professional Version - Unlimited live trading on all pairs and timeframes. Try the FREE Version on demo accounts before upgrading to PRO. Overview Smart Exit Manager PRO automatically calculates the exact price level where closing all your positions will achieve your target profit. The target line updates in real-time as you open or close trades, accounting for broker commissions and providing a precise exit point visible on your chart. Perfect for traders managing mul
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS  MT5 (Blood Sword)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be us
Range Breakout XXX Pro
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Range Breakout XXX Pro is a multi-currency basket trading Expert Advisor built around session-based range breakout logic with adaptive volatility targeting. Attach it to a single chart, define your symbol basket, and the EA independently tracks and trades each instrument while enforcing global portfolio-level risk controls. The core strategy identifies the High and Low price levels formed during a user-defined session window. Once the session closes, the EA waits for a confirmed breakout beyond
WaveHFX Gold Striker
Gilbert Clarke
Experts
WaveHFX MT5 Expert Advisor is an automated basket trading robot for MetaTrader 5 built for structured trade management, smart market filtering, basket take profit, basket stop loss, and controlled exposure. Demo Run Credentials Server: Exness-MT5Trial9 Login: 436549081 Password: 10WINNinerStra@ The demo setup is optimized for GBPUSD on a $100 demo account . The provided report shows growth from $100 to $145.03 balance , which is over 40% . After purchase, the correct optimized setfile will b
Msx Plug And Play Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Plug & Play Scalper v1.50 Overview MSX Plug & Play Scalper v1.50 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD trading using a trend-following methodology based on Exponential Moving Average alignment and volatility-based trade management. The EA combines trend analysis, trade management and configurable protection mechanisms within a single automated trading system. Trading Logic The trading engine uses three Exponential Moving Averages to evaluate market direction. Trend Conditions
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
QuantNas100
Thiago Levi Azevedo Valente
Experts
Start the Year 2024 in the perfect way by taking advantage of the Quantitative EA that performed wonderful results in previous years (including 2023) on the NASDAQ Index (NAS100)! It is not a high frequency EA. There are few operations. But they are very precise operations, where the EA analyzes the previous price/volume to understand the current movement and moment. Monthly TP/SL Video = 10% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwgEMMEIIPc Monthly TP/SL Video = 20% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=
Pronoia
Muhammad Farooq Ahmed
Experts
### MQL5 Market Sales Description PRONOIA: The Goddess of Foresight & Independent Protection Unlock the power of institutional-grade trading with Pronoia , a high-performance MQL5 Expert Advisor designed to give you the ultimate edge in market forecasting and trade management. Named after the Greek Goddess of Foresight, Pronoia combines a sophisticated Multi-Timeframe Projection Engine with a revolutionary Independent Guard Engine to ensure your capital is protected by the strictest safety law
Rejection Block Trader
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
5 (1)
Experts
Next Arrival : Flip or Die Trading Arena. Flip a trading account:  https://flipordie.com/chapter-1-thirteen-doublings-double-a-trading-account/ https://trenddaytrader.com/rejection-block-trader-free-gold-ea-for-h1/ Timeframe : H1 Only. Symbol : XAUUSD Check the comment section for the .set file dated 18th Jan, 2025 Introducing the "Rejection Block EA," a specialized trading solution meticulously crafted for ding GOLD (XAU/USD) with unparalleled precision and efficiency on the 1 timeframe. This e
FREE
Quantum Storm AI
Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
Experts
️   QUANTUM STORM AI  . Advanced Hedging System Professional Forex EA with Smart Risk Management   Quantum Storm AI is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for EURUSD that combines intelligent hedging, grid trading, and level-based strategies to deliver consistent profits while protecting your capital.   KEY FEATURES   Advanced Hedging Protection Smart Hedging System : Automatically opens protective positions when market moves against you Risk Control : Built-in recover
FREE
Geek Engine
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Geek Engine EA is a professional-grade automated trading system that combines multiple proven technical analysis strategies with sophisticated risk management and performance tracking capabilities. Designed for both novice and experienced traders seeking consistent, rule-based trading execution. KEY FEATURES Multi-Strategy Trading System - MA Crossover Strategy with multi-timeframe confirmation - RSI Momentum Strategy with divergence detection - MACD Signal Strategy with histogram analysis -
EUR 4 of 8
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The 4th out of 8 strategies  portfolio set.  Each EA works well as a standalone, works even better as portfolio. Triple tested  - backtest, robustness tests , portfolio correlation. Uses a well-known CCI indicator combined with an ADX indicator. Why to buy Fully automatic EA with really easy set-up. Only risk amount to be set and you are good to go. Developed using genetic algorithms on 'in sample' data
WiZard of Oz
Mathew Chiwendu Opara
Experts
WIZARD OF OZ Intelligent XAUUSD Trading EA Smart gold trading. Real predictive edge. Engineered for traders who want it to just work. What It Does Wizard of Oz is a precision XAUUSD Expert Advisor that identifies high-probability trade setups before the market makes its move , and manages risk with disciplined, balance-aware logic. No guesswork, no martingale chaos — just clean signals, clean entries, and tight risk control. ️ THE ENGINE Three core technologies, working as one. Neura
Engulfing goddess
Francis Soddo Wetaka
Indicators
Engulfing Goddess Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Discover the Engulfing Goddess Indicator , a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps traders identify engulfing candlestick patterns. This indicator is designed to provide visual signals that correspond to common patterns used in market analysis. The Engulfing Goddess Indicator is built to detect various types of engulfing patterns. It includes a range of optional filters to refine pattern detection, giving you the flexibility to cu
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 6 CP
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 6 CP  (Central Power ) MT5  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be
La Medusa
Sami Triki
Experts
To discover the MAGIC of this EA: 1- Download the  Demo 2- Backtest it with an initial capital of 100$ on any JPY pair (it works best with USDJPY ) on a 1min Timeframe . 3- Select a period of minimum 3 years  (not necessarily the last 3 years) for the backtest. YOU WILL NOT BELIEVE THE RESULTS!!! You can find the results of my backtests in the screenshots I uploaded. This strategy exploits JPY pair volatility, utilizing tight risk and trade management to maximize gains from impulsive movements w
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN COMET — Donchian Trend Follower for BTCUSD and ETHUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN COMET is an automated trading system for crypto majors — Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Ethereum (ETHUSD) — on the H4 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a con
E2C Lines
Eduardo Cristian De Carvalho
Indicators
Descubra o poder do nosso indicador de alta precisão, projetado para identificar as regiões de alvo e exaustão de qualquer ativo. Testado e validado por mais de 3 anos nos mercados de mini dólar e mini índice, ele oferece confiabilidade e eficácia incomparáveis. Transforme sua estratégia de trading e alcance novos patamares de sucesso com nossa ferramenta inovadora.
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
More from author
Gold Chaser
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.2 (5)
Experts
The "Gold Chaser" expert advisor trades in fully automated mode these 4 symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), US30, US500, XBRUSD (Oil) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin) Possibilities of the "non-major" symbols really differ from what you are accustomed to with the usual set of symbols. First of all, gold moves very quickly. Like major symbols, gold reacts to political events, important economic events and speeches of VIP geeks. However, gold moves in a much more swaying manner. The same is applicable to
LSTM Ensemble
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (2)
Experts
LSTM Ensemble is a professional trading expert built on an ensemble of 12 independent LSTM models, each of which represents a separate trading strategy. Instead of a single “ideal” model trained using the classic 80/20 scheme, the expert uses a collective decision approach, where the final trading signal is formed based on the consensus of multiple neural networks Key idea: an ensemble instead of a single model The traditional approach to training neural networks in trading is: one model → one
Chanlun Master
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Experts
Chanlun Master: A Fusion of Eastern Market Philosophy and Neural Networks Chanlun Master is a professional trading robot that combines the legendary Chinese theory of price movement with modern Deep Learning technologies. History: What is Chanlun? In 2006, a mysterious trader appeared in the Chinese segment of the internet under the pseudonym Chan Shi ("Zen Master"). He published a series of articles describing a unique mathematical structure of the market, which he called "Chanlun" . Unlike
High Trend MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicators
The indicator High Trend Pro monitors a big number of symbols in up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Pro is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. High Trend Pro uses emproved versions of popular and highly demanded indicators for calculating its signals. High Trend Pro calculates the signal strength
IQuantum
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicators
The indicator IQuantum shows trading signals for 10 symbols in the daily chart: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. Signals of the indicator are produced by 2 neural models which were trained independently from one another. The inputs for the neural models are normalised prices of the symbols, as well as prices of Gold, Silver and markers of the current day. Each neural model was trained in 2 ways. The Ultimate mode is an overfitted neural model
FREE
IRush
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator IRush uses a modified version of a popular indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) to look for entries on a daily chart or lower. The indicator has been set up and tested with the major symbols: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. An automated trading with this indicator is implemented in the expert advisor Intraday Rush . This expert advisor can open, trail and close its trades. Check it out, it may be exactly what you are looking for! A Correct Reading of IRush The c
FREE
NewsCatcher Free MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.5 (2)
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Free opens trades when the price makes a reversal move from support and resistance levels. Market entries should be confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is implemented as a tachometer. It is recommended to use this advisor in a highly volatile market after a political event or a release of major economic data. You can use this advisor in the semi-automated mode (the RSI performs an information role) or in the fully automated mode (the RSI decides when t
FREE
High Trend Lite MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
FREE
My Big Bars MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.54 (13)
Indicators
The indicator My Big Bars can show bars (candles) of a higher timeframe. If you open an H1 (1 hour) chart, the indicator puts underneath a chart of H3, H4, H6 and so on. The following higher timeframes can be applied: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 and MN. The indicator chooses only those higher timeframes which are multiple of the current timeframe. If you open an M2 chart (2 minutes), the higher timeframes exclude M3, M5 and M15. There are 2 handy buttons in the lower r
FREE
IDixie
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicators
IDixie is an indicator which shows open and close values of the American dollar index, DXY or "Dixie". The indicator is calculated from weighted values of 6 major symbols: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK, and USDCHF. In addition to "Dixie" values, the indicator also shows a moving average. You can set the period of the moving average. When bars of the indicator break through the moving average, this creates good opportunities to enter the market. As a rule, signals from this indicator are
FREE
High Trend Lite
Evgeniy Scherbina
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
FREE
TradeKeeper Lite MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilities
The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
FREE
NewsCatcher Free
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.67 (3)
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Free opens trades when the price makes a reversal move from support and resistance levels. Market entries should be confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is implemented as a tachometer. It is recommended to use this advisor in a highly volatile market after a political event or a release of major economic data. You can use this advisor in the semi-automated mode (the RSI performs an information role) or in the fully automated mode (the RSI decides when t
FREE
Filled Area Chart MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Utilities
The utility Filled Area Chart adds to the standard set of price presentations. It is a brand new, nice price chart. You will certainly like it if you want to feel yourself a trader born under the Bloomber lucky star. The Properties allow to set the colors and other things: Color preset - choose a preset or set to "Custom" and set your own colors using the properties below. Custom area color - color of the area below the price line. Works only with Color preset = Custom. Custom chart color - col
FREE
My Big Bars
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.75 (4)
Indicators
The indicator My Big Bars can show bars (candles) of a higher timeframe. If you open an H1 (1 hour) chart, the indicator puts underneath a chart of H4, D1 and so on. The following higher timeframes can be applied: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 and MN. The indicator chooses only those higher timeframes which are higher than the current timeframe and are multiple of it. If you open an M30 chart (30 minutes), the higher timeframes exclude M5, M15 and M30. There are 2 handy
FREE
TradeKeeper Lite
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilities
The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
FREE
NewsCatcher Pro
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.71 (14)
Experts
NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
Filled Area Chart
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilities
The utility Filled Area Chart adds to the standard set of price presentations. It is a brand new, nice price chart. You will certainly like it if you want to feel yourself a trader born under the Bloomber lucky star. The Properties allow to set the colors and other things: Color preset - choose a preset or set to "Custom" and set your own colors using the properties below. Custom area color - color of the area below the price line. Works only with Color preset = Custom. Custom chart color - col
FREE
TradeKeeper Pro
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilities
The utility TradeKeeper Pro allows you to open a trade manually with a magic and a volume of your choice. It does not open its own trades, it can only open a trade by your command. TradeKeeper Pro can trail any open trades by the iSAR (parabolic) indicator, and a simple trail. It can set the stoploss level at the open price as soon as possible. To trail any open trades for any instruments, it suffices to launch the utility in one chart. TradeKeeper Pro can close any trades or pending orders of a
High Trend
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicators
The indicator High Trend Pro monitors a big number of symbols in up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Pro is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. High Trend Pro uses emproved versions of popular and highly demanded indicators for calculating its signals. High Trend Pro calculates the signal strength
NewsCatcher Visual
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from 2 economic calendars: investing.com or mql5.com . The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fu
QuantumPip MT4
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, Dixie, DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 20 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each of the 10 symbols. This can help diversify ri
TradeKeeper Pro MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilities
The utility TradeKeeper Pro allows you to open a trade manually with a magic and a volume of your choice. It does not open its own trades, it can only open a trade by your command. TradeKeeper Pro can trail any open trades by the iSAR (parabolic) indicator, and a simple trail. It can set the stoploss level at the open price as soon as possible. To trail any open trades for any instruments, it suffices to launch the utility in one chart. TradeKeeper Pro can close any trades or pending orders of a
NewsCatcher Pro for MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
NewsCatcher Visual MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from the mql5.com calendar. The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fully automatic mode. However
Intraday Rush
Evgeniy Scherbina
4 (4)
Experts
The "Intraday Rush" Expert Advisor trades several symbols simultaneously in automatic mode: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. The advisor uses a modified version of the popular indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) to make open and close trading decisions. You can download a free indicator IRush , used by this advisor, to visualize trading. The one major difference of this advisor is that it can check its trading decisions several times during the day. If the market condition
Latte
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (9)
Experts
The "Latte" EA is ready to trade several symbols in the fully automated mode from 1 chart. The EA uses a "Transformer" neural network to forecast price movements. The main advantage of the Transformer over an LSTM network is its ability to find patterns even across very long sequences of data. While LSTMs often lose information when dealing with sequences longer than 2–3 months, Transformers handle sequences as long as a year with ease. The Transformer architecture was first introduced by Googl
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
LuminaFX
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.33 (9)
Experts
LuminaFX is a fully automated expert which trades 8 symbols from one chart. The expert implements a popular version of the recurrent neural model. Values of the "Schmuksie" indicator (my adaptation of the American Dollar Index DXY, or "Dixie"), are used as inputs to the neural model. You can download a free indicator IDixie and put it on one chart with the expert LuminaFX. IDixie calculates close prices of the American Dollar Index, which is used in the expert, and it also shows a moving average
Neural Transformer
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
The "Neural Transformer" expert is a fully automated expert which is ready to trade on the daily timeframe with 2 symbols: GBPUSD and USDCAD. In addition to this, you can train the expert to trade on any timeframe with any symbol. The expert will automatically pick up the files of your new customized neural network. The "Neural Transformer" has made training neural networks for Forex an easy and exciting process! Currently, I am offering one type of network - LSTM. It is the most popular neural
Filter:
Roman Siarik
272
Roman Siarik 2025.12.15 10:44 
 

This EA can get you to nice profit, however then everything is lost, because it cant trail, never exits and waits until the trades turns to be in negative. I dont get it how you can produce such an EA.

shogun1543
511
shogun1543 2025.11.02 01:29 
 

Good!

envotrades
156
envotrades 2025.08.08 19:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgeniy Scherbina
39453
Reply from developer Evgeniy Scherbina 2025.08.09 05:23
Check your suffix and/or volume. You should see errors in the Experts log in the visual testing if anything goes wrong.
Denis Ilijazi
138
Denis Ilijazi 2025.07.12 08:17 
 

😏

[Deleted] 2025.07.09 02:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

nguy trng
18
nguy trng 2025.05.20 16:14 
 

nice

Aloysius Daniel Okaali
130
Aloysius Daniel Okaali 2025.01.10 06:05 
 

Been testing for >two months, and almost always there is a floating profit. You have to be patient of course with the daily timeframe. A few times I messed up the EA's corelations by closing a position at a relatively high profit. Maybe that's not adivisable because how would you determine this optimum price level? I have also seen how the author replies to almost every review/comment, which is nice. Still testing, but so far a great and promising EA!

Best johnny
403
Best johnny 2025.01.03 05:57 
 

Most people prefer to believe in ea that can make profits in the short term, rather than using ea that can make profits in the long term. The author's previous ea although some twists and turns, but the overall long-term profit, will not wipe out the account. Now the author has created a new ea during the holidays, if anyone really understands reinforcement learning neural networks and general neural networks, they will know that reinforcement learning reevaluates orders as the market changes, while mql5 most neural networks are just predictions and do not really adapt to the new environment!

Paulo Mauricio Dos Santos Alves
208
Paulo Mauricio Dos Santos Alves 2024.12.29 01:31 
 

Um lixo!

Evgeniy Scherbina
39453
Reply from developer Evgeniy Scherbina 2024.12.30 19:36
Hi. I have just updated this EA. It is now using a more advanced configuration of neural nets. Check the "What's new" section for more details. I am experimenting with new approaches with this free EA. For example, I have recently found a new way to combine data from different symbols. Please give it a new try!
sindicato
94
sindicato 2024.08.20 13:04 
 

Without a doubt, one of the best EA's I have tried, or possibly the best, and there have been more than a thousand. An EA that constantly adapts to the market is the holy grail. Thank you very much for your great work.

NiranSomchai
67
NiranSomchai 2024.07.23 07:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang
2190
ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang 2024.06.09 09:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Apdullah96
36
Apdullah96 2024.04.30 09:42 
 

Fast Response. Good EA. Top!

Alesamo
1593
Alesamo 2024.04.28 13:54 
 

For now I give 5 stars for giving me and others "false hope" for free ;-) Will forward test it on a demo account for some time and see if my false hopes were fulfilled...

Update 3 August: Massive losses, does not work

ROLF WILLY ORTMANN
929
ROLF WILLY ORTMANN 2024.04.10 20:53 
 

Sehr erstaunlich und zunächst auch auf einem Echtgeld Konto profitabel.

Gloria Sarpong
10168
Gloria Sarpong 2024.04.09 11:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matt Maier
16
Matt Maier 2024.04.07 07:08 
 

Gooood!!:)

[Deleted] 2024.03.31 19:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgeniy Scherbina
39453
Reply from developer Evgeniy Scherbina 2024.03.31 19:13
Hi. Thank you. Maybe I will do it, but indices are not always available to everyone. The priority is to make it for as many symbols as possible.
Parame
14
Parame 2024.03.28 03:14 
 

This EA seems to be well working on Exness VPS from the day before yesterday. Only one advice from the author I need, is setting for Volume. My account currency is JPY, and first I set it to 0.02% of available funds. Then the EA took the positions of about 10 lots for each pair of three. Then I changed the setting to 0.001%, thereafter taking positions of less than 1 lot (for example, 0.84 lots)... Do I have to consider the difference of digit number between JPY:USD (100:1) for setting the volume ?

Evgeniy Scherbina
39453
Reply from developer Evgeniy Scherbina 2024.03.28 18:51
You should use a fixed volume like 0.01 or 0.23 etc. You should not use a percentage sign if your deposit is not in USD. This is in the properties description.
Gabor Kovacs
68
Gabor Kovacs 2024.03.21 13:48 
 

I didnt backtest it. I have put it on a cent account with reality setting and it makes pips without stop. Always in floating profit until now. Looks very promising. Thank you for sharing the False Hope.

12
Reply to review