Wolfalizer MT4

The Wolfalizer Indicator combines the functionality of the Engulfing Stochastic along with the ConsecutiveRSI and adds alerts along with more detailed output to the journal. This Indicator will alert you when RSI or Stochastics cross into oversold or overbought. You can set the oversold and overbought levels for RSI and Stochastics separately. You can pick if you want an engulfing candle to appear on the cross or set a number of consecutive candles you would like to see.

Interesting Inputs include:

  • Turning on or off on-screen alerts
  • Push to phone alerts
  • Emailed alerts
  • Verbose mode gives additional details in the journal tab
  • Turn to check for consecutive candles on or off 
  • The number of consecutive candles you would like to see at a cross
  • Turn to check for engulfing candles at crosses on or off
  • RSI settings
  • Stochastic settings

This section is for the coders:

//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,iRSIBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,RSI_Bullish_OverSoldBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,RSI_Bearish_OverSoldBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,RSI_Bullish_OverBoughtBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,RSI_Bearish_OverBoughtBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(5,StochasticBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(6,SignalBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(7,Stoch_Bullish_OverSoldBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(8,Stoch_Bearish_OverSoldBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(9,Stoch_Bullish_OverBoughtBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(10,Stoch_Bearish_OverBoughtBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(11,Bar_NumBuffer);

MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36100

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Fractal Trend Finder MT4
John Davis
1.67 (3)
Indicators
How would you like to instantly know what the current trend is? How about the quality of that trend? Finding the trend on a chart can be subjective. The Fractal Trend Finder indicator examines the chart for you and reveals what the current trend is based on objective criteria. Using the Fractal Trend Finder you can easily tell if you are trading with the trend or against it. It also identifies those times when the market is not trending. Theoretically, you could trade with the trend when the tre
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ConsecutiveRSI
John Davis
Indicators
Consecutive candles can give us an indication as to the strength of a trend. With this indicator, you can set the number of consecutive bull or bear candles you wish to be present before achieving a valid signal of RSI crossing into overbought or oversold. With this information, you can better judge if a continuation or reversal situation is about to present. RSI has two settable levels Interesting settings: Number of consecutive candles needed before a valid signal Overbought level of RSI Over
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Engulfing Stochastic
John Davis
2.5 (2)
Indicators
We have all seen a currency pair enter the overbought or oversold territory and stay there for long periods of time. What this indicator does is gives you the emphasis. So if you are looking for reversals then you may want to take notice when oversold territory is entered into with a bullish engulfing candle or if the trend is your thing then check for bearish engulfing candles while entering oversold. This indicator will show a downward arrow when it detects a bearish engulfing candle while cro
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Chaos Trader Lite
John Davis
1 (1)
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Chaos Trader Lite attempts to use aspects of chaos theory to place trades in the marketplace. This Expert Advisor, in particular, draws upon theories made by Bill Williams. Every version of MetaTrader contains the Bill Williams indicators. I wondered why was he deemed so important as to have his own set of indicators added to MetaTrader with name attribution. Conducting research I found that Bill Williams wrote a book using chaos theory to trade the markets. The Bill Williams indicators are usef
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Self Optimizing RSI or MFI Trader
John Davis
Experts
Optimizes the value of overbought and oversold on each new bar. This expert strives to choose the best values for a simple strategy where it sells when the indicator crosses below an overbought level and executes a buy when it crosses above an oversold level. The best overbought and oversold level is calculated on each new bar according to how that value would have performed during the optimizing periods which can be specified. Inputs Unique number for this EA - can be any integer value. Optimi
ZenFin
John Davis
Experts
This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
Swing Points for MT5
John Davis
1 (1)
Indicators
Swing Points are those places on the chart where price changes direction. This is an MT5 version of my MT4 Swing Points Indicator. Found on the code base at  https://www.mql5.com/en/code/15616  and in the market at  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22918 The beginning input parameters allow you to configure your alerts. Turn on screen alerts  allows you to turn on and off screen alerts. True is on, false is off. Turn on push to phone alerts allows you to turn on and off push to phone aler
Wolfalizer
John Davis
Indicators
The Wolfalizer Indicator combines the functionality of the Engulfing Stochastic  along with the ConsecutiveRSI  and adds alerts along with more detailed output to the journal. This Indicator will alert you when RSI or Stochastics cross into oversold or overbought. You can set the oversold and overbought levels for RSI and Stochastics separately. You can pick if you want an engulfing candle to appear on the cross or set a number of consecutive candles you would like to see. Interesting Inputs inc
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