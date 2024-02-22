"Your False Hope" is a fully automated trading strategy. It trades three symbols: AUDCHF, EURCHF, GBPCHF. Timeframe H6. Run it on any single chart — the advisor trades all its symbols automatically.

The strategy is powered by an ensemble of 9 LSTM models trained on multiple timeframes: H12, H8 and H6. Each timeframe sees the market differently. The ensemble combines these perspectives and makes a weighted decision. This is more reliable than a single model trained on a single timeframe.

The advisor has two modes: "False_hope" and "Reality".

False_hope mode draws a beautiful chart. Lots of trades, high profit, low drawdown. A dream, not a strategy! But this is curve fitting — overfitting. An overfitted network has simply memorized the past. Outside the training period it is helpless. First month it grows, second month it grows — then a blowup.

Reality mode looks worse on history. That is honest. The market does not repeat itself, and a good strategy accepts that. A less pretty chart in this mode is not a sign of a bad strategy. It is a sign that the strategy is not fitted to history. That is exactly why it has a chance to make money going forward.

Here is the main deception in forex. Users look at a beautiful backtest chart and buy the strategy. They do not understand that the beautiful chart is the verdict. The prettier the history, the higher the loss on new data. The faster your account blows up.

I created False_hope mode on purpose. To show that yes, I can draw beautiful charts too. It is not hard. But that is not trading — that is an illusion.

If you just need hope — turn on False_hope. And let that hope keep you warm.





Recommendations



Chart EURUSD D1

Deposit 250 USD (1000 USD is even better)

Level of hoping = Reality

Max positions = 4

Risk per trade = 1.0 per 1000 USD of deposit





Properties of the Advisor



Level of hoping >> "False_hope" delivers more trades in history, while "Reality" has the highest chance of making money in the future period.

Max positions per symbol >> max number of trades for a similar signal. If a signal repeats, the advisor keeps opening similar trades until it reaches the max number.

Range between positions >> minimum distance between additional positions.

Risk per trade (%) >> risk per trade as a percentage of the deposit (automatic lot calculation).

Spread max >> maximum allowed spread for market entry.

Suffix >> broker symbol suffix (e.g., .m, _i).

Comment

Magic number

Takeprofit

Stoploss

Trailing stop



