Swing Points for MT5

1

Swing Points are those places on the chart where price changes direction. This is an MT5 version of my MT4 Swing Points Indicator.

Found on the code base at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/15616 and in the market at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22918

The beginning input parameters allow you to configure your alerts.

  • Turn on screen alerts allows you to turn on and off screen alerts. True is on, false is off.
  • Turn on push to phone alerts allows you to turn on and off push to phone alerts.
  • Turn on email alerts allows you to turn on and off email alerts.
  • Send alerts for major highs turns on or off alerts for Major Highs.
  • Send alerts for major lows turns on or off alerts for Major Lows.
  • Send alerts for minor highs turns on or off alerts for Minor Highs.
  • Send alerts for minor lows turns on or off alerts for Minor Lows.
  • Comment latest swing point on the screen turns onscreen comments on and off.
  • Display swing points info in the log turns logging in the Experts tab on and off.

For instance, if you set AlertPush to true then you would receive push alerts for any of the specific alerts that you have set to true. To receive alerts for Major Lows you will want to set AlertMajorLows to true also. If all the Major and Minor Highs and Lows are set to false you will not receive any alerts.

Next, we have the input parameters for Major Swing Highs this format is repeated for Major Swing Lows, Minor Swing Highs, and Minor Swing Lows.

  • Label for Major Swing Highs allows you to set the label for Major Swing Highs.
  • Number of periods to check before major high details the number of periods to check before a major high is declared. This is the number of bars that must be lower than the major high bar going to the left.
  • Number of periods to check after major high details the number of periods to check after a major high is declared. This is the number of bars that must be lower than the major high bar going to the right.
  • The size of the symbol for a major high is the size for the symbol placed just above the major high
  • Symbol code (wingding) for major high is the Wingding character code for the symbol used for the Major Highs. You can find a list of available wingdings at this link. https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/wingdings
  • Color for major highs is the color you would like to set the symbol for the major high.
  • Padding space for major highs symbol selects the number of pixels above the swing high at which to place the swing high symbol
These input parameters are repeated with slight modifications for each type of swing point. Obviously, the number of periods to check before major low would check if the values of the lows to left are higher than the major low.

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Fractal Trend Finder MT4
John Davis
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How would you like to instantly know what the current trend is? How about the quality of that trend? Finding the trend on a chart can be subjective. The Fractal Trend Finder indicator examines the chart for you and reveals what the current trend is based on objective criteria. Using the Fractal Trend Finder you can easily tell if you are trading with the trend or against it. It also identifies those times when the market is not trending. Theoretically, you could trade with the trend when the tre
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ConsecutiveRSI
John Davis
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Consecutive candles can give us an indication as to the strength of a trend. With this indicator, you can set the number of consecutive bull or bear candles you wish to be present before achieving a valid signal of RSI crossing into overbought or oversold. With this information, you can better judge if a continuation or reversal situation is about to present. RSI has two settable levels Interesting settings: Number of consecutive candles needed before a valid signal Overbought level of RSI Over
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Engulfing Stochastic
John Davis
2.5 (2)
Indicators
We have all seen a currency pair enter the overbought or oversold territory and stay there for long periods of time. What this indicator does is gives you the emphasis. So if you are looking for reversals then you may want to take notice when oversold territory is entered into with a bullish engulfing candle or if the trend is your thing then check for bearish engulfing candles while entering oversold. This indicator will show a downward arrow when it detects a bearish engulfing candle while cro
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Chaos Trader Lite
John Davis
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Chaos Trader Lite attempts to use aspects of chaos theory to place trades in the marketplace. This Expert Advisor, in particular, draws upon theories made by Bill Williams. Every version of MetaTrader contains the Bill Williams indicators. I wondered why was he deemed so important as to have his own set of indicators added to MetaTrader with name attribution. Conducting research I found that Bill Williams wrote a book using chaos theory to trade the markets. The Bill Williams indicators are usef
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Self Optimizing RSI or MFI Trader
John Davis
Experts
Optimizes the value of overbought and oversold on each new bar. This expert strives to choose the best values for a simple strategy where it sells when the indicator crosses below an overbought level and executes a buy when it crosses above an oversold level. The best overbought and oversold level is calculated on each new bar according to how that value would have performed during the optimizing periods which can be specified. Inputs Unique number for this EA - can be any integer value. Optimi
Wolfalizer MT4
John Davis
Indicators
The Wolfalizer Indicator combines the functionality of the  Engulfing Stochastic  along with the  ConsecutiveRSI  and adds alerts along with more detailed output to the journal. This Indicator will alert you when RSI or Stochastics cross into oversold or overbought. You can set the oversold and overbought levels for RSI and Stochastics separately. You can pick if you want an engulfing candle to appear on the cross or set a number of consecutive candles you would like to see. Interesting Inputs i
ZenFin
John Davis
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This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
Wolfalizer
John Davis
Indicators
The Wolfalizer Indicator combines the functionality of the Engulfing Stochastic  along with the ConsecutiveRSI  and adds alerts along with more detailed output to the journal. This Indicator will alert you when RSI or Stochastics cross into oversold or overbought. You can set the oversold and overbought levels for RSI and Stochastics separately. You can pick if you want an engulfing candle to appear on the cross or set a number of consecutive candles you would like to see. Interesting Inputs inc
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Adil Parvez
23
Adil Parvez 2020.07.02 03:57 
 

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Miroslav Kirnak
29
Miroslav Kirnak 2020.03.29 20:27 
 

doesn't work properly

waste money

dantion65
100
dantion65 2019.05.11 11:42 
 

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