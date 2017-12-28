Self Optimizing RSI or MFI Trader

Optimizes the value of overbought and oversold on each new bar. This expert strives to choose the best values for a simple strategy where it sells when the indicator crosses below an overbought level and executes a buy when it crosses above an oversold level. The best overbought and oversold level is calculated on each new bar according to how that value would have performed during the optimizing periods which can be specified.


Inputs

  • Unique number for this EA - can be any integer value.
  • Optimization periods(bars) - number of bars to optimize.
  • Make expert aggressive? Risky - if true expert takes riskier trades.
  • Reverse trading - if true expert takes buy trades on sell signal and vice versa.
  • Only one order open at a time? - if true expert opens only one order at a time.
  • Lot_sizing_dynamic_invalidates_static
    • Static Lot size of orders - select the size lots you would like to trade.
    • Use Dynamic lot sizing - if true lot size is determined by percentage risk and stoploss value.
    • Balance % to risk on each trade(2=2%) - specify the percentage of your balance you would like to risk on any one trade.
  • Index_Indicator_Values
    • Choose which index indicator to use - choose which index indicator to use.
    • Top most value you would trade at - default value is 100.
    • Bottom most value you would trade at - default value is 0.
    • Timeframe for index indicator - select which timeframe you would like to use with the indicator.
    • Averaging period for index and ATR calculations - input the averaging period for the indicator above and the average true range default value is 14.
    • Applied price for index if needed - select which price series to apply the indicator to, default is price close.
  • SL_TP_Dynamic_invalidates_static_values
    • Static Stoploss value in points - input the stoploss value in points.
    • Static Takeprofit value in points - input the takeprofit value in points.
    • Use Dynamic sp & tp based on ATR multiple? - if true stoploss is based off of a multiple of average true range indicated below.
    • Dynamic SL = X * ATR (Averaging Period) - The stop loss will be the value you place here multiplied by the Average True Range (ATR).
    • Dynamic TP = X * ATR (Averaging Period) - The take profit will be the value you place here multiplied by the Average True Range (ATR).
    • Padding must be lower than Trigger
    • Use Break Even (BE) - if true breakeven settings are implemented.
    • If BE=[true] set Points in profit to trigger - If true and the trade gets to these many points in profit the stop loss will be moved to break even.
    • Padding points to add to BE must be lower than trigger - This is a number of points of profit you want to lock in when moving to break even.

This robot uses brute force to find the best settings, which may not be ideal for computations, however since it only needs to be performed once on each new bar the computational time should be minimal.

Additional details can be found at the code base link on which this product is based on.
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AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Fractal Trend Finder MT4
John Davis
1.67 (3)
Indicators
How would you like to instantly know what the current trend is? How about the quality of that trend? Finding the trend on a chart can be subjective. The Fractal Trend Finder indicator examines the chart for you and reveals what the current trend is based on objective criteria. Using the Fractal Trend Finder you can easily tell if you are trading with the trend or against it. It also identifies those times when the market is not trending. Theoretically, you could trade with the trend when the tre
FREE
ConsecutiveRSI
John Davis
Indicators
Consecutive candles can give us an indication as to the strength of a trend. With this indicator, you can set the number of consecutive bull or bear candles you wish to be present before achieving a valid signal of RSI crossing into overbought or oversold. With this information, you can better judge if a continuation or reversal situation is about to present. RSI has two settable levels Interesting settings: Number of consecutive candles needed before a valid signal Overbought level of RSI Over
FREE
Engulfing Stochastic
John Davis
2.5 (2)
Indicators
We have all seen a currency pair enter the overbought or oversold territory and stay there for long periods of time. What this indicator does is gives you the emphasis. So if you are looking for reversals then you may want to take notice when oversold territory is entered into with a bullish engulfing candle or if the trend is your thing then check for bearish engulfing candles while entering oversold. This indicator will show a downward arrow when it detects a bearish engulfing candle while cro
FREE
Chaos Trader Lite
John Davis
1 (1)
Experts
Chaos Trader Lite attempts to use aspects of chaos theory to place trades in the marketplace. This Expert Advisor, in particular, draws upon theories made by Bill Williams. Every version of MetaTrader contains the Bill Williams indicators. I wondered why was he deemed so important as to have his own set of indicators added to MetaTrader with name attribution. Conducting research I found that Bill Williams wrote a book using chaos theory to trade the markets. The Bill Williams indicators are usef
FREE
Wolfalizer MT4
John Davis
Indicators
The Wolfalizer Indicator combines the functionality of the  Engulfing Stochastic  along with the  ConsecutiveRSI  and adds alerts along with more detailed output to the journal. This Indicator will alert you when RSI or Stochastics cross into oversold or overbought. You can set the oversold and overbought levels for RSI and Stochastics separately. You can pick if you want an engulfing candle to appear on the cross or set a number of consecutive candles you would like to see. Interesting Inputs i
ZenFin
John Davis
Experts
This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
Swing Points for MT5
John Davis
1 (1)
Indicators
Swing Points are those places on the chart where price changes direction. This is an MT5 version of my MT4 Swing Points Indicator. Found on the code base at  https://www.mql5.com/en/code/15616  and in the market at  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22918 The beginning input parameters allow you to configure your alerts. Turn on screen alerts  allows you to turn on and off screen alerts. True is on, false is off. Turn on push to phone alerts allows you to turn on and off push to phone aler
Wolfalizer
John Davis
Indicators
The Wolfalizer Indicator combines the functionality of the Engulfing Stochastic  along with the ConsecutiveRSI  and adds alerts along with more detailed output to the journal. This Indicator will alert you when RSI or Stochastics cross into oversold or overbought. You can set the oversold and overbought levels for RSI and Stochastics separately. You can pick if you want an engulfing candle to appear on the cross or set a number of consecutive candles you would like to see. Interesting Inputs inc
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Chike Kene Assuzu
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Chike Kene Assuzu 2019.02.01 13:23 
 

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TipMyPip
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