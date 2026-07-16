Live Candle is an ensemble trading advisor combining three complementary neural network architectures: LSTM, N-HiTS, and TFT.

LSTM captures long-term sequential dependencies and market context. N-HiTS specializes in multi-horizon forecasting, excelling at detecting complex trend structures and turning points. TFT adds adaptive attention mechanisms, dynamically focusing on the most relevant temporal patterns across varying market conditions.

Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2382619

The defining concept is the live candle itself. Rather than acting only on closed bars, the EA incorporates the currently forming candle into the active prediction chain — estimating how a higher-timeframe candle is likely to close before it actually does. This creates a genuine early-signal advantage over conventional close-based systems.

The advisor operates in multi-currency mode across six major pairs. Chart timeframe and live candle timeframe are configured independently.

To speed up testing, use "Modelling: 1 minute OHLC".

More information on the development of this EA in this post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773155





=== Advanced Settings ===

Live candle flag >> Enable live candle mode.

Live candle timeframe >> Only valid when "Live candle flag" is set to true.

Max positions per symbol >> Maximum number of positions per symbol.

Range between positions (points) >> Minimum distance between additional positions.

Volume >> Trade volume. Fixed lot size (e.g. 0.01) or a percentage of equity (e.g. 0.01%).

Close all profit >> Close all trades when a specified profit target is reached. Fixed amount (e.g. 500) or a percentage of equity (e.g. 5%).

Resume trading on "Close all" >> Resume opening new trades after all positions are closed. If false, trading resumes next week. If true, trading resumes on the next bar.

Spread max >> Maximum allowed spread for market entry.

Suffix for symbols >> Broker symbol suffix (e.g., .m, _i).



=== Standard Settings ===

Comment >> Order comment.

Magic number >> Unique trade identifier.

Take profit (points) >> Fixed TP.

Stop loss (points) >> Fixed SL.

Trailing stop (points) >> Trailing stop (0 — disabled).



=== Misc ===

Draw font color / size >> Visual settings.

Log messages (min) >> How often to print messages to the event log (minutes).

Multi mode >> Multi-currency mode (recommended true).



=== Your Symbols ===

Enable or disable trading for each of the 6 available symbols — you can keep only the markets you consider suitable.