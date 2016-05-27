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Indicators

Swing Point Highs and Lows - indicator for MetaTrader 4

John Davis
John Davis

John Davis

2.4 (12)
Introducing John, an independent-minded coder and algorithmic trader who has forged a solo career crafting financial strategies using MetaQuotes languages, MQL4 and MQL5. Driven by a blend of analytical thinking and a love for technology, John has become a self-made expert, navigating the dynamic
9 products 8 codes 2 topics 48 comments
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This indicator helps to determine swing point highs and swing point lows.

You can choose how many bars need to be checked to determine the major and minor swing points.

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