Wolfalizer MT4

The Wolfalizer Indicator combines the functionality of the Engulfing Stochastic along with the ConsecutiveRSI and adds alerts along with more detailed output to the journal. This Indicator will alert you when RSI or Stochastics cross into oversold or overbought. You can set the oversold and overbought levels for RSI and Stochastics separately. You can pick if you want an engulfing candle to appear on the cross or set a number of consecutive candles you would like to see.

Interesting Inputs include:

Turning on or off on-screen alerts

Push to phone alerts

Emailed alerts

Verbose mode gives additional details in the journal tab

Turn to check for consecutive candles on or off

The number of consecutive candles you would like to see at a cross

Turn to check for engulfing candles at crosses on or off

RSI settings

Stochastic settings

This section is for the coders:

SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,iRSIBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,RSI_Bullish_OverSoldBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,RSI_Bearish_OverSoldBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,RSI_Bullish_OverBoughtBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,RSI_Bearish_OverBoughtBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,StochasticBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 6 ,SignalBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 7 ,Stoch_Bullish_OverSoldBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 8 ,Stoch_Bearish_OverSoldBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 9 ,Stoch_Bullish_OverBoughtBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 10 ,Stoch_Bearish_OverBoughtBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 11 ,Bar_NumBuffer);

MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36100