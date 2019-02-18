ConsecutiveRSI
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Consecutive candles can give us an indication as to the strength of a trend. With this indicator, you can set the number of consecutive bull or bear candles you wish to be present before achieving a valid signal of RSI crossing into overbought or oversold. With this information, you can better judge if a continuation or reversal situation is about to present. RSI has two settable levels
Interesting settings:
- Number of consecutive candles needed before a valid signal
- Overbought level of RSI
- Oversold level of RSI
On Codebase https://www.mql5.com/en/code/24703
For alerts and more detailed reports https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36100