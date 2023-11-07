Intraday Rush

4

The "Intraday Rush" Expert Advisor trades several symbols simultaneously in automatic mode: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY.

The advisor uses a modified version of the popular indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) to make open and close trading decisions. You can download a free indicator IRush, used by this advisor, to visualize trading.

The one major difference of this advisor is that it can check its trading decisions several times during the day. If the market condition evolves during the day (a trend has not been confirmed, or there has been a rollback), the advisor might consider closing a trade. If a trend has been confirmed, the advisor can add a volume to the profitable position. This approach has proved to be more advantageous as compared to the usual long-lasting expectation of a profit.

Let us focus on the "Trading Pattern" property of this advisor. The Ultimate Trading Pattern is a neural model which learned the history very well. This is, beyond any doubt, very good that it can draw a quickly growing historical chart. However, if price fluctuations differ from the history, the Ultimate Trading Pattern won't make it through. In technical language, this trading pattern has a high neural loss, that is, one error may be fatal.

On the other hand, the neural model of the Reliable Trading Pattern explored the basic and major price fluctuations in the history. Despite a hardly satisfactory historical chart, the Reliable Trading Patterns has the highest chance to make correct trading decisions in the future unknown period.

So how is it possible? What is the practical difference of the Ultimate Trading Pattern from the Reliable one? For example, the Ultimate mode opens a buy and keeps this trade despite a quick rollback of the market. A floating negative profit will be growing, and it will be impossible to cover it up with other trades after one month. However, the neural model of the Ultimate Trading Pattern will still insist that it is a buy. The Reliable Trading Pattern should be faster to recognize a reverse trend and open a reverse trade. So here it is the high "cost" of one error, which is in the nature of the Ultimate Trading Pattern, and not in the nature of the Reliable one.

The advisor can trail its trades. However, you should allow the advisor to keep its trades as long as necessary because the duration of current trades may influence calculations for new trades.

Run the Expert Advisor on one chart. Regardless of the current chart, the EA always trades all of its symbols at the same time.

The "Intraday Rush" Expert Advisor can be launched on the chart of any symbol and any timeframe.


Recommended settings for live trading

Volume per 1 trade is 0.01 for 250 USD of deposit (a safer level is 0.01 for 1000 USD of deposit).


Daily trading (by default)

Timeframe = D1
Trading Pattern = Reliable_for_trading
Trades per signal = 2
Take = 600
Trail = 200



Intraday trading

Timeframe = H2
Trading Pattern = Reliable_for_trading
Trades per signal = 2
Take = 100
Trail = 25


Expert Advisor properties

  • Suffix >> it can be handy for those who have symbols with different suffixes in their terminal. Most users can leave this field empty.
  • Timeframe >> regardless of your current timeframe, the advisor calculates its inputs for this timeframe.
  • Trading Pattern >> Ultimate_for_history should deliver more trades, more risk, and hopefully more profits than Reliable_for_trading.
  • Trades per signal >> max number of trades for a similar signal. If a signal repeats, the advisor keeps opening similar trades until it reaches the max number.
  • RSI max >> no new buys when the last day value is over this value.
  • RSI min >> no new sells when the last day value is below this value.
  • Spread >> if the difference between Ask and Bid prices is higher than this value, a new trade will not be opened on this symbol.
  • Comment
  • Magic
  • Take
  • Trail
  • Volume >> volume per trade. Fixed volume (example: 0.02) or percentage of available funds (example: 0.015%). The EA prints the real volume on the "Expert Advisors" tab when starting or changing the timeframe. Always use a fixed amount for accounts that use a deposit currency other than the US dollar (i.e. euro, yuan, bitcoin, Australian dollar, etc.).
  • AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY >> flags to switch on/off new trades for these symbols. If a symbol is off, the advisor does not open new trades, and it does not close existing trades for that symbol. It can still trail the existing trades.


Reviews 4
Neiguaner johnny
340
Neiguaner johnny 2024.04.05 16:02 
 

I can't believe someone cares about the backtest, not the actual performance. So, as the author said, most people just want to buy a beautiful historical chart, buy a hope, rather than want to make real money, people often live in the illusion, deceiving themselves is the fundamental reason for the success of the trading world! The author's real offer, like mine, is free of any fakes. It is an honest and patient strategy. It is a long-term strategy！

Alexey Alexander Munishkin
446
Alexey Alexander Munishkin 2024.02.12 20:27 
 

Great support from the author! Thanks for taking my input and great EA

Sergey Porphiryev
1971
Sergey Porphiryev 2023.12.14 13:52 
 

$100 invested last weekend. And we catch the train to take good positions before the rally which continues for the second day today!!!

It was the 4th day of trading... The test drive inspires!!! as a feedback from the author !!!

More from author
Edge Ensemble
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
Edge Ensemble is a professional trading advisor built on an ensemble of 12 independent neural networks of two different architectures: LSTM and TCN. Each network in the ensemble acts as a standalone trading strategy, while the final trading signal is formed based on the collective decision of the entire model set. Instead of searching for a single universal model trained using the classical 80/20 scheme, Edge Ensemble employs an ensemble specifically designed to work with non-stationary financi
Latte
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (9)
Experts
The "Latte" EA is ready to trade several symbols in the fully automated mode from 1 chart. The EA uses a "Transformer" neural network to forecast price movements. The main advantage of the Transformer over an LSTM network is its ability to find patterns even across very long sequences of data. While LSTMs often lose information when dealing with sequences longer than 2–3 months, Transformers handle sequences as long as a year with ease. The Transformer architecture was first introduced by Googl
LSTM Ensemble
Evgeniy Scherbina
3 (2)
Experts
LSTM Ensemble is a professional trading expert built on an ensemble of 12 independent LSTM models, each of which represents a separate trading strategy. Instead of a single “ideal” model trained using the classic 80/20 scheme, the expert uses a collective decision approach, where the final trading signal is formed based on the consensus of multiple neural networks. >>>>> ===== <<<<<< 35% Holiday Discount — Grab It Now for $210! Only a few days left! >>>>> ===== <<<<<< Key idea: an ensemble inst
NewsCatcher Pro for MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
Your False Hope
Evgeniy Scherbina
3.94 (18)
Experts
The advisor "Your False Hope" is a fully automated strategy which trades major symbols. The set of symbols may change while the strategy is improved. I created this strategy as a parody of pipe dreams of Internet users about magical possibilities of machine learning for financial markets. The objective is to show that normalized inputs of any set of symbols can be learned by a neural network. This strategy has two trading modes: "False_hope" and "Reality". Start the advisor on one chart of any s
FREE
Chanlun Master
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Experts
Chanlun Master: A Fusion of Eastern Market Philosophy and Neural Networks Chanlun Master is a professional trading robot that combines the legendary Chinese theory of price movement with modern Deep Learning technologies. History: What is Chanlun? In 2006, a mysterious trader appeared in the Chinese segment of the internet under the pseudonym Chan Shi ("Zen Master"). He published a series of articles describing a unique mathematical structure of the market, which he called "Chanlun" . Unlike
Gold Chaser
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (3)
Experts
The "Gold Chaser" expert advisor trades in fully automated mode these 4 symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), US30, US500, and BTCUSD (Bitcoin) Possibilities of the "non-major" symbols really differ from what you are accustomed to with the usual set of symbols. First of all, gold moves very quickly. Like major symbols, gold reacts to political events, important economic events and speeches of VIP geeks. However, gold moves in a much more swaying manner. The same is applicable to silver, oil a
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
IQuantum
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicators
The indicator IQuantum shows trading signals for 10 symbols in the daily chart: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. Signals of the indicator are produced by 2 neural models which were trained independently from one another. The inputs for the neural models are normalised prices of the symbols, as well as prices of Gold, Silver and markers of the current day. Each neural model was trained in 2 ways. The Ultimate mode is an overfitted neural model
FREE
IRush
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator IRush uses a modified version of a popular indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) to look for entries on a daily chart or lower. The indicator has been set up and tested with the major symbols: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. An automated trading with this indicator is implemented in the expert advisor Intraday Rush . This expert advisor can open, trail and close its trades. Check it out, it may be exactly what you are looking for! A Correct Reading of IRush The c
FREE
NewsCatcher Free MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.5 (2)
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Free opens trades when the price makes a reversal move from support and resistance levels. Market entries should be confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is implemented as a tachometer. It is recommended to use this advisor in a highly volatile market after a political event or a release of major economic data. You can use this advisor in the semi-automated mode (the RSI performs an information role) or in the fully automated mode (the RSI decides when t
FREE
My Big Bars MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.58 (12)
Indicators
The indicator My Big Bars can show bars (candles) of a higher timeframe. If you open an H1 (1 hour) chart, the indicator puts underneath a chart of H3, H4, H6 and so on. The following higher timeframes can be applied: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 and MN. The indicator chooses only those higher timeframes which are multiple of the current timeframe. If you open an M2 chart (2 minutes), the higher timeframes exclude M3, M5 and M15. There are 2 handy buttons in the lower r
FREE
High Trend Lite MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
FREE
IDixie
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicators
IDixie is an indicator which shows open and close values of the American dollar index, DXY or "Dixie". The indicator is calculated from weighted values of 6 major symbols: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK, and USDCHF. In addition to "Dixie" values, the indicator also shows a moving average. You can set the period of the moving average. When bars of the indicator break through the moving average, this creates good opportunities to enter the market. As a rule, signals from this indicator are
FREE
My Big Bars
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.75 (4)
Indicators
The indicator My Big Bars can show bars (candles) of a higher timeframe. If you open an H1 (1 hour) chart, the indicator puts underneath a chart of H4, D1 and so on. The following higher timeframes can be applied: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 and MN. The indicator chooses only those higher timeframes which are higher than the current timeframe and are multiple of it. If you open an M30 chart (30 minutes), the higher timeframes exclude M5, M15 and M30. There are 2 handy
FREE
TradeKeeper Lite MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilities
The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
FREE
NewsCatcher Free
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.67 (3)
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Free opens trades when the price makes a reversal move from support and resistance levels. Market entries should be confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is implemented as a tachometer. It is recommended to use this advisor in a highly volatile market after a political event or a release of major economic data. You can use this advisor in the semi-automated mode (the RSI performs an information role) or in the fully automated mode (the RSI decides when t
FREE
High Trend Lite
Evgeniy Scherbina
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
FREE
Filled Area Chart
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilities
The utility Filled Area Chart adds to the standard set of price presentations. It is a brand new, nice price chart. You will certainly like it if you want to feel yourself a trader born under the Bloomber lucky star. The Properties allow to set the colors and other things: Color preset - choose a preset or set to "Custom" and set your own colors using the properties below. Custom area color - color of the area below the price line. Works only with Color preset = Custom. Custom chart color - col
FREE
Filled Area Chart MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Utilities
The utility Filled Area Chart adds to the standard set of price presentations. It is a brand new, nice price chart. You will certainly like it if you want to feel yourself a trader born under the Bloomber lucky star. The Properties allow to set the colors and other things: Color preset - choose a preset or set to "Custom" and set your own colors using the properties below. Custom area color - color of the area below the price line. Works only with Color preset = Custom. Custom chart color - col
FREE
TradeKeeper Lite
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilities
The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
FREE
NewsCatcher Pro
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.71 (14)
Experts
NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
TradeKeeper Pro
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilities
The utility TradeKeeper Pro allows you to open a trade manually with a magic and a volume of your choice. It does not open its own trades, it can only open a trade by your command. TradeKeeper Pro can trail any open trades by the iSAR (parabolic) indicator, and a simple trail. It can set the stoploss level at the open price as soon as possible. To trail any open trades for any instruments, it suffices to launch the utility in one chart. TradeKeeper Pro can close any trades or pending orders of a
High Trend
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicators
The indicator High Trend Pro monitors a big number of symbols in up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Pro is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. High Trend Pro uses emproved versions of popular and highly demanded indicators for calculating its signals. High Trend Pro calculates the signal strength
NewsCatcher Visual
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from 2 economic calendars: investing.com or mql5.com . The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fu
QuantumPip MT4
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, Dixie, DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 20 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each of the 10 symbols. This can help diversify ri
TradeKeeper Pro MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilities
The utility TradeKeeper Pro allows you to open a trade manually with a magic and a volume of your choice. It does not open its own trades, it can only open a trade by your command. TradeKeeper Pro can trail any open trades by the iSAR (parabolic) indicator, and a simple trail. It can set the stoploss level at the open price as soon as possible. To trail any open trades for any instruments, it suffices to launch the utility in one chart. TradeKeeper Pro can close any trades or pending orders of a
High Trend MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicators
The indicator High Trend Pro monitors a big number of symbols in up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Pro is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. High Trend Pro uses emproved versions of popular and highly demanded indicators for calculating its signals. High Trend Pro calculates the signal strength
NewsCatcher Visual MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from the mql5.com calendar. The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fully automatic mode. However
LuminaFX
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.4 (10)
Experts
LuminaFX is a fully automated expert which trades 8 symbols from one chart. The expert implements a popular version of the recurrent neural model. Values of the "Schmuksie" indicator (my adaptation of the American Dollar Index DXY, or "Dixie"), are used as inputs to the neural model. You can download a free indicator IDixie and put it on one chart with the expert LuminaFX. IDixie calculates close prices of the American Dollar Index, which is used in the expert, and it also shows a moving average
