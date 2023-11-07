The "Intraday Rush" Expert Advisor trades several symbols simultaneously in automatic mode: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY.

The advisor uses a modified version of the popular indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) to make open and close trading decisions. You can download a free indicator IRush , used by this advisor, to visualize trading.

The one major difference of this advisor is that it can check its trading decisions several times during the day. If the market condition evolves during the day (a trend has not been confirmed, or there has been a rollback), the advisor might consider closing a trade. If a trend has been confirmed, the advisor can add a volume to the profitable position. This approach has proved to be more advantageous as compared to the usual long-lasting expectation of a profit.

Let us focus on the "Trading Pattern" property of this advisor. The Ultimate Trading Pattern is a neural model which learned the history very well. This is, beyond any doubt, very good that it can draw a quickly growing historical chart. However, if price fluctuations differ from the history, the Ultimate Trading Pattern won't make it through. In technical language, this trading pattern has a high neural loss, that is, one error may be fatal.

On the other hand, the neural model of the Reliable Trading Pattern explored the basic and major price fluctuations in the history. Despite a hardly satisfactory historical chart, the Reliable Trading Patterns has the highest chance to make correct trading decisions in the future unknown period.

So how is it possible? What is the practical difference of the Ultimate Trading Pattern from the Reliable one? For example, the Ultimate mode opens a buy and keeps this trade despite a quick rollback of the market. A floating negative profit will be growing, and it will be impossible to cover it up with other trades after one month. However, the neural model of the Ultimate Trading Pattern will still insist that it is a buy. The Reliable Trading Pattern should be faster to recognize a reverse trend and open a reverse trade. So here it is the high "cost" of one error, which is in the nature of the Ultimate Trading Pattern, and not in the nature of the Reliable one.

The advisor can trail its trades. However, you should allow the advisor to keep its trades as long as necessary because the duration of current trades may influence calculations for new trades.



Run the Expert Advisor on one chart. Regardless of the current chart, the EA always trades all of its symbols at the same time.



The "Intraday Rush" Expert Advisor can be launched on the chart of any symbol and any timeframe.





Recommended settings for live trading



Volume per 1 trade is 0.01 for 250 USD of deposit (a safer level is 0.01 for 1000 USD of deposit).





Daily trading (by default)

Timeframe = D1

Trading Pattern = Reliable_for_trading

Trades per signal = 2

Take = 600

Trail = 200







Intraday trading



Timeframe = H2

Trading Pattern = Reliable_for_trading

Trades per signal = 2

Take = 100

Trail = 25





Expert Advisor properties



Suffix >> it can be handy for those who have symbols with different suffixes in their terminal. Most users can leave this field empty.



Timeframe >> regardless of your current timeframe, the advisor calculates its inputs for this timeframe.



Trading Pattern >> Ultimate_for_history should deliver more trades, more risk, and hopefully more profits than Reliable_for_trading.

Trades per signal >> max number of trades for a similar signal. If a signal repeats, the advisor keeps opening similar trades until it reaches the max number.





RSI max >> no new buys when the last day value is over this value.

RSI min >> no new sells when the last day value is below this value.

Spread >> if the difference between Ask and Bid prices is higher than this value, a new trade will not be opened on this symbol.

Comment



Magic



Take

Trail

Volume >> volume per trade. Fixed volume (example: 0.02) or percentage of available funds (example: 0.015%). The EA prints the real volume on the "Expert Advisors" tab when starting or changing the timeframe. Always use a fixed amount for accounts that use a deposit currency other than the US dollar (i.e. euro, yuan, bitcoin, Australian dollar, etc.).



AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY >> flags to switch on/off new trades for these symbols. If a symbol is off, the advisor does not open new trades, and it does not close existing trades for that symbol. It can still trail the existing trades.





