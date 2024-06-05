LuminaFX

4.33

LuminaFX is a fully automated expert which trades 8 symbols from one chart. The expert implements a popular version of the recurrent neural model. Values of the "Schmuksie" indicator (my adaptation of the American Dollar Index DXY, or "Dixie"), are used as inputs to the neural model.

You can download a free indicator IDixie and put it on one chart with the expert LuminaFX. IDixie calculates close prices of the American Dollar Index, which is used in the expert, and it also shows a moving average. The free indicator IDixie can be useful because it visualizes trading decisions by the expert LuminaFX.

Start the expert in one chart of any symbol. The expert always trades all its symbols from one chart, regardless of your current chart.

The expert trades using daily data. So you can use both "All ticks" or "1 minute OHLC". You can substaintially decrease the testing time using the latter option.


Recommendations for live trading

  • Chart EURUSD D1
  • Deposit 500 USD (even better 1500 USD)
  • Max trades per signal = 2


Properties of the expert

  • Suffix for symbols >> it can be handy for those who have symbols with different suffixes in their terminal. Most users can leave this field empty.
  • Max trades per signal >> max number of trades for a similar signal. If a signal repeats, the expert keeps opening similar trades until it reaches the max number.
  • Close all profit (%) >> a profit target as a percentage to allow closing all trades. Set 0 to switch off. After this function triggers, new trades will be opened next week.
  • Resume trading on "Close all" >> this is to resume trading on the next day after triggering "Close all profit (%)". If set to false, trading will resume on the next week. This is the default because a new set of signals and different trades is more likely to appear on the next week. If set to true, trading resumes on the next day.
  • Max spread >> the EA won't open or close trades if the spread is higher than this.
  • Close negative trades >> true to close; false not to close.
  • Comment
  • Magic >> different magic numbers should differ by at least 2.
  • Takeprofit
  • Trail
  • Stoploss >> the expert closes trades according to its calculations. Using a stoploss is nominal.
  • Volume >> volume per trade. Fixed volume (example: 0.02) or percentage of available funds (example: 0.015%). The EA prints the real volume on the "Experts" tab when starting or changing the timeframe. Always use a fixed amount for accounts that use a deposit currency other than the US dollar (i.e. euro, yuan, bitcoin, Australian dollar, etc.).
  • Flags of symbols >> many users ask to allow switching on/off symbols. I do not recommend switching off symbols of 1-2 months of trading. Many symbols are required for diversification. It is when these symbols works this month, while the other symbols work the next month. By alternating their profitability in different months, the expert has the highest chance of stacking up profits long-term.


Reviews 10
mavelaco
112
mavelaco 2025.07.24 13:31 
 

Hello, after several tests, I decided to purchase the EA. It's too early to comment on its effectiveness, but either it worked the first time or the developer helped make it work perfectly with a few tweaks. I'll let it run for a few months and then come back and comment. Excellent work by the developer. Congratulations!

Yuzuru Sanjo
322
Yuzuru Sanjo 2025.03.27 00:31 
 

I traded with this EA for one month since March. Initially, I kept positions open as recommended by the system.

However, this did not match the current market conditions, and unrealized losses kept increasing. When these losing positions were closed due to trend changes, they resulted in actual losses, so it was just accumulating deficits.

But after upgrading to version 3.2 and setting it to close all positions when 5% unrealized profit occurs, the situation improved.

In the current unstable market, keeping positions open continuously poses significant risk.

By taking profits immediately when unrealized gains occur and reopening positions the next day, this system provides stable profits without the fear of stop losses.

I recommend this EA to traders seeking stable profits in the long term.

Cayetano Martin Fernandez
622
Cayetano Martin Fernandez 2025.01.28 16:55 
 

Solo dos día de uso, la pruebas backtesting son muy buenas. Robot de swingtrading a medio plazo (los trades promedios se cierran entre 30 a 60 días). Pongo 5 estrellas por el soporte de su creador.. renovare al mes y en unos 3 meses. En dos dias de uso parece funcionar igual que en backtest pero es muy pronto par evaluación REAL de un bot swing.

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The "Neural Transformer" expert is a fully automated expert which is ready to trade on the daily timeframe with 2 symbols: GBPUSD and USDCAD. In addition to this, you can train the expert to trade on any timeframe with any symbol. The expert will automatically pick up the files of your new customized neural network. The "Neural Transformer" has made training neural networks for Forex an easy and exciting process! Currently, I am offering one type of network - LSTM. It is the most popular neural
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mavelaco
112
mavelaco 2025.07.24 13:31 
 

Hello, after several tests, I decided to purchase the EA. It's too early to comment on its effectiveness, but either it worked the first time or the developer helped make it work perfectly with a few tweaks. I'll let it run for a few months and then come back and comment. Excellent work by the developer. Congratulations!

ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang
2190
ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang 2025.06.24 02:39 
 

Let's see how the performance for the update version.

Update: If the patience is the final key.....will success come?????

Simon Akubue
3554
Simon Akubue 2025.04.01 18:25 
 

I attached these EAs for over three months now on my Demo account. I am yet to understand what this Luminax and Atari are doing. They are just opening trades and closing them after accumulating big loss.

UPDATE 25-Jun-2025

With the upgraded version, let us watch how stable, and promising this EA will be.

Yuzuru Sanjo
322
Yuzuru Sanjo 2025.03.27 00:31 
 

I traded with this EA for one month since March. Initially, I kept positions open as recommended by the system.

However, this did not match the current market conditions, and unrealized losses kept increasing. When these losing positions were closed due to trend changes, they resulted in actual losses, so it was just accumulating deficits.

But after upgrading to version 3.2 and setting it to close all positions when 5% unrealized profit occurs, the situation improved.

In the current unstable market, keeping positions open continuously poses significant risk.

By taking profits immediately when unrealized gains occur and reopening positions the next day, this system provides stable profits without the fear of stop losses.

I recommend this EA to traders seeking stable profits in the long term.

Cayetano Martin Fernandez
622
Cayetano Martin Fernandez 2025.01.28 16:55 
 

Solo dos día de uso, la pruebas backtesting son muy buenas. Robot de swingtrading a medio plazo (los trades promedios se cierran entre 30 a 60 días). Pongo 5 estrellas por el soporte de su creador.. renovare al mes y en unos 3 meses. En dos dias de uso parece funcionar igual que en backtest pero es muy pronto par evaluación REAL de un bot swing.

Javier Herrera
448
Javier Herrera 2025.01.17 17:19 
 

I find this to be an extremely interesting approach to trading.

Tobias Kaan Iris
378
Tobias Kaan Iris 2025.01.10 07:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

1036086
517
1036086 2025.01.06 10:00 
 

Hello. I bought LuminaFX and Atari. If you are using it, you will get an error message asking you to add "https://query2.finance.yahoo.com". So when I search this site, I get the error "HTTP Status 403 - Forbidden". Is this a problem?

Evgeniy Scherbina
39453
Reply from developer Evgeniy Scherbina 2025.01.06 10:20
Hi. No, it is not. It passes a lot of properties, so you cannot access the url directly. The url is only necessary for Atari, not for LuminaFX.
Sergey Porphiryev
2282
Sergey Porphiryev 2024.09.21 15:30 
 

I've been watching the advisor for almost three months - and he's damn good!!!

Dominic Minguy Jean
2631
Dominic Minguy Jean 2024.09.17 02:36 
 

That is an interesting one. We are in swing trade territory. I have not got around a whole cycle yet. But so far, the EA has idenrified potential tops or bottoms, put trades, has closed losing ones, protected winning ones, and is currently running in profit. I like what I see a lot. It's logical and calm. Hopefully it will stay that way for a while!

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