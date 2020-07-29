Ultimum Signal

Ultimum Signal Indicator contains the most powerful buy,sell and exit signals. They can all be be separately turned on/off, so you decide what to display on the chart !

This is my ultimum inidicator that is a no-nonsense, no delay, no repaint indicator !

Signals :

Target price levels :
  • Liquidity Pools (Liquidity voids, major supply/demand zones, and price discrepancies)
  • Liquidity Pools Forecast Projection
Market Reversals :
  • Reversal Blocks
  • Pinbar groups
  • Trend and mastertrend slowdowns (indicating reversals)
  • Overbought/Oversold with DynamicMoving Average Band (5 MA bands)

The Moving average bands (envelop) are dynamically calculated based on the number of hits in the past. This value is set as 'hitcount' in the settings.

The envelop is set so that the "hitcount" matches for the given period !

For the MA50 there are 3 bands displayed : hitcount, hitcount x 2 and hitcount x 3

Liquidity is an important aspect in the market, especially for institutional investors, as they need lots of liquidity to enter or exit the market.

Therefore, institutional traders focus more on demand/supply metrics than to the traditional technical analysis tools and techniques.

Levels that have been hit will stay on the chart as gray lines. This way you can see how these levels attract price action as a magnet.

The indicator works on any instrument or any timeframe.

There is a demo version of this indicator available to use in Strategy tester. Please reduce the backbars to less than 200 for testing or make sure your backtest data goes far enough in the past. This gives however not the best idea of the capacity of the indicator. For full service backbars should be at least at 2500 to 5000 .

The default settings work for all periods and intruments dynamically. Contact me for set file for other instruments if necessary.

You will immediately notice the use and the effectiveness of this indicator.

Thanks for sharing, if you are happy please leave a positive review and a comment.

Don't hesitate to contact me for support, setting files, issues or in case you are not happy, or if it is not working with your broker/instrument.

IMPORTANT : Some calculations are based on the default Zig Zag indicator, which should be present in the root indicators folder.


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This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
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Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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Indicators
New market liquidity indicator, more accurate with two levels, will really unhide the "hidden agenda" of the price action in any timeframe. Forget all other indicator and use what professional traders are using ! For more information about market liquidity, a manual on how to use this indicator please send me a message. A lot of information can be found on the net. (search liquidity trading/ inner circle trader) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUpDZCbNBRI https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LIad2
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