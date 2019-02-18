ConsecutiveRSI

Consecutive candles can give us an indication as to the strength of a trend. With this indicator, you can set the number of consecutive bull or bear candles you wish to be present before achieving a valid signal of RSI crossing into overbought or oversold. With this information, you can better judge if a continuation or reversal situation is about to present. RSI has two settable levels


Interesting settings:

  • Number of consecutive candles needed before a valid signal
  • Overbought level of RSI
  • Oversold level of RSI


On Codebase https://www.mql5.com/en/code/24703

For alerts and more detailed reports https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36100

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Engulfing Stochastic
John Davis
2.5 (2)
Indicators
We have all seen a currency pair enter the overbought or oversold territory and stay there for long periods of time. What this indicator does is gives you the emphasis. So if you are looking for reversals then you may want to take notice when oversold territory is entered into with a bullish engulfing candle or if the trend is your thing then check for bearish engulfing candles while entering oversold. This indicator will show a downward arrow when it detects a bearish engulfing candle while cro
FREE
Chaos Trader Lite
John Davis
1 (1)
Experts
Chaos Trader Lite attempts to use aspects of chaos theory to place trades in the marketplace. This Expert Advisor, in particular, draws upon theories made by Bill Williams. Every version of MetaTrader contains the Bill Williams indicators. I wondered why was he deemed so important as to have his own set of indicators added to MetaTrader with name attribution. Conducting research I found that Bill Williams wrote a book using chaos theory to trade the markets. The Bill Williams indicators are usef
FREE
Self Optimizing RSI or MFI Trader
John Davis
Experts
Optimizes the value of overbought and oversold on each new bar. This expert strives to choose the best values for a simple strategy where it sells when the indicator crosses below an overbought level and executes a buy when it crosses above an oversold level. The best overbought and oversold level is calculated on each new bar according to how that value would have performed during the optimizing periods which can be specified. Inputs Unique number for this EA - can be any integer value. Optimi
Wolfalizer MT4
John Davis
Indicators
The Wolfalizer Indicator combines the functionality of the  Engulfing Stochastic  along with the  ConsecutiveRSI  and adds alerts along with more detailed output to the journal. This Indicator will alert you when RSI or Stochastics cross into oversold or overbought. You can set the oversold and overbought levels for RSI and Stochastics separately. You can pick if you want an engulfing candle to appear on the cross or set a number of consecutive candles you would like to see. Interesting Inputs i
ZenFin
John Davis
Experts
This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
Swing Points for MT5
John Davis
1 (1)
Indicators
Swing Points are those places on the chart where price changes direction. This is an MT5 version of my MT4 Swing Points Indicator. Found on the code base at  https://www.mql5.com/en/code/15616  and in the market at  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22918 The beginning input parameters allow you to configure your alerts. Turn on screen alerts  allows you to turn on and off screen alerts. True is on, false is off. Turn on push to phone alerts allows you to turn on and off push to phone aler
Wolfalizer
John Davis
Indicators
The Wolfalizer Indicator combines the functionality of the Engulfing Stochastic  along with the ConsecutiveRSI  and adds alerts along with more detailed output to the journal. This Indicator will alert you when RSI or Stochastics cross into oversold or overbought. You can set the oversold and overbought levels for RSI and Stochastics separately. You can pick if you want an engulfing candle to appear on the cross or set a number of consecutive candles you would like to see. Interesting Inputs inc
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