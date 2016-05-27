Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Swing Point Highs and Lows - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 92776
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator helps to determine swing point highs and swing point lows.
You can choose how many bars need to be checked to determine the major and minor swing points.
Want alerts? The SwingPoints indicator with alerts is now available in the marketplace. If you use MetaTrader 5 SwingPointsMT5 is now available.
Here I propose a simple password verification scheme which uses MT4's built-in security engine providing DES/ECB encryption and does not require code re-compilation for each new customer.Tipu Renko Live
Tipu Renko Live is a modified version of Renko Charts that can be plotted on a normal time frame.
Trading Volume indicator shows the volume of buying and selling trades on the current bar or on average of specific number of last bars as you want . Both volumes are shown simultaneously with green and red colors for buying and selling trading volumes respectively.RSI 2 TimeFrames
The RSI indicator has the ability to display a single window of RSI values of another timeframe defined by the user.