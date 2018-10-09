Swing Points for MT5

Swing Points are those places on the chart where price changes direction. This is an MT5 version of my MT4 Swing Points Indicator.

Found on the code base at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/15616 and in the market at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22918



The beginning input parameters allow you to configure your alerts.

Turn on screen alerts allows you to turn on and off screen alerts. True is on, false is off.

allows you to turn on and off screen alerts. True is on, false is off. Turn on push to phone alerts allows you to turn on and off push to phone alerts.

allows you to turn on and off push to phone alerts. T urn on email alerts allows you to turn on and off email alerts.

allows you to turn on and off email alerts. Send alerts for major highs turns on or off alerts for Major Highs.

turns on or off alerts for Major Highs. S end alerts for major lows turns on or off alerts for Major Lows.

turns on or off alerts for Major Lows. Send alerts for minor highs turns on or off alerts for Minor Highs.

turns on or off alerts for Minor Highs. Send alerts for minor lows turns on or off alerts for Minor Lows.

turns on or off alerts for Minor Lows. Comment latest swing point on the screen turns onscreen comments on and off.

turns onscreen comments on and off. Display swing points info in the log turns logging in the Experts tab on and off.