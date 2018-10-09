Swing Points for MT5
- Indicators
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John DavisIntroducing John, an independent-minded coder and algorithmic trader who has forged a solo career crafting financial strategies using MetaQuotes languages, MQL4 and MQL5. Driven by a blend of analytical thinking and a love for technology, John has become a self-made expert, navigating the dynamic
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Swing Points are those places on the chart where price changes direction. This is an MT5 version of my MT4 Swing Points Indicator.
Found on the code base at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/15616 and in the market at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22918
The beginning input parameters allow you to configure your alerts.
- Turn on screen alerts allows you to turn on and off screen alerts. True is on, false is off.
- Turn on push to phone alerts allows you to turn on and off push to phone alerts.
- Turn on email alerts allows you to turn on and off email alerts.
- Send alerts for major highs turns on or off alerts for Major Highs.
- Send alerts for major lows turns on or off alerts for Major Lows.
- Send alerts for minor highs turns on or off alerts for Minor Highs.
- Send alerts for minor lows turns on or off alerts for Minor Lows.
- Comment latest swing point on the screen turns onscreen comments on and off.
- Display swing points info in the log turns logging in the Experts tab on and off.
For instance, if you set AlertPush to true then you would receive push alerts for any of the specific alerts that you have set to true. To receive alerts for Major Lows you will want to set AlertMajorLows to true also. If all the Major and Minor Highs and Lows are set to false you will not receive any alerts.
Next, we have the input parameters for Major Swing Highs this format is repeated for Major Swing Lows, Minor Swing Highs, and Minor Swing Lows.
- Label for Major Swing Highs allows you to set the label for Major Swing Highs.
- Number of periods to check before major high details the number of periods to check before a major high is declared. This is the number of bars that must be lower than the major high bar going to the left.
- Number of periods to check after major high details the number of periods to check after a major high is declared. This is the number of bars that must be lower than the major high bar going to the right.
- The size of the symbol for a major high is the size for the symbol placed just above the major high
- Symbol code (wingding) for major high is the Wingding character code for the symbol used for the Major Highs. You can find a list of available wingdings at this link. https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/wingdings
- Color for major highs is the color you would like to set the symbol for the major high.
- Padding space for major highs symbol selects the number of pixels above the swing high at which to place the swing high symbol
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